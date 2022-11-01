China Builder CIFI’s Shares Plunge After Debt-Payment Suspension
(Bloomberg) -- CIFI Holdings Group Co. shares plunged to record lows after the developer said it will suspend offshore financing payments due to being largely unable to raise new funds overseas this year.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Democrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOP
Musk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi Attack
Stocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap
Raytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air Force
Lula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided Brazil
The stock opened down 26% at 38.5 Hong Kong cents after being halted since Thursday pending the release of inside information. Its market value has shrunk to HK$3.64 billion ($464 million) as CIFI’s shares have plunged 91% this year.
China’s 15th-largest developer disclosed in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing Tuesday morning that it’s been unable to reach an agreement with creditors regarding obligations due in October, weeks after a default on a convertible bond highlighted deepening stress in the sector. CIFI said it has terminated discussions with individual creditors and groups offshore while the payment suspension is occurring “in order to ensure fair and equitable treatment.”
Last month’s missed payment was particularly worrying because CIFI was considered a barometer for the broader success of a new rescue effort by Beijing to use state guarantees to help a select group of builders access domestic funding.
On Monday, the resignation of fellow developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd’s chairwoman startled investors while Greenland Holding Group Co. said it will likely default on a dollar bond, adding to mounting distress in an industry beset by a debt crisis that’s dragged notes to record lows.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
When Netflix and HBO Turned on Each Other, They Forged a New Era of Television
Basketball’s Top Shrink on How Finding Purpose Lifts Performance
What the Alzheimer’s Drug Breakthrough Means for Other Diseases
Student Debt Headaches Return for Millions Despite Biden Relief
One Way to Boost Profits and Reduce Inequality? Turn Workers Into Owners
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.