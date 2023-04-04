China calls on Japan to correct chip export restrictions

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about Japanese export restrictions on chip manufacturing equipment and called on it to correct its "wrong practice", the Chinese commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

"China will take decisive measures to safeguard its rights and interests if Japan insists on obstructing the chip industry cooperation between the two countries," it said in a statement.

Japan said last week it would restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Meg Shen; Editing by Alexander Smith)