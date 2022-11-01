China Builder CIFI’s Shares Plunge After Debt-Payment Suspension

(Bloomberg) -- CIFI Holdings Group Co. shares plunged to record lows after the developer said it will suspend offshore financing payments due to being largely unable to raise new funds overseas this year.

The stock opened down 26% at 38.5 Hong Kong cents after being halted since Thursday pending the release of inside information. Its market value has shrunk to HK$3.64 billion ($464 million) as CIFI’s shares have plunged 91% this year.

China’s 15th-largest developer disclosed in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing Tuesday morning that it’s been unable to reach an agreement with creditors regarding obligations due in October, weeks after a default on a convertible bond highlighted deepening stress in the sector. CIFI said it has terminated discussions with individual creditors and groups offshore while the payment suspension is occurring “in order to ensure fair and equitable treatment.”

Last month’s missed payment was particularly worrying because CIFI was considered a barometer for the broader success of a new rescue effort by Beijing to use state guarantees to help a select group of builders access domestic funding.

On Monday, the resignation of fellow developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd’s chairwoman startled investors while Greenland Holding Group Co. said it will likely default on a dollar bond, adding to mounting distress in an industry beset by a debt crisis that’s dragged notes to record lows.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.