China Builder Logan Maps Out $6 Billion Offshore Debt Plan

Dorothy Ma and Lulu Yilun Chen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese builder Logan Group Co. has briefed some creditors about a draft proposal to restructure more than $6 billion in offshore borrowings, as indebted developers seek solutions after a series of defaults.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The proposal would include public bonds plus private notes and some syndicated loans, according to people familiar with the matter. The plan would extend the average term of Logan’s debt to slightly more than five years, said one of the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. Logan’s dollar bonds due in the next three years are indicated at below 17 cents on the dollar, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

China’s 27th-largest builder by contracted sales is among many in the sector struggling with a cash crunch amid slumping home sales worsened by the country’s rigid Covid policies. Once considered a higher-quality name with several offshore projects, Logan’s looming restructuring has become combative as some dollar bondholders organized and issued demands.

Under Logan’s draft proposal, the firm’s public notes will be fully paid in 6.75 years with the first batch of principal payments occurring 33 months after a restructuring becomes effective, said the people. Its privately placed bonds are scheduled to be paid off in five years, with the first principal payments made 30 months after restructuring, they said, adding that Logan also intends to use offshore assets to back the debt overhaul.

The draft proposal remains in discussions and is subject to revision, according to the people. Logan representatives declined to comment. REDD previously reported some of the details.

Logan’s move comes as creditors are looking increasingly impatient with Chinese developers’ generally slow progress on cleaning up their offshore debt mess after payment failures. Only a handful of firms have unveiled relatively comprehensive restructuring plans for such liabilities so far, including one by Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. to extend all its dollar bonds. Some of those who have yet to do so, from China Evergrande Group to Sunac China Holdings Ltd., are being taken to the court as creditors demand winding up their businesses if they don’t get repaid.

Logan has suspended dollar bond payments while seeking a holistic management of offshore debt. Its financial adviser, Haitong International Securities Group Ltd., earlier said the developer is planning for a so-called scheme of arrangement to handle its debt.

(Updates with bond prices, chart and background)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China's top banks face narrowing margins as calls to help economy grow

    Top tier Chinese banks preparing to respond to Beijing's call to boost lending to the real economy and debt-laden property sector are set to face a squeeze on their profit margins in the second half, bankers and analysts said. Five of China's biggest state-owned banks posted modest gains in profits in the second quarter. Four of the banks, except for Bank of China, however, reported falling net interest margins, a key gauge of bank profitability.

  • Chinese city to start building stalled housing projects amid mortgage boycott

    The Chinese city of Zhengzhou vowed to start building all stalled housing projects within 30 days, by making good use of special loans, asking developers to return misappropriated funds, and encouraging some real estate firms to file for bankruptcy, said three sources with knowledge of the matter. "The goal is to achieve sustained construction on all suspended property projects in Zhengzhou by Oct. 6," said a government notice dated Tuesday. Real estate firms must pledge valid assets to local government-backed financing companies if they want to get the special loans, one source cited the notice as saying.

  • Asian stocks extend rally; oil steadies at pre-invasion levels

    Asian stocks made broad gains on Thursday, extending an overnight global rally, while oil prices steadied at levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.96% in early trading. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.33%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.72%.

  • China's Covid Test Providers Are Owed Billions in Unpaid Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Testing is a core part of China’s strategy to contain Covid, but companies that provide such services are finding it harder to get paid on time.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapDiagnostic firm

  • China Megacity Chengdu Extends Lockdown as Covid Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese megacity of Chengdu extended a weeklong lockdown in most downtown areas after Covid-19 cases increased, underscoring the government’s commitment to eradicating the virus even as the economic and social costs climb. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power Black

  • Canada’s Trade Surplus Narrows on Pullback in Energy Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s merchandise trade surplus narrowed in July, largely driven by the decline in oil and natural gas prices.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Decisive’ LowUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaThe surplus fell to C$4.1 billion ($3.1 billion),

  • The Demand For This Grocery Item Is Skyrocketing Despite Inflation

    Based on the fundamental law of demand, when the price of a product increases, demand will simultaneously drop. But that certainly hasn't been the case for one staple grocery store item this year.According to the July 2022 Consumer Price Index, the cost of chicken has jumped over 17% compared to 2021—the largest increase among all meat categories. On average, shoppers are currently paying around $1.80 per pound for fresh whole chicken and more than twice that amount for boneless chicken breasts.

  • Audit Bureau claims state agency failed to verify broadband grant spending

    Audit claims state agency failed to verify broadband spending

  • Pennsylvania Turnpike audit findings to be released Wednesday

    Findings from the latest audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be released on Wednesday.

  • Which Belleville grocery store is the cheapest for popular items? See prices compared

    What’s the best grocery store to visit in the metro-east for your budget? Here’s the cheapest place to get milk, eggs, bread, granola bars and other items in southwest Illinois.

  • How have food pantries in central Wisconsin helped you during these difficult times?

    Between inflation, rising food costs and other factors, there's a greater need for resources to help fight hunger in central Wisconsin.

  • Chinese Developers Are Facing a Flurry of Winding-Up Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Smaller creditors of embattled Chinese property firms are increasingly turning to court to obtain payments, highlighting the turmoil in the property sector as developers rush to craft debt-resolution plans.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back

  • U.S. SEC warns against switching auditors to avoid Chinese company trading bans

    WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. accounting firms that agree to lead audits of New York-listed Chinese and Hong Kong companies looking to avoid potential trading bans risk breaching U.S. rules, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned on Tuesday. Worried they may be kicked off U.S. exchanges if China does not allow the SEC's accounting watchdog to vet Chinese company audits, some U.S.-listed Chinese and Hong Kong companies have recently switched their lead auditor from a local to a U.S. or other foreign firm, the SEC said.

  • UPDATE 2-United, American Airlines play down travel demand concerns

    United Airlines Holdings Inc and American Airlines Group Inc on Wednesday tried to allay concerns about consumer demand, saying there has been no slowdown in post-summer travel bookings. U.S. carriers have been witnessing the strongest travel demand since the pandemic. Over the four-day Labor Day weekend, 8.76 million passengers made their way through U.S. Transportation Security Agency (TSA) checkpoints, surpassing 2019 levels.

  • Target CEO Cornell to stay three more years in bid for stability

    (Reuters) -Target Corp on Wednesday scrapped its policy of chief executives having to retire at 65, allowing Brian Cornell to lead the retailer for another three years as it battles through a period of high inflation and overstocked stores. Cornell, 63, has served as Target's CEO since 2014 helping beef up the company's online shopping and delivery operations to keep pace with larger rivals Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc. The former PepsiCo and Walmart Inc executive also led the company though the exit of its Canadian operations and the sale of its pharmacy business to CVS Heath Corp in 2015.

  • Xi’s ESG Boom Funnels Billions Into Coal, Liquor, Defense Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- In a 40-minute livestream in June, fund manager Hou Chunyan made her pitch directly to China’s growing population of retail investors: ESG investing is uniquely compatible with Beijing’s growing push for carbon neutrality and “common prosperity.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks M

  • JPMorgan Product Reveals Wall Street’s Shifting Views on ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- A new ESG product that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is about to start offering clients shows how rapidly perceptions are changing about the investment strategy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapJPMorga

  • 'A huge win': Consumer products giant plans $180M expansion in north St. Louis

    A development official said St. Louis won a competitive search to keep and expand the factory. It and an entertainment proposal farther north "will continue to transform our riverfront, bring training and quality job opportunities to the citizens of St. Louis and invest in the revitalization of North City," he said.

  • A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in under a month. Jake Freeman shed light on his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it in a Twitter Q&A.

    Jake Freeman, who quadrupled his fund's money by investing in Bed Bath & Beyond, discussed his work history and fondness for the retailer's products.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed