China Seeks More Communication With U.S. on Overseas IPOs

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s securities regulator called for talks with its American counterpart after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission halted the initial public offerings of Chinese companies.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission is seeking to step up communication with the SEC to find a suitable resolution, it said in a statement Sunday, after the U.S. regulator said it would suspend any Chinese IPOs until companies improved their risk disclosures. The Chinese watchdog called for mutual respect and collaboration on the issue.

In response to Beijing’s clampdown on private industry, SEC Chair Gary Gensler asked staff to seek additional disclosures from Chinese firms before signing off on their registration statements to sell stock. China had earlier proposed new rules requiring virtually all companies wanting to list in a foreign country to undergo a cybersecurity review, a move that would vastly increase oversight over its private enterprises.

SEC Chief Blocks Chinese IPOs Until Risks Better Disclosed

The crackdown on overseas listings comes after Didi Global Inc. pushed ahead to list in the U.S., despite reservations from Beijing over the ride-hailing giant’s data security, Bloomberg News previously reported. Days after Didi’s debut, Chinese regulators announced a probe into the firm and removed its apps from Chinese mobile stores, driving a sell-off in the tech giant’s shares. The losses for American investors have fueled calls that the SEC increase oversight of Chinese IPOs.

China has all along adopted an open-minded approach to listing locations, the CSRC said, adding that the current scrutiny over certain industries is aimed at coordinating development and safety. The securities watchdog will carry out close communication with relevant departments to further improve transparency and predictability of policies.

In its statement, the CSRC also reiterated a pledge to open up the country’s financial industry and said that it sees the prospects for Chinese capital markets as predictable, sustainable and healthy.

(Updates with details from statement starting in fifth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SEC freezes Chinese company IPOs over risk disclosures: report

    U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded lower in early trading on Friday on a Reuters report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stopped processing registrations of U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) and other sales of securities by Chinese companies.

  • China Manufacturing PMI Eases; Hong Kong, China Shares Tumble on Regulatory Restrictions, COVID Worries

    Shares in Hong Kong and China booked their worst monthly performance in years, as persistent concerns over regulatory crackdowns weighed on sentiment.

  • Olympics-Taiwan, Hong Kong welcome at Beijing 2022 winter Games-IOC

    Hong Kong and Taiwan will be able to send teams to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February just as for any other Games despite any ongoing political tension with China, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday. Beijing was awarded the Games in 2015 becoming the first city to host summer and winter editions of the Olympics. "They (China) have been extremely clear in 2015 that the Olympic Charters would be respected," IOC Olympic Games director Christophe Dubi said on Sunday.

  • From Afghan interpreter to US homeless - the long road to the American dream

    Thousands of Afghan interpreters have waited years to flee to the US. Arriving is a different story.

  • Massive Stimulus Looks Here to Stay as BOE to Echo Fed: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.A week after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there’s still some way to go before stimulus can be reduced, a similar message may come from the Bank of England this Thursday.The rise in coronavirus infections in the wake of the European soccer championship has heightened uncertainty about Britain’s economic recovery -- at least in the short term.The U.K. central bank’s rate-

  • Sky News Australia says suspended from YouTube for one week

    Sky News Australia said on Sunday it has been temporarily suspended by the video-sharing site YouTube following the platform's review of content for compliance with its COVID-19 policies. "Sky News Australia acknowledges YouTube's right to enforce its policies and looks forward to continuing to publish its popular news and analysis content to its subscribers shortly," Sky News said in a statement on its website about the one-week suspension. The 24-hour cable and television channel, which claims to have 1.85 million YouTube subscribers, is operated by Australian News Channel Pty Ltd and is a subsidiary of News Corp Australia.

  • Pentagon grappling with new vaccine orders; timing uncertain

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is vowing he “won't let grass grow under our feet” as the department begins to implement the new vaccine and testing directives. The Pentagon now has two separate missions involving President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccines in the federal workforce. The Defense Department must develop plans to make the vaccine mandatory for the military and set up new requirements for federal workers who will have to either attest to a COVID-19 vaccination or face frequent testing and travel restrictions.

  • Trump: Bipartisan infrastructure bill will lead to 'massive socialist expansion'

    Former President Donald Trump said Friday that the bipartisan infrastructure bill that cleared the Senate after months of deliberation would lead to a "massive socialist expansion."

  • Earth's energy imbalance removes almost all doubt from human-made climate change

    A new study found a less than 1 percent probability that a growing imbalance between the amount of energy Earth absorbs and what it emits out occurred naturally.

  • U.S. lays off 182 local embassy, consulate workers in Russia

    The United States has been forced to lay off more than 180 local employees and contractors at its embassy in Moscow and two consulates, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday.Driving the news: "Starting in August, the Russian government is prohibiting the United States from retaining, hiring, or contracting Russian or third-country staff, except our guard force," Blinken said in a statement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We are deeply sad

  • CDC document offers more evidence that booster shots could help immunocompromised people in the face of Delta

    Emerging data may push US regulators to recommend boosters for immunocompromised people, Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

  • Botswana pays equivalent of $15 a dose for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

    Botswana's health minister said on Friday that the government was paying the equivalent of $15 a dose for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech and almost $29 a dose for U.S. company Moderna's shot. African countries have struggled to procure enough vaccines in the global scramble for doses, with coverage secured through World Health Organization (WHO) and African Union (AU)-backed schemes so far falling short of the continent's needs. Under pressure over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, health minister Edwin Dikoloti revealed how much the diamond-rich southern African country was paying in bilateral deals with pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, Moderna and India's Bharat Biotech.

  • China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S.

    China's securities regulator said on Sunday it will seek closer cooperation with its U.S. counterpart and will support overseas listings, after U.S. regulators tightened disclosure for Chinese companies and voiced concern about Beijing's regulatory actions. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that it had taken note of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new requirements for disclosure regarding Chinese companies' listings and that the two sides should "uphold the spirit of mutual respect" and "strengthen communications on regulating China-related stocks."

  • Sikh community demands answers after FBI says Indianapolis FedEx shooting NOT a hate crime

    A shooting that killed eight victims including four Sikh Americans at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis in April was not motivated by hate, the FBI and local authorities announced on Wednesday. Investigation results: After going through 120 interviews and 150 pieces of evidence, investigators found no evidence that the suspect Brandon Scott Hole committed his crimes "to address perceived injustices or to advance an ideology." Instead, they concluded that the 19-year-old -- who killed himself after murdering his victims -- performed "an act of suicidal murder," according to the Indianapolis Star.

  • Pentagon won’t require vaccine for troop deployments, but other details unclear

    The details come a day after President Joe Biden issued a directive requiring federal employees to get the vaccine or submit to regular testing.

  • Israeli Exporters on Edge With Central Bank Dollar Plan in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Israel’s biggest exporters are bracing for the end of central bank support that’s helped them stay competitive during the pandemic, a move they say may weigh on a $100 billion industry crucial to the nation’s economic rebound.The Bank of Israel is close to exhausting a $30 billion dollar-buying program that’s reined in gains in the shekel and made exports cheaper to forei

  • U.S. halts IPOs for Chinese-based companies

    There won't be any Chinese companies ringing the opening bell on a U.S. stock exchange to mark an American IPO anytime soon.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has stopped processing registrations for any U.S. initial public offerings and other securities sales by any Chinese company, Reuters has learned exclusively from people familiar with the matter.The decision was made as America's top securities regulator crafts new guidance on how Chinese companies must disclose to investors the risk faced by a new regulatory crackdown by Beijing.SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on Friday asked staff to mandate certain disclosures from Chinese-based companies before IPO registrations can be declared effective.He also said in a statement that the new disclosures will require Chinese companies tell the regulator and investors whether certain actions could affect the firm's "financial performance and the enforceability of the contractual arrangements."And it's not just Chinese companies looking to debut on U.S. exchanges that have to reveal more.Earlier this week, SEC commissioner Alison Lee said Chinese companies already listed need to be more transparent about the risks to this Chinese crackdown.Investors were burned when Chinese regulators banned ride-sharing giant Didi Global from signing up new users just days after its blockbuster U.S. IPO.Since then Didi's market value has be slashed by nearly a third- with $21 billon in market value erased.Beijing followed that up with crackdowns on technology and private education companies.Chinese online retail behemoth Alibaba, which reports quarterly results next week, has been caught up in the melee. The stock widely-held by U.S. investors is down 16 percent so far this year.

  • China new home price growth slows in July - private survey

    China's growth in new home prices slowed in July for the first time in five months, with smaller cities especially weighed down by higher mortgage rates, price caps on resale homes and other steps to cool speculation, a private-sector survey showed on Sunday. New home prices in 100 cities rose 0.35% in July from a month earlier, versus 0.36% growth in June, according to data from China Index Academy, one of the country's largest independent real estate research firms. In July, China's housing ministry urged five cities including the eastern city of Jinhua and the southeastern city of Quanzhou to stabilise their property markets, while the central bank ordered lenders in Shanghai to raise interest rates on mortgage loans.

  • Olympics-Athletics-China's Gong Lijiao wins women's shot put gold

    TOKYO (Reuters) -China's Gong Lijiao won the women's shot put gold in a personal best 20.58 metres on Sunday under blistering conditions at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium as the United States' Raven Saunders picked up silver and New Zealand's Valerie Adams claimed bronze. Gong, the winner of 2017 and 2019 World Athletics Championships, showed no loss of form as she secured her first Olympic gold in her fourth Games, powered by all five of her legal throws exceeding Saunders' best mark of 19.79 metres.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is on the Way: 3 Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Think about this for a moment: In each of the previous eight bear markets (i.e., not counting the coronavirus crash of 2020), there was at least one double-digit percentage decline in the S&P 500 within the first three years of bouncing back from the bottom. In five of those eight bounce-back rallies, we witnessed two double-digit percentage dips. In other words, the stock market never rebounds as smoothly as things have been over the past 16 months.