China brokers deal for Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations

5
Campbell MacDiarmid
·2 min read
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Saudi Arabia in December 2022 - BANDAR ALJALOUD/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Saudi Arabia in December 2022 - BANDAR ALJALOUD/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Iran and Saudi Arabia are to resume diplomatic relations, the two countries announced in a joint statement on Friday, in a diplomatic coup for China, which brokered the agreement.

The agreement to restore ties within two months was reached after four days of meetings in Beijing between the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and his Saudi counterpart Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, the two countries said in a joint communique with China.

The deal represents a major diplomatic coup for Beijing as the United States and the West pivots away from the Middle East.

"This is a big deal," said Michael Stephens, an associate fellow at RUSI. "Not because Saudi and Iran have patched things up... but because the US was nowhere near it. Shifts are happening very, very fast.”

The deal comes as diplomats are exerting efforts to end the civil war in Yemen where Iran supports the Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia supports the exiled government in Aden.

Riyadh cut ties with Tehran in 2016 after protesters attacked its diplomatic posts in Iran following Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric, Nimr al-Nimr.

Iranian protesters outside the Saudi embassy in Tehran chant slogans and hold pictures of Shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr back in 2016 - REUTERS
Iranian protesters outside the Saudi embassy in Tehran chant slogans and hold pictures of Shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr back in 2016 - REUTERS

After the United States unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018, Tehran embarked on an increased programme of uranium enrichment, increasing tensions across the region as Israel and Saudi Arabia warned of the threat of a nuclear armed Islamic republic.

Tensions have since remained high between the arch rivals – with Riyadh representing the most powerful Sunni state in the region and Tehran the biggest Shiite power – with a devastating attack on the heart of Saudi oil production attributed to Tehran.

The September 2019 drone attack on the Saudi Aramco facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia temporarily halved the kingdom’s oil production. While Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed the attack, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the UK said Iran bore ultimate responsibility.

The two states now wish to put such incidents behind them, the joint statement suggested with its boilerplate language on brotherly ties and pledges to respect sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of state.

The announcement comes a day after reports that Saudi Arabia is seeking security guarantees from the United States as well as support to develop its nuclear programme in return for Riyadh agreeing to establish ties with Israel.

Washington has been pursuing Arab states to normalise relations with Israel in the hopes of creating a regional bloc to constrain Iran.

Recommended Stories

  • Freddy may break tropical cyclone record: UN

    Tropical storm Freddy is on track to break the record as the longest-lasting cyclone of its kind, the United Nations said Friday, as the killer storm was set to hit Mozambique once again.Freddy has periodically weakened below tropical storm status, such as when it was lingering over Mozambique and Zimbabwe the first time around.

  • Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties after years of hostility

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after seven years of hostility which had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria. The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers. Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months, according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China.

  • Children take the floor at UN to call for digital access, safety

    Mariana has made the long journey from the rural mountains of southern Colombia to the United Nations in Geneva to denounce digital inequity and online dangers facing children like her.Flanked by children from Ethiopia and Malaysia, as well as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, Mariana was taking part in a UN discussion on child rights in the digital environment.  

  • Grossi set for second term at helm of UN nuclear watchdog

    The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency is set for another four-year term at the helm of the U.N. nuclear watchdog as it grapples with monitoring Iran's nuclear activities and tries to shore up the safety of power plants in Ukraine. The IAEA said that its 35-nation board of governors on Friday reappointed Argentine diplomat Rafael Mariano Grossi by acclamation for a second term as the organization's director-general, beginning in early December. The annual meeting of the IAEA's 176 member countries, the general conference, will have to sign off formally on the reappointment when it meets in September.

  • Saudi Arabia, Iran reach agreement to revive diplomatic ties

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the implications of Saudi Arabia and Iran’s agreement to resume ties.

  • Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to restore relations, reopen embassies

    Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies, following four days of previously undisclosed discussions in Beijing. The three countries — Iran, Saudi Arabia and China — issued a joint statement on Friday that the two Middle Eastern nations had agreed “to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their…

  • Saudi Arabia and Iran Ease Mideast Rift That Rattled Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashIran and Saudi Arabia will restore diplomatic ties, easing a geopolitical rivalry in the Persian Gulf that h

  • Saudi Arabia, Iran Restore Relations in Deal Brokered by China

    Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by China, ending seven years of estrangement and jolting the geopolitical alignment of the Middle East.

  • The decades-long rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia

    Relations between Middle East heavyweights Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fraught for decades as they spar over regional influence and religion."He wants to create his own project in the Middle East, very much like Hitler who wanted to expand at the time," the prince says.

  • China criticizes Dutch plan to curb access to chip tools

    China’s government on Thursday criticized the Netherlands for joining Washington in blocking Chinese access to technology to manufacture advanced processor chips on security and human rights grounds. A Dutch minister told lawmakers Wednesday that exports of equipment that uses ultraviolet light to etch circuits on chips would be restricted on security grounds. ASML of the Netherlands is the only global supplier.

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.

  • China slams Dutch move to limit chip tech exports

    STORY: China has condemned a move by the Dutch government to restrict exports of key chip technology. On Wednesday (March 8) the Netherlands said it would join the U.S. in imposing controls to protect national security. That’s important, as the country is home to a key player in the global semiconductor industry. ASML is the leading producer of the lithography machines that make chips. The Dutch government didn’t mention the company in its proposed restrictions, but did list some lithography systems as among those to be controlled. On Thursday (March 9) a Chinese government spokesperson condemned the move: "China is firmly opposed to the interference in economic and trade cooperation, and the sabotage of stability of global production and supply chains. This behaviour is not in the interests of any party. We also hope that the Netherlands can seriously consider the causes for this situation and what should be done."The U.S. imposed sweeping export restrictions on chip technology back in October. But to be effective they need support from the Netherlands and Japan, which are home to key suppliers. Now the Dutch move switches the focus to Tokyo, which is expected to outline its position as soon as this week. Speaking in parliament, Japan’s economy minister said nothing was decided yet.

  • Opinion: Climate change shouldn’t stop you from having kids — here’s why

    Climate change should not stop you from having kids. The solution to our environmental problems is policy, not population. Read more here.

  • Donald Trump faces possible criminal charges over alleged role in paying off Stormy Daniels

    Manhattan prosecutors have signalled to former President Donald Trump that he could face criminal charges relating to his alleged role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing four unnamed sources.

  • Australia aims to bolster security, economic ties with India

    The prime ministers of India and Australia on Friday expressed concern over an “increasingly uncertain global security environment" and committed themselves to strengthening their defense and security partnership to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific. Both countries are working to strengthen the Quad, an alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the United States that aims to counter China’s rising influence in Asia. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on a four-day visit to India, and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi did not directly refer to Russia's war against Ukraine but they praised their two countries' growing cooperation in defense and security.

  • Bao Fan: Why do Chinese billionaires keep vanishing?

    The mystery over the latest missing business leader comes as Xi Jinping tightens his grip on China.

  • Michelle Yeoh's 25 Best Red Carpet Looks —and Counting

    It's time to take some pointers from one of Hollywood's most fashionable actresses.

  • Lynn Seymour, superstar ballerina who embodied the rebellious and flawed heroines of 1960s dance – obituary

    Lynn Seymour, the ballerina who has died on the eve of her 84th birthday, was alongside Margot Fonteyn the Royal Ballet’s most idolised and influential dancer: she unleashed an unconstrained emotional daring and a sense of modernity on to an English ballet style which Fonteyn had stamped with graceful decorum.

  • Bay Area prepares for heavy rain, high winds ahead of arriving storm system

    Team coverage of Bay Area communities bracing for the atmospheric river set to dump another round of heavy rain on the region (3-8-2023)

  • World’s tallest spokeless Ferris wheel to be built in South Korea

    South Korea is set to add the world’s largest spokeless Ferris wheel to Seoul’s skyline in 2027.