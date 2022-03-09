China busts crypto mining rigs disguised as EV charging ports
Local authorities have seized 1,106 mining rigs from two cities in China’s southeastern province of Guangdong.
Fast facts
The Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission announced on Tuesday that it had uncovered a mining farm in Guangzhou disguised as electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with 190 mining rigs worth more than 5 million RMB (US$791,302).
The large power consumption of EV charging points allowed the miners to remain in operation for over 1,000 hours while staying hidden from authorities enforcing China’s ban on crypto mining.
In Jieyang city, 916 mining rigs were confiscated, along with the crypto farm’s operational equipment, according to the provincial government’s statement, also released on Tuesday.
Local governments are raising electricity bills to discourage cryptocurrency mining, as authorities continue to uncover remaining miners in the mainland.
China still accounts for 10% of global Bitcoin transactions, the People’s Bank of China said last week, a sharp drop from its 90% dominance before the crypto ban.
