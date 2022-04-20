China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Coking coal imports from Russia jumped to 1.4 million tons in March, compared to 550,000 tons for the same month last year and 1.1 million tons in February, according to Chinese customs data. Imports of thermal coal, used for power generation, fell as mild weather curbed demand and China boosted domestic output.

China is taking advantage of steep discounts to Russian coal, as other buyers -- like Japan and the European Union -- move to ban imports of the fuel. While Russian coal prices increased modestly in the last year, they’re still well below rates from other suppliers, like Indonesia and Mongolia.

While China is moving to drastically increase domestic coal output, the nation’s mines produce fuel that is low quality and unsuitable for steel mills. That means steel-makers are still dependent on overseas suppliers for coking coal.

Asia’s biggest economy has signaled that it is interested in purchasing more Russian energy despite international pressure over its support for President Vladimir Putin. Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng recently hailed “the great resilience and internal dynamism of bilateral cooperation” with Russia.

China’s crude imports from Russia, meanwhile, fell 14% to 6.39 million tons in March from a year ago, although they rose from February, which was disrupted by the Lunar New Year holiday.

Other March energy data released on Wednesday showed:

  • Coal imports, including both thermal and coking coal, from Russia fell 30% y/y to 3.1 million tons in March

    • READ: China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

  • LNG import from Russia rose 0.5% y/y to 321,000 tons in March

  • Pipeline gas imports from Russia weren’t reported for the last three months

Meanwhile, China’s metals imports from Russia were mostly lower:

  • Refined copper imports fell to 9,914 tons, lowest since Feb. 2018

  • Refined nickel imports were at 3,382 tons, up from February, but still relatively low compared with recent months

  • Palladium imports at 192 kg were also much lower than February

(Updates with crude purchases in sixth paragraph. An item that ran earlier corrected some figures to account for revisions made to the data)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Drops Another Cryptic Hint About a Twitter Tender Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has given fresh fuel to speculation he would launch a tender offer for Twitter Inc. shares in the event that the board resists his proposal to acquire 100% of the company and take it private.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to T

  • Netflix Shares Set to Lose $40 Billion After Subscriber Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. shares are on course to lose about $40 billion in value Wednesday after the streaming giant reported its first customer decline in more than a decade. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsShares in the company fell as m

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • Russia Touts SWIFT Alternative, But Will Keep Its Members Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina touted the country’s alternative to the SWIFT financial-messaging service, the regulator said it will no longer publicly disclose who participates.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S.

  • India Soaks Up Every Major Russian Oil Variety as Flows Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- India is doubling down on Russian crude oil purchases despite warnings from the U.S., snapping up every major grade from the OPEC+ producer as its war in Ukraine nears a third month.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsState-run oil

  • Taiwan TV station apologises after mistakenly reporting Chinese attack

    A Taiwan government-backed television station apologised and urged people not to panic on Wednesday after mistakenly reporting a Chinese attack in Taipei, amid rising military tensions with Beijing. During a live news broadcast on Wednesday morning, Chinese Television System mistakenly showed news ticker alerts at the bottom of the screen about military ships and critical infrastructure near Taipei being hit by Chinese missiles, according to local media reports. The alerts included messages such as "a war could break out", a major train station in Taipei being set fire by "Chinese agents" and Taiwan's president declaring a state of emergency.

  • Credit Suisse to Post First-Quarter Loss on Russia, Litigation

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG issued its fifth profit warning in six quarters, as the hit from Russia’s war in Ukraine combined with a growing burden of legal costs for the struggling lender. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsThe Zurich

  • Matisse Thybulle officially ruled out for Game 3 in Toronto

    Philadelphia: Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) has been downgraded to out. Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype What's the buzz on Twitter? Ky Carlin @ Ky_Carlin Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) and Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) are ...

  • API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 4.5 million barrels for the week ended April 15, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.9 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles declined by nearly 1.7 million barrels. Oil stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub were up by 93,000 barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesd

  • New York COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise 13%. CDC says 26 counties at medium, high risk

    New York ranked fourth among the states where COVID-19 was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis. See the latest on COVID outbreaks statewide.

  • Tax Day is here for most Americans — but people in these states have extra time to file

    It’s coming down to the wire on taxes across the country, with Monday, April 18, marking the last day to file your income taxes — for most people, at least. Maine and Massachusetts have a federal and state deadline one day later, while five states have different deadlines for their state income taxes. Start with the basics: in most instances, Monday, April 18 is the last day to file federal income tax return and pay up any taxes owed.

  • U.S. to start training Ukrainians on howitzers in coming days -official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States military expects to start training Ukrainians on using howitzer artillery in coming days, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, expanding the aid to include heavy artillery ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine. So far, four flights of weapons have been sent by the United States as part of the new package.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Vice President Kamala Harris says the U.S. will halt tests of anti-satellite missiles

    Vice President Kamala Harris says the U.S. will halt tests of anti-satellite missiles. The move follows a Russian test in November that blew up a satellite and polluted low-Earth orbit with more than 1,000 pieces of debris.

  • Energy Transition Still Means Billions in Fossil-Fuel Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- The energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is increasing the world’s motivation to shift to low-carbon energy, but is also creating a near-term scramble for fossil fuels that will drive billions of dollars of new investment.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requir

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineTwitter Has a Poiso

  • Bank of America executives bullish after profit beat

    (Reuters) -Bank of America Corp provided a bullish outlook after reporting a smaller-than expected 13% fall in first-quarter profit on Monday, as growth in consumer lending overshadowed a decline in global dealmaking. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said Bank of America customers had spent at the highest level ever recorded for the first quarter, representing a double-digit percentage increase from a year ago. Shares in Bank of America were up 3.1% by midday.

  • North Korea’s ‘Lazarus’ Hackers Allegedly Behind Ronin Network Exploit

    The U.S. Treasury Department alleged that North Korean state-linked hacking group “Lazarus” is tied to last month’s over $600 million theft from Axie Infinity’s Ronin bridge. “The Hash” group discusses efforts made by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to sanction associated wallets and the use of decentralized mixers like Tornado Cash for laundering ill-gotten funds.

  • New York Solidifies $4.5 Billion Hydropower Plans, Impacting Over 1 Million Residents

    The Big Apple took a big step toward lowering its carbon footprint last week when regulators gave the go-ahead to a $4.5 billion transmission line that will deliver Canadian hydropower to New York...

  • Zelensky: Russia wants to destroy Donbas region

    Ukrainian President&nbsp;Volodymyr Zelensky says during his address to the nation "Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country". He again calls on the West to impose "an embargo on oil supplies from Russia".