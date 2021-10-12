China’s BSN to Launch Portals in Turkey, Uzbekistan

China’s Blockchain Services Network is set to launch portals for its international versions in Turkey and Uzbekistan, according to a press release.

Red Date Technology, the BSN’s architect firm, signed an exclusive agreement with consultancy Turkish Chinese Business Matching Center (TUCEM), according to the press release shared with CoinDesk by Red Date.

The BSN is a Blockchain-as-a-Service platform that is accessible through cloud nodes in China and abroad. It aims to make the development of decentralized applications cheap and accessible, and in the process also become the de facto infrastructure for a new “internet of blockchains.”

Supported by Chinese government entities, the network has split into a Chinese and an international version to ensure compliance with China’s strict internet regulations.

The portals will be operational by the end of the year, according to the press release, and will bring the total of international portals to five. Back in September, Red Date announced it is launching a portal in South Korea.

