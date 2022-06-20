China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

Xiao Zibang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The increase in shipments came as the war in Ukraine entered a fourth month and other buyers continued to shy away from Russian oil, gas and coal. Chinese demand also started to show some improvement as virus restrictions were loosened, easing logistical snarls and allowing industrial production to rebound.

China’s total imports from Russia accelerated in May, surging 80% on year to $10.27 billion, as Beijing continues to offer support to an otherwise isolated government in Moscow.

Crude imports rose 55% from a year ago to 8.42 million tons, with Russia overtaking Saudi Arabia as China’s main source of oil, according to customs data released on Monday. Russian liquefied natural sales rose 54% to 397,000 tons, despite a 28% decline in China’s overall purchases of the super-chilled fuel.

The volume of gas excludes imports from pipelines, which haven’t been reported by customs since the start of the year, but are the main mode of transporting the fuel from Russia to China.

Other highlights of the trade in commodities between China and Russia in May include:

  • Total coal imports fell 5.2% on year to 4.73 million tons

    • Coking coal for the steel industry rose for a fourth month to 1.71 million tons, an increase of 70% compared with last year’s level

    • China also bought more steel-making coal from Mongolia after Covid curbs eased at major border crossings

  • Refined copper imports grew 15% to 31,267 tons

  • Refined nickel imports fell nearly 90% to 300 tons, a record low

  • Aluminum imports dropped 21% to 32,713 tons

  • Palladium imports rose 19% to 769 kg

  • Wheat imports declined 87% to 1,883 tons

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Meets Troops; War Prisoners Exchanged

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerPresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited southern Ukrainian areas close to the front line, meeting troops and regional officials in a show of support outside the capital

  • Zelenskyy: The coming week will make history, Russian hostilities expected to intensify

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 19 JUNE 2022, 23:03 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine insists that the coming week will make history and expects Russia to intensify its activities in Ukraine. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "Tomorrow will mark the beginning of a truly historic week.

  • Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children

    The proceeds will go directly to UNICEF in its efforts to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine. Muratov, awarded the gold medal in October 2021, helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication's editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin's clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The idea of the donation, he said, “is to give the children refugees a chance for a future.”

  • Germany to Bring Back Old Coal Plants as Russia Cuts Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGermany plans to rely more on its legacy coal plants to keep the lights on in Europe’s largest economy after Russia cut flows of natural gas. A package of additional

  • Foreign policy headache looms for Biden admin as Colombia elects first ever leftist president

    Gustavo Petro made history Sunday, becoming Colombia's first ever left-wing president. Petro is just one of the latest left-wing candidates to win on the continent.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham said he liked former President Donald Trump because he feared him

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, former Trump critic, turned ally, said he was afraid of him at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event in Nashville, Tennessee.

  • Russian troop losses in Ukraine hit 33,350, says Ukraine's General Staff

    Russia has already lost about 33,350 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 18.

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...

  • Why casinos remain open despite experts saying gambling is a high risk activity during Arizona's COVID-19 spike

    Casinos are the only business designated as high-risk by Arizona's health department that remain unrestricted amid the recent COVID-19 spike in the state.

  • Italian foreign minister accuses own party of 'immaturity' over Ukraine

    Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday accused his own 5-Star Movement party of undermining government efforts to support Ukraine and weakening Rome's standing within the European Union. His outburst could signal an imminent schism in the group he once led, with 5-Star officials due to meet later on Sunday to consider Di Maio's position following other recent broadsides. The internal party feuding also creates problems for Prime Minister Mario Draghi as he faces an important vote in parliament on Tuesday over Ukraine, with some 5-Star members looking to limit Italy from sending further weapons to Kyiv.

  • JD.com Considers On-Demand Food Delivery in China. It Would Face Off Against Alibaba and Meituan.

    A top JD.com executive told Bloomberg that the e-commerce company is looking at a food-delivery business that would draw on its majority stake in on-demand delivery operator Dada Nexus.

  • As chemical fertilizer shortages persist, peecycling – the process of recycling human urine – could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.

    The need to find alternative sources for fertilizer have become urgent as chemical fertilizer shortages from the Ukrainian war threaten countries globally.

  • Top three Aussie miners to shed $11 billion in market value as commodity rout accelerates

    Australia's big three miners were on track to lose more than A$16 billion ($11.12 billion) in combined market value on Monday at current levels, as a commodities selloff over easing China demand and fears of a global recession deepened. Rio Tinto's Australia-listed shares were set to shed nearly A$2 billion in value, BHP more than A$10 billion, and Fortescue Metals over A$4 billion. Lower output from Chinese steel mills has hit demand for iron ore, while prices of commodities like copper and aluminium have slumped on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve's and other central banks could tip the global economy into a recession.

  • James Wiseman says there's '90 percent chance' he plays in NBA Summer League

    Warriors fans very likely will get a glimpse of 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman this summer.

  • Navy destroyer bears name of decorated Marine killed in WWII

    The christening of a Navy destroyer on Saturday highlighted the sacrifices of two generations — the ship’s namesake killed in World War II and another Marine who died more than 60 years later. The future USS Basilone bears the name of a Marine who was awarded the Medal of Honor before his death on Iwo Jima. The legacy and sacrifice of such Marines are never forgotten, Sgt. Major of the Marine Corps Troy Black told a crowd of 2,000 gathered next to the warship at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works in Maine.

  • Shipwreck of a World War II barge that sank in 1943 surfaces after Italy's largest river reaches low levels during drought

    Italy's Po River is facing its worst drought in 70 years, threatening drinking water supply, irrigation for farming, and hydroelectric power plants.

  • China urges IMF to approve US$1.4 billion Zambia bailout, but told it must reach deal with other lenders

    China has urged the International Monetary Fund to approve a US$1.4 billion bailout for Zambia but the fund responded by telling Beijing and other official creditors they must first agree a relief package. Lusaka is seeking a bailout from the IMF and is also in the process of restructuring about US$17.3 billion of external debts, including from its largest bilateral lender - China. In November 2020, it became the first African country to default on some of its dollar-denominated bonds during the

  • UK Consumers Most Worried In Major Economies About Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBritish consumers are more pessimistic than their peers in major econo

  • Australia power crisis forces manufacturers to eye offshore moves, production cuts

    Australia's biggest building materials manufacturers are cutting back operations, hiking prices and considering moving production offshore to manage a spike in power and gas bills, adding to pressure on the government to resolve the country's energy crisis. The CEOs of Brickworks Ltd, the country's largest brickmaker, and Boral Ltd, the top maker of most other construction materials, flagged the changes even as Australia's new Labor government scrambles to try to beef up power supplies and bring down electricity prices.

  • How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump

    At a gas station near the Cologne, Germany, airport, Bernd Mueller watches the digits quickly climb on the pump: 22 euros ($23), 23 euros, 24 euros. Across the globe, drivers like Mueller are rethinking their habits and personal finances amid skyrocketing prices for gasoline and diesel, fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine and the global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy prices are a key driver of inflation that is rising worldwide and making the cost of living more expensive.