China’s ByteDance Revives H.K. IPO Plan Amid Tech Crackdown: FT

(Bloomberg) --

TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. is reviving plans to list in Hong Kong by early next year even as Chinese authorities widen their crackdown on technology companies, the Financial Times reported.

The listing could take place either next quarter or in early 2022, the paper said, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the plans.

ByteDance has been working on addressing data security concerns raised by Chinese regulators, the paper reported. It is going through a review process and has submitted filings to Chinese authorities, and final guidance is expected from ByteDance by September, one of the people was cited as saying.

The paper said ByteDance declined to comment.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.