China’s Burst of Copper Exports Shows Economy Still Struggling

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s copper smelters are preparing to boost exports, a sign its manufacturing and construction sectors aren’t yet making a decisive recovery from the ravages of the past year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The possibility of a powerful rebound in Asia’s biggest economy has fueled a number of bullish calls on the industrial metal since China exited strict Covid curbs late last year. But an imminent burst of exports from the world’s biggest copper market suggests appetite for the bellwether metal among domestic buyers is still shaky.

At least four major smelters are planning to deliver 23,000 to 45,000 tons of refined copper in total to London Metal Exchange depots in Asia in coming weeks, according to people with knowledge of the sales, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.

Global copper prices have retreated since reaching a seven-month high in January, partly due to uncertainty over the strength of China’s recovery. The growth target of about 5% for this year — unveiled by the country’s leadership over the weekend — was viewed as a modest goal that won’t deliver a major boost to commodities.

China is a big net importer of copper, but refined metal occasionally flows out in larger volumes when there’s imbalances with the global market. Inventories have been stacking up recently in China, while supply is much tighter elsewhere, and prices are relatively higher. Exchange stockpiles in the rest of the world fell to their lowest since 2005 last month.

“Chinese demand has been lower than expected but it will recover,” said Fan Rui, an analyst at Guoyuan Futures Co. The jump in copper exports could continue into April before Chinese demand eventually picks up, she said.

There are tentative signs that point to stronger metals demand in the country: for example, the nation’s manufacturing index for February notched its highest reading in more than a decade.

The Chinese copper smelters have no clear idea about future exports with the domestic outlook still uncertain for now, the people familiar with their plans said.

Some 13,000 tons of copper that appeared in warehouses in Busan, South Korea this month are from Chinese smelters, one of the people said. The fresh exports are likely to go to LME sheds in South Korea or other Asian locations, and the volumes are in addition to any contracted supplies, the people said.

Copper prices fell 0.7% to $8,850 on the LME as of 10:36 a.m. in Shanghai. They’re down around 1% this month but are still up almost 6% for the year.

The Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted.)

Thursday, March 9

  • China inflation data for February, 09:30

  • China to release February aggregate financing & money supply by March 15

  • Wilson Center webinar on geopolitics of minerals critical to the clean energy transition

  • EARNINGS: CATL

Friday, March 10

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

  • Mysteel’s Indonesia Nickel Supply Chain Summit in Jakarta

On The Wire

China’s consumer inflation slowed sharply in February as costs of food and consumer goods eased following the end of the Lunar New Year holiday, while factory prices continued to decline.

The US should scrap decade-old import tariffs on solar power equipment after years of protectionism has failed to boost its domestic manufacturing base, according to the chairman of a top Chinese clean energy firm.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Ng Raises Mental Health Before 1MDB Sentencing

    (Bloomberg) -- Roger Ng, the only Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker tried and convicted in the global 1MDB scandal, said he suffers a “substantial mental health condition” and shouldn’t receive the 15-year prison term sought by prosecutors. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield

  • Chinese Chip Suppliers Soar After Reports of Japanese Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Chinese suppliers of materials for semiconductors surged after unsubstantiated reports of impending Japanese export curbs circulated on social media, underscoring the nervousness surrounding US efforts to isolate Beijing’s chip industry.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $50

  • Asia Bond Traders Have Reasons to Stay Calm Despite Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia bonds look better placed than their emerging-market peers to withstand further volatility after surprisingly hawkish remarks by the Federal Reserve’s chair deepened a selloff in Treasuries.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Sugge

  • Palantir lands $99.6 million deal with U.S. State Department

    Palantir Technologies Inc has won a contract to sell up to $99.6 million worth of software to the U.S. Department of State for monitoring the health of the diplomatic corps, the company told Reuters ahead of a Wednesday announcement. The U.S. data analytics firm said the project - Axiom - would help the Bureau of Medical Services respond faster to any health crises faced by the embassy staff and their families. The news reflects how Palantir is aiming to secure government deals beyond the military and intelligence work central to its business, even as analysts have said such opportunities are being delayed by the U.S. budget scrutiny.

  • Citigroup to recalibrate investment banking workforce as required- Bloomberg News

    Citigroup, which has been boosting its investment banking division by hiring for sectors including energy and biotechnology over the years, is considering changing the pace of some of its investments following the recent drought in dealmaking, the report added, citing Mason's interview with Bloomberg Television. Citigroup, when asked about the bank's headcount plans, did not give details beyond Mason's comments in the Bloomberg interview. The recent announcement follows the bank's plan to lay off less than 1% of staff, according to a Reuters report from last week, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Nissan to overhaul electric powertrains for EVs, hybrids in search of cost cuts

    Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it will overhaul its approach to powertrains for all-electric and hybrid petrol-electric vehicles as it aims to bring hybrid prices in line with those of petrol-powered cars by 2026. The Japanese automaker said it will use the same components across models to make electric powertrains - the assembly which propels a vehicle - smaller and lighter, and reduce development and production costs by 30% within three years versus 2019. It will also use solid-state batteries with materials that are cheaper than those usually used, such as nickel and cobalt, Senior Vice President Toshihiro Hirai told reporters.

  • UPDATE: Fairhaven Police have announced that Anapaula Huggins has been found alive

    Anapaula Huggins, age 43, was last seen on video surveillance at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday

  • How many NBA players have numbers retired by multiple teams? Is Pau Gasol next?

    Only 16 players in NBA history have had their jersey number retired by multiple teams. Heres a look at each player to receive the honor.

  • Broadcom (AVGO) Outperformed on Strong Positive 2023 Outlook

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Following three difficult quarters, the market, as defined by the S&P 500 Index, rebounded well in the fourth quarter, rising 7.6%. For the full year, the market […]

  • With 71% ownership of the shares, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    Key Insights Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, AbbVie's stock price might be vulnerable to their...

  • DeSantis' new Disney World board hints at future controversy

    The first meeting of the new board of Walt Disney World’s government — overhauled by sweeping legislation signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as punishment for Disney publicly challenging Florida's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill — dealt with the rote affairs any other municipal government would handle: calls for better firefighter equipment, lessons on public records requests and bond ratings.

  • China’s Xi Calls For More Military Innovation as Spending Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on the military to make breakthroughs in securing technological advantages amid “international competition,” underscoring Beijing’s efforts to counter US efforts to cut it off from key advanced semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,00

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $40.12, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session.

  • Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3T over 10 years

    President Joe Biden's upcoming budget proposal aims to cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade, the White House said Wednesday. It also is a sharp contrast with House Republicans, who have called for a path to a balanced budget but have yet to offer a blueprint. The White House has consistently called into question Republicans' commitment to what it considers a sustainable federal budget.

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is changing his tune about remote workers: ‘They do better if they’re in the office’

    Yet Benioff, who criticized office mandates last June, says he doesn’t want to “force” people back to in-person work.

  • If you want to balance the budget without raising taxes or cutting defense, Social Security, and Medicare, you'd probably have to fire nearly every park ranger and cut 70% of anti-poverty spending

    A CRFB analysis found that it'll take some massive spending cuts to balance the budget without touching Social Security and Medicare.

  • Mexico vows not to budge on US corn dispute

    Mexico's president vowed Tuesday not to back down in a dispute with the United States over a potential ban on imports of genetically modified corn. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office announced Monday it had called for consultations with Mexico over proposed rules that would ban GM corn for human consumption. Mexico has said it could eventually ban it for animal feed as well.

  • Full-time teacher reveals she works the night shift at Domino’s just to ‘survive’ in powerful TikTok

    "Here it is 8 o'clock and I'm delivering pizzas..."

  • Google and Meta over-hired thousands of employees who do 'fake work,' says PayPal Mafia's Keith Rabois

    A growing number of prominent venture capitalists say tech workers got too comfortable with big salaries and perks while not doing meaningful work.

  • Apple supplier Goertek says vice-president leaving company just days after he sounded alarm on supply chain exodus from China

    Goertek, one of Apple's largest acoustic products suppliers, said its vice-president Kazuyoshi Yoshinaga is leaving the company, in a surprise move that comes just days after his remarks about Apple suppliers exiting China made headlines. In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Shenzhen-listed Goertek said Yoshinaga was leaving for "personal reasons", without providing details. The statement did not mention his recent comments about the supply chain, and there is no evidence to show that his resi