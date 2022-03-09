China busts crypto mining rigs disguised as EV charging ports

The Daily Beast

Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian ground forces/ReutersThe Ukrainian defense ministry has released audio from a call that it claims captured two Russian officers lamenting the death of a top general and the collapse of its secure communications network in Ukraine.In the call—which has been verified by Bellingcat, the fact-checking group known for exposing Kremlin misinformation—two purported Russian FSB officers are heard discussing the death of a general killed in fighting near Khar