China Buying More Cheap, Sanctioned Iran and Venezuela Oil

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Crude processors in the world’s biggest importer were observed to have bought 324 million barrels from Iran and Venezuela in 2021, about 53% more than the year before, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. That’s the most since 2018, when China took 352 million barrels from the two nations.

Chinese buyers, particularly private refiners, have benefited from Washington’s tough line on Iran and Venezuela, continuing to buy their oil long after their counterparts elsewhere in Asia ceased purchases. The risk that non-U.S. entities may lose access to the U.S. financial system or have their American assets frozen if found guilty of breaching the sanctions hasn’t dissuaded them.

See also: ‘Distressed’ Oil From Venezuela, Iran Piles Up Off Singapore

A glut of unsold cargoes, rising international prices, and the issuance of more crude import quotas by Beijing, have incentivized the private refiners, known as teapots, to snap up more oil from the pariah states. These shipments typically don’t show up in official customs data.

“This surge was triggered by rising crude prices, making Iranian crude, anecdotally, up to 10% cheaper when delivered into China,” said Anoop Singh, head of East of Suez tanker research at Braemar ACM Shipbroking Pte Ltd. The U.S. also eased up on sanctions enforcement as it tried to get a nuclear agreement with Iran, he said.

Going Dark

Sanctioned oil is typically transported on old ships that would have otherwise been set for the scrapyards, providing cost savings, according to Singh. Cargoes may be shipped directly from the country of origin on tankers that have gone dark -- meaning their transponders are turned off -- or transferred between vessels at sea to mask where the crude has come from, he said.

Iranian and Venezuelan crudes are often re-branded and passed off as oil from Oman and Malaysia. China hasn’t received any Iranian crude since December 2020, while imports from Oman and Malaysia have risen, official data show.

Chinese imports of sanctioned crude should stay elevated around current levels early this year amid slow progress on the nuclear talks, said Singh.

International oil prices that have jumped almost 50% over the past year are also making cheaper, sanctioned barrels more attractive. This could be exacerbated by tax and pollution investigations into Chinese teapots, which are putting more pressure on them, said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with Energy Aspects in London.

The price of sanctioned oil will always be discounted, said Emma Li, a Singapore-based analyst at Vortexa Ltd. “For teapots, the incentive is always the low price, compared with other popular grades.”

(Updates with oil-price move in 9th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe Fears Economic Hit If Russia Is Sanctioned Heavily

    (Bloomberg) -- Concern among some big European nations about economic fallout raises the risk of a split with the U.S. on how strongly to hit Russia with fresh sanctions if it invades Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta an

  • U.S. and Russia exchange warnings after first round of security talks

    Top U.S. and Russian officials stuck to their red lines during nearly eight hours of security talks in Geneva on Monday, with the U.S. ruling out limits to NATO expansion and Russia warning that it would respond to a diplomatic failure with a "military-technical solution."The big picture: The talks — which Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman insisted were "not what we could call a negotiation" — kick off a week of urgent diplomacy intended to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.Stay on top o

  • Israel not bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett says

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act "with no constraints" against its arch-foe if necessary. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed a week ago in Vienna. "In regard to the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are definitely concerned ... Israel is not a party to the agreements," Bennett said in public remarks, in a briefing to a parliamentary committee.

  • Mexican president announces he has COVID-19 for 2nd time

    Mexico’s president announced Monday he has come down with COVID-19 a second time, as coronavirus infections spike in Mexico and virus tests become scarce. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote that he tested positive, after he had sounded hoarse at a morning news briefing. “In the meantime, Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López Hernández will take over for me at press conferences and other events.”

  • Ray Dalio Says U.S. Needs a Dose of China’s Common Prosperity

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of the $150 billion investment firm Bridgewater Associates, urged countries including the U.S. to narrow their wealth gaps, while praising China’s drive for common prosperity.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Dow

  • Harvard's Nye Doesn't See a New Cold War Between U.S. and China

    Joseph&nbsp;Nye, who served as chairman of President Bill Clinton's&nbsp;National Intelligence Council and is now a professor at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, discusses the bilateral relations between the U.S. and China. Last weekj Chinese President&nbsp;Xi Jinping&nbsp;visited the venues of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics amid a worsening Covid-19 outbreak and diplomatic tensions with Western nations over human rights. Nye speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • China's Shimao says it has no deal to sell Shanghai plaza, shares slump

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings fell 5% in early Asian trading on Tuesday after it denied a media report that it has entered into a preliminary agreement to sell a Shanghai plaza. Shimao said in a filing, however, it is in talks with some potential buyers and may consider disposing off some properties in order to reduce its indebtedness. Caixin reported over the weekend that Shimao had struck a preliminary deal with a state-owned company to sell its Shimao International Plaza Shanghai, for more than 10 billion yuan.

  • $100 Oil? Bets Are Rolling In Again.

    In fact, traders are making bets again that U.S. oil prices will rise above $100. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, were down 0.2% on Monday to $78.72 per barrel. “We have yet to encounter a market bear this year, whether on the commodity side, equity investor or with corporate clients,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran in a note on Sunday.

  • U.S. and Russia unwilling to budge as talks begin in Geneva

    U.S. and Russia unwilling to budge as talks begin in Geneva

  • North Korea may have fired another test missile into the sea

    Japan and South Korea say that North Korea has fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, though little is known

  • China's Tianjin tightens control over travel after Omicron cases

    The northern Chinese city of Tianjin tightened exit controls and is requiring residents to obtain approval from employers or community authorities before leaving town in an effort to block the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The port city to the southeast of Beijing reported 21 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, up from three a day earlier. Tianjin, with around 14 million residents, said over the weekend it detected two local cases of infection with the Omicron.

  • China probe finds first on-site evidence of water on the Moon

    It is thought that the water in the Moon’s soil came from hydrogen sent over by solar winds

  • Russian demands are 'non-starters,' says U.S. diplomat

    Russian demands are 'non-starters,' says U.S. diplomat

  • Lululemon joins Walmart and Macy’s among retailers cutting store hours because of Omicron-induced staff shortages

    Consumer-facing businesses from Delta Air Lines to Walgreens are also feeling the effects of worker shortages.

  • Former Xinjiang official takes charge of Hong Kong garrison

    China’s military says the former head of internal security in the Xinjiang region will lead the People’s Liberation Army’s garrison in Hong Kong, in the latest of a series of moves aimed at bringing the semiautonomous city under Beijing’s tight control. A brief report on the Defense Ministry’s website Monday said Maj. Gen. Peng Jingtang’s appointment had been signed by president, Communist Party leader and PLA commander Xi Jinping. It said Peng had pledged to “perform defense duties in accordance with the law, resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests, and firmly safeguard Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.”

  • China finds explanation for "mystery hut" spotted on the moon

    The revelation came as China's lunar rover drove closer to the site of the object that was once believed to be as tall as Paris' Arc de Triomphe.

  • China Evergrande moves from Shenzhen HQ building to cut costs

    Heavily indebted property firm China Evergrande Group said on Monday that it has moved out of its headquarters in Shenzhen to another property in the city to cut costs and was still registered in the southern Chinese city. The company issued its statement after Chinese media outlet The Paper reported that Evergrande had moved its headquarters from Shenzhen to nearby Guangzhou. Evergrande said it has moved out of Shenzhen's Excellence Centre, which is owned by another company, to a building that Evergrande owns in the city but gave no further details on the new set-up.

  • Amid U.S.-Russia talks, vote on sanctioning Putin's pipeline puts Democrats in a bind

    The Ukrainian government is publicly urging senators to vote for Sen. Ted Cruz's bill sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline — calling the project "no less an existential threat to our security" than the Russian troops on its border. Why it matters: With U.S. officials in Europe for talks with Russia this week, Democrats face an uncomfortable choice — either buck President Biden or vote against sanctions on a pipeline they have long publicly opposed. The decision comes at a moment of crisis for

  • Eagles will travel to face Buccaneers in the wild card round of playoffs

    Philadelphia #Eagles to face #Buccaneers in #NFC #WildCardWeekend round of the playoffs

  • In El Sereno, homicides increase amid fears of gentrification

    Even as crime and homelessness mount, many longtime residents are worried about gentrification, as flippers quickly renovate homes and slap on million-dollar price tags.