How China is building a parallel generative AI universe

4
Rita Liao
·10 min read

The gigantic technological leap that machine learning models have shown in the last few months is getting everyone excited about the future of AI -- but also nervous about its uncomfortable consequences. After text-to-image tools from Stability AI and OpenAI became the talk of the town, ChatGPT's ability to hold intelligent conversations is the new obsession in sectors across the board.

In China, where the tech community has always watched progress in the West closely, entrepreneurs, researchers, and investors are looking for ways to make their dent in the generative AI space. Tech firms are devising tools built on open source models to attract consumer and enterprise customers. Individuals are cashing in on AI-generated content. Regulators have responded quickly to define how text, image, and video synthesis should be used. Meanwhile, U.S. tech sanctions are raising concerns about China's ability to keep up with AI advancement.

As generative AI takes the world by storm towards the end of 2022, let's take a look at how this explosive technology is shaking out in China.

Chinese flavors

Thanks to viral art creation platforms like Stable Diffusion and DALL-E 2, generative AI is suddenly on everyone's lips. Halfway across the world, Chinese tech giants have also captivated the public with their equivalent products, adding a twist to suit the country's tastes and political climate.

Baidu, which made its name in search engines and has in recent years been stepping up its game in autonomous driving, operates ERNIE-ViLG, a 10-billion parameter model trained on a data set of 145 million Chinese image-text pairs. How does it fair against its American counterpart? Below are the results from the prompt "kids eating shumai in New York Chinatown" given to Stable Diffusion, versus the same prompt in Chinese (纽约唐人街小孩吃烧卖) for ERNIE-ViLG.

Stable Diffusion

ERNIE-ViLG

As someone who grew up eating dim sum in China and Chinatowns, I'd say the results are a tie. Neither got the right shumai, which, in the dim sum context, is a type of succulent, shrimp and pork dumpling in a half-open yellow wrapping. While Stable Diffusion nails the atmosphere of a Chinatown dim sum eatery, its shumai is off (but I see where the machine is going). And while ERNIE-ViLG does generate a type of shumai, it's a variety more commonly seen in eastern China rather than the Cantonese version.

The quick test reflects the difficulty in capturing cultural nuances when the data sets used are inherently biased -- assuming Stable Diffusion would have more data on the Chinese diaspora and ERNIE-ViLG probably is trained on a greater variety of shumai images that are rarer outside China.

Another Chinese tool that has made noise is Tencent's Different Dimension Me, which can turn photos of people into anime characters. The AI generator exhibits its own bias. Intended for Chinese users, it took off unexpectedly in other anime-loving regions like South America. But users soon realized the platform failed to identify black and plus-size individuals, groups that are noticeably missing in Japanese anime, leading to offensive AI-generated results.

Aside from ERNIE-ViLG, another large-scale Chinese text-to-image model is Taiyi, a brainchild of IDEA, a research lab led by renowned computer scientist Harry Shum, who co-founded Microsoft’s largest research branch outside the U.S., Microsoft Research Asia. The open source AI model is trained on 20 million filtered Chinese image-text pairs and has one billion parameters.

Unlike Baidu and other profit-driven tech firms, IDEA is one of a handful of institutions backed by local governments in recent years to work on cutting-edge technologies. That means the center probably enjoys more research freedom without the pressure to drive commercial success. Based in the tech hub of Shenzhen and supported by one of China's wealthiest cities, it's an up-and-coming outfit worth watching.

Rules of AI

China's generative AI tools aren't just characterized by the domestic data they learn from; they are also shaped by local laws. As MIT Technology Review pointed out, Baidu's text-to-image model filters out politically sensitive keywords. That's expected, given censorship has long been a universal practice on the Chinese internet.

What's more significant to the future of the fledgling field is the new set of regulatory measures targeting what the government dubs "deep synthesis tech", which denotes "technology that uses deep learning, virtual reality, and other synthesis algorithms to generate text, images, audio, video, and virtual scenes."As with other types of internet services in China, from games to social media, users are asked to verify their names before using generative AI apps. The fact that prompts can be traced to one's real identity inevitably has a restrictive impact on user behavior.

But on the bright side, these rules could lead to more responsible use of generative AI, which is already being abused elsewhere to churn out NSFW and sexist content. The Chinese regulation, for example, explicitly bans people from generating and spreading AI-created fake news. How that will be implemented, though, lies with the service providers.

China’s generative AI rules set boundaries and punishments for misuse

"It's interesting that China is at the forefront of trying to regulate [generative AI] as a country," said Yoav Shoham, founder of AI21 Labs, an Israel-based OpenAI rival, in an interview. "There are various companies that are putting limits to AI... Every country I know of has efforts to regulate AI or to somehow make sure that the legal system, or the social system, is keeping up with the technology, specifically about regulating the automatic generation of content."

But there's no consensus as to how the fast-changing field should be governed, yet. "I think it's an area we're all learning together," Shoham admitted. "It has to be a collaborative effort. It has to involve technologists who actually understand the technology and what it does and what it doesn't do, the public sector, social scientists, and people who are impacted by the technology as well as the government, including the sort of commercial and legal aspect of the regulation."

Monetizing AI

As artists fret over being replaced by powerful AI, many in China are leveraging machine learning algorithms to make money in a plethora of ways. They aren't from the most tech-savvy crowd. Rather, they are opportunists or stay-home mums looking for an extra source of income. They realize that by improving their prompts, they can trick AI into making creative emojis or stunning wallpapers, which they can post on social media to drive ad revenues or directly charge for downloads. The really skilled ones are also selling their prompts to others who want to join the money-making game -- or even train them for a fee.

Others in China are using AI in their formal jobs like the rest of the world. Light fiction writers, for instance, can cheaply churn out illustrations for their works, a genre that is shorter than novels and often features illustrations. An intriguing use case that can potentially disrupt realms of manufacturing is using AI to design T-shirts, press-on nails, and prints for other consumer goods. By generating large batches of prototypes quickly, manufacturers save on design costs and shorten their production cycle.

It's too early to know how differently generative AI is developing in China and the West. But entrepreneurs have made decisions based on their early observation. A few founders told me that businesses and professionals are generally happy to pay for AI because they see a direct return on investment, so startups are eager to carve out industry use cases. One clever application came from Sequoia China-backed Surreal (later renamed to Movio) and Hillhouse-backed ZMO.ai, which discovered during the pandemic that e-commerce sellers were struggling to find foreign models as China kept its borders shut. The solution? The two companies worked on algorithms that generated fashion models of all shapes, colors, and races.

But some entrepreneurs don't believe their AI-powered SaaS will see the type of skyrocketing valuation and meteoric growth their Western counterparts, like Jasper and Stability AI, are enjoying. Over the years, numerous Chinese startups have told me they have the same concern: China's enterprise customers are generally less willing to pay for SaaS than those in developed economies, which is why many of them start expanding overseas.

Competition in China's SaaS space is also dog-eat-dog. "In the U.S., you can do fairly well by building product-led software, which doesn't rely on human services to acquire or retain users. But in China, even if you have a great product, your rival could steal your source code overnight and hire dozens of customer support staff, which don't cost that much, to outrace you," said a founder of a Chinese generative AI startup, requesting anonymity.

Shi Yi, founder and CEO of sales intelligence startup FlashCloud, agreed that Chinese companies often prioritize short-term returns over long-term innovation. "In regard to talent development, Chinese tech firms tend to be more focused on getting skilled at applications and generating quick money," he said. One Shanghai-based investor, who declined to be named, said he was "a bit disappointed that major breakthroughs in generative AI this year are all happening outside China."

Wrapped in red tape, China’s startups give up their mainland dreams

Roadblocks ahead

Even when Chinese tech firms want to invest in training large neural networks, they might lack the best tools. In September, the U.S. government slapped China with export controls on high-end AI chips. While many Chinese AI startups are focused on the application front and don't need high-performance semiconductors that handle seas of data, for those doing basic research, using less powerful chips means computing will take longer and cost more, said an enterprise software investor at a top Chinese VC firm, requesting anonymity. The good news is, he argued, such sanctions are pushing China to invest in advanced technologies over the long run.

As a company that bills itself as a leader in China's AI field, Baidu believes the impact of U.S. chip sanction on its AI business is "limited" both in the short and longer term, said the firm's executive vice president and head of AI Cloud Group, Dou Shen, on its Q3 earnings call. That's because "a large portion" of Baidu's AI cloud business "does not rely too much on the highly advanced chips." And in cases where it does need high-end chips, it has "already stocked enough in hand, actually, to support our business in the near term."

What about the future? "When we look at it at a mid- to a longer-term, we actually have our own developed AI chip, so named Kunlun," the executive said confidently. "By using our Kunlun chips [Inaudible] in large language models, the efficiency to perform text and image recognition tasks on our AI platform has been improved by 40% and the total cost has been reduced by 20% to 30%."

Time will tell if Kunlun and other indigenous AI chips will give China an edge in the generative AI race.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan to plough $12 billion in excess tax revenue back into economy in 2023

    Taiwan will plough an extra T$380 billion ($12.43 billion) in tax revenue back into the economy in 2023 to help protect the island from global economic shocks, including subsidies for electricity prices, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday. While the export-dependent economy grew 6.45% in 2021, the fastest rate since it expanded 10.25% in 2010, it is expected to grow much more slowly in 2022 and 2023, hit by COVID-19 turmoil in China, global inflation woes and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Tsai, in a statement from her office following a meeting of senior economic officials, said the government must make preparations in advance for the "more severe challenges" the global economy faces in 2023.

  • 8 billion people: Four ways climate change and population growth combine to threaten public health, with global consequences

    Infectious diseases like COVID-19 top the list of health concerns. Marco Longari/AFP via Getty ImagesLeer in español There are questions that worry me profoundly as a population- and environmental-health scientist. Will we have enough food for a growing global population? How will we take care of more people in the next pandemic? What will heat do to millions with hypertension? Will countries wage water wars because of increasing droughts? These risks all have three things in common: health, cli

  • ASML Stock Falls on News of a Huawei Patent Application. Time to Sell?

    After a strong rally from multiyear lows in early October, shares of leading chip equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) are falling once again. While tech stocks have been selling off in general in the final days of 2022, ASML shareholders have extra reason for worry: Chinese tech giant Huawei just filed for a patent on the same type of advanced chipmaking equipment ASML has a monopoly on. For years, it's been a closely held belief among chip industry insiders, tech researchers, and Wall Street analysts that ASML's lead is so great that no competitors will be able to catch up.

  • My first time driving a Tesla showed me why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's electric cars

    The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.

  • China COVID cases could double next month, as Merck antiviral gets approval

    China's health service approved an antiviral to treat COVID-19 as one health company estimates the country will see a doubling of its current wave of cases.

  • Few tourists, deserted streets in casino hub Macau after reopening

    Three years of COVID-19 forced Becky Zhang’s specialty food business in Macau to near collapse. Now, even after the recent reopening of the world’s biggest gambling hub, tourists are few and many businesses are shuttered, underlining analysts' views that a recovery will be uneven and take some time. “Macau has not seen any improvement after the recent reopening of the city because many people are infected with COVID, many shops are unable to open, and no staff are working,” 40-year-old Zhang said.

  • Russian invaders "accept" stolen raccoon from Kherson to university in occupied Melitopol

    Russians have "accepted" an abducted raccoon from Kherson to the university in occupied Melitopol Source: Andrii Chuikov, Russian proxy "Headmaster" and collaborator, said in the video that the admission committee of the institution had received an application from a raccoon from Kherson.

  • Preserving History With Blockchain Technology

    While 2022 rattled the crypto industry, many have still found impactful ways to leverage blockchain technology. Michael Chobanian of Ukraine's Kuna exchange and Theresa Kennedy of the Black History DAO discuss how Web3 can help communities preserve their history.

  • How Southwest's mass flight cancellations have forced its passengers to improvise

    Southwest canceled thousands more flights this week, forcing many passengers to find alternate means of travel, while others got stuck.

  • LME Ends Chaotic Year With Metal Stockpiles at 25-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange will enter 2023 with the smallest available warehouse stockpiles in at least 25 years, setting the stage for future squeezes and spikes if demand turns out stronger than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionBenedict XVI, Pope Whose Resignation Shook Catholics, DiesProminent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by BookkeeperTrump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed to IRSGreta Thunberg T

  • America's founders believed civic education and historical knowledge would prevent tyranny – and foster democracy

    The founders believed education was crucial to democracy. Here, a one-room schoolhouse in Breathitt County, Ky. Photograph by Marion Post Wolcott/Library of CongressThe majority of Americans today are anxious; they believe their democracy is under threat. In fact, democracies deteriorate easily. As was feared since the times of Greek philosopher Plato, they may suddenly succumb to mob rule. The people will think they have an inalienable right to manifest their opinions – which means to state out

  • A podcast revives the life, mysterious death of a Mexican corrido singer

    A successful podcast has revived interest in the life of the late "King of the Corrido" Mexican singer Chalino Sánchez, 31, found dead 30 years ago.

  • Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback

    Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year.

  • Editorial: As COVID infections surge in China, the things we can take away

    Few countries can be said to have truly responded adequately to the deadly threat of the coronavirus, and ours certainly isn’t near the top, with a poisonous fixation on individual liberty that shot even basic collective efforts to ward off the crisis. Neither is the originator of the virus, China, for the opposite reason. The country’s Communist Party dictatorship tried brute force to defeat ...

  • Troubles aside, Xi says China on 'right side of history'

    China “stands on the right side of history,” the country's leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year’s address that came as questions swirl over his government’s handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad. China will “always steadfastly advocate for peace and development ... and unswervingly stands on the right side of history,” he said. Recent weeks have seen street protests against Xi's government, the first facing the ruling Communist Party in more than three decades.

  • Thousands of public electric vehicle chargers are coming to a highway near you, eventually

    Using over $3 billion in state and federal funds, California plans to install 90,000 public electric car charging stations on state routes in 2025

  • EU rejects Italy's 'unjustified' push to test Chinese arrivals for COVID

    The EU has rejected Italy's push to implement COVID testing policies for all passengers arriving from China as cases continue to mount.

  • Analysis-Is the party over? Mexico's peso could lose solid gains in 2023

    Mexico's peso, which is ending 2022 with one of its strongest performances in a decade, could have its gains wiped out in 2023 after an expected end to the Bank of Mexico's rate hikes cycle and a possible recession in top trade partner the United States. The peso last month clawed its way back to pre-pandemic levels and has appreciated over 5% versus the U.S. dollar in 2022, making it one of the best-performing global currencies alongside Brazil's real. But the peso's impressive run may be ending as markets expect the large capital flows to Mexico in recent months, attracted by the Bank of Mexico's restrictive monetary policy stance, could soon start to slow.

  • Huawei: 'business as usual' as U.S. sanctions pain ebbs

    STORY: Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday estimated its revenues for 2022 remained flat, suggesting that a precipitous drop in sales due to U.S. sanctions had come to a halt.In fact, it reported a sales increase - though just barely.In a New Year's letter addressed to staff and released to the media, rotating chairman Eric Xu said sales had actually edged up... 0.02 percent.And he struck an upbeat tone, writing: "U.S. restrictions are now our new normal, and we're back to business as usual."Xu expected revenue for the year is be 636.9 billion yuan, or about $91.5 billion. He did not mention profits. The company typically discloses full annual results in the first quarter of the following year.The figures represent a tiny increase from 2021, and still remained well below the company's record of $122 billion in 2019.At that time the company was at its peak as the top Android smartphone vendor globally.But that same year, the U.S. Trump administration imposed a trade ban on Huawei, citing national security concerns. The ban barred the Chinese firm from using Alphabet's Android software on its smartphones, along with other critical U.S.-based tech.The sanctions caused Huawei's handset device sales to plummet.Xu wrote: "The macro environment may be rife with uncertainty, but what we can be certain about is that digitization and decarbonization are the way forward, and they're where future opportunities lie."

  • I spent 88 days in Russia's filtration system in Ukraine

    Ihor Talalay was detained for months because a soldier at a checkpoint thought his boots looked out of place. Here's how he survived it.