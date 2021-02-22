China calls for reset in Sino-U.S. relations with Biden administration

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Philippines
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi called on the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to work with Beijing to reopen dialogue between the two countries to restore a bilateral relationship damaged under the presidency of Donald Trump.

Wang, a Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, said the Trump administration's actions to suppress and contain China inflicted immeasurable harm, and called on Washington to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and abandon what he said was an irrational suppression of the Chinese tech sector.

Wang also urged Washington to respect China's core interests, stop interfering in Beijing's internal affairs and stop "conniving" with separatist forces for Taiwan's independence.

"Over the past few years, the United States basically cut off bilateral dialogue at all levels," Wang said in prepared remarks translated into English.

"We stand ready to have candid communication with the U.S. side, and engage in dialogues aimed at solving problems."

Wang pointed to a recent call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden as a positive step.

The comments come with the bilateral relationship at its lowest in decades. Washington and Beijing have clashed on multiple fronts including trade, accusations of human rights crimes against the Uighur Muslim minorities in Xinjiang region and Beijing's territorial claims in the resources-rich South China Sea.

The Biden administration has, however, signalled it will maintain pressure on Beijing. Biden has voiced concern about Beijing's "coercive and unfair" trade practices and endorsed of a Trump administration determination that China has committed genocide against Muslim minorities in the far western region of Xinjiang.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jane Wardell)

Recommended Stories

  • Ant Faces Another Setback in Curbs on Joint Lending With Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and China’s other fintech giants were dealt another blow by new rules that target a lucrative growth area -- joint lending with banks.Banks must cap overall co-lending with internet platforms or other partners at no more than 50% of outstanding loans, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Saturday. Co-lending with one platform shouldn’t exceed 25% of the bank’s tier-1 net capital.The restrictions add to draft rules for online lenders issued late last year, which heralded an abrupt loss of appetite for free-wheeling fintech innovations among regulators. The derailment of Ant’s $35 billion share sale and mounting scrutiny of its operations have since upended one of China’s biggest business success stories. The authorities have also cracked down on technology juggernauts in everything from e-commerce to credit-scoring and payments.“The new rules are mainly targeted against the big techs who are more reliant on the co-lending business model,” Citigroup analysts led by Judy Zhang wrote in a note. They “can prevent banks from over-relying on online lenders for credit assessment and over-concentrating on selective fintech partners.”From Jan. 1, 2022, an internet platform will be required to provide at least 30% of the funding itself in any single joint loan with a bank, the CBIRC said.The regulation is expected to further cripple growth at Ant, whose Jiebei and Huabei units had facilitated 1.7 trillion yuan ($263 billion) in consumer loans to 500 million people as of June 30, with only about 2% being kept on the parent’s balance sheet. Concerns that it will need to raise capital to plug the shortfall and seek national licenses have prompted analysts at Morningstar Inc. and others firms to slash estimates on Ant’s valuation by half from $280 billion before its scrapped listing.Further requirements in Saturday’s announcement:A local bank cannot extend online loans outside its home baseCBIRC and its local branches may propose tougher requirements on the amount and share in co-lending arrangementsLatest rules will also apply to foreign banks, trust firms, consumer finance companies and auto finance businessesThe rules will hurt lenders that rely on Ant for their digital loans, said Francis Chan, a Hong Kong-based Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. The restriction on regional banks’ ability to extend credit outside their home bases will mean some will lose access to consumers in coastal areas, he said.Ant and at least a dozen banks have been paring back their years-long cooperation on consumer-lending platforms in recent months, people familiar with the matter said in February. That has taken place in parallel with Ant’s discussions with Chinese authorities on a restructuring plan. Bloomberg reported earlier that Ant has agreed to become a financial holding company, making it subject to capital requirements similar to those for banks.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Making quantum computing useful

    New research shows how quantum computing can be used effectively on real-world problems.The big picture: Quantum is undoubtedly the next frontier in computing, but theory still outpaces practice. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: In a paper published in Nature Communications this week, researchers from the quantum computing company D-Wave and Google demonstrated that D-Wave's system could simulate a programmable quantum magnetic system more than 3 million times faster than corresponding classical methods.Why it matters: The problem the study tackles — which has its roots in research that won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2016 — is taken from the real world, albeit the highly complex real world of exotic matter. "This isn't some made-up example that is only designed to showcase the DNA of a quantum computer," says Andrew King, director of performance research at D-Wave.Between the lines: The research also demonstrated one of the advantages of quantum computing: its ability to more accurately simulate reality, which will be useful for material sciences and optimization problems in logistics.The catch: Quantum computers are still too error-prone and finicky for wide use, and just last week, a Microsoft researcher announced that he would need to retract a 2018 paper that had provided much of the scientific foundation for the company's quantum computing efforts. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea

    Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defence ministry in Taipei said. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands.

  • China’s Yield Appeal Catapults Yuan to Global FX Big League

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese renminbi’s accelerating transformation from a sleepy backwater of the foreign-exchange market into a currency fit to rival global peers has traders setting aside concerns about how much further it can go without reform and buying into its ascent.In London -- the world’s center of foreign exchange -- there’s more yuan changing hands than ever before. Options on the Chinese currency exceed those referencing the Japanese yen, and buying or selling the yuan is now as cheap as trading the British pound. Against this backdrop, there are signs the renminbi is playing an increasingly larger role in influencing broad dollar moves, according to Wells Fargo & Co.There have been many false dawns in China’s quest for the yuan to challenge other major currencies. But underpinning the explosion this time lies a torrent of capital flowing into China’s markets, fueled by a frantic search for returns with over $14 trillion of debt globally paying less than 0%.That appetite for some of the highest-yielding government bonds in the Group-of-20 countries has elevated interest in China to fever pitch and is generating demand for liquidity from investors looking to finance and hedge their investments. It’s also spurring volatility and attracting speculators who overlooked the market for years.“It’s certainly a top currency in terms of the flow that we’re seeing,” said Kevin Kimmel, New York-based global head of electronic FX at Citadel Securities, one of the world’s biggest market makers. “Trading activity in the yuan has increased significantly.”The shift comes as China continues to relinquish control -- albeit slowly -- of its tightly-managed currency, a linchpin of Beijing’s long-term plan to encourage its greater global use. China is considering easing restrictions on citizens investing in securities outside its mainland, a move that would facilitate two-way capital flows.The so-called internationalization of the yuan is part and parcel of the government’s goal to wean itself off a reliance on the U.S. dollar, and what some see as a geopolitical challenge to the greenback’s supremacy. Reducing China’s reliance on the dollar has become more pertinent in recent years due to economic tensions with the U.S., a trend that will likely continue under the Biden administration. For now, international investors are encouraged to use the offshore version of the currency, known by its CNH designation in markets.While the offshore yuan is theoretically freely tradeable -- meaning its price can fluctuate along with demand, economic data and geopolitical developments -- it usually sticks fairly close to the onshore unit, abbreviated as CNY. And since that’s permitted to stray just 2% above and below a daily rate set by the central bank, China holds sway over the currency far beyond its borders -- a quirk that may ultimately slow adoption.Growth SpurtStill, despite the limits, average yuan turnover in London jumped to a record $84.5 billion per day in October, according to a central-bank survey of the world’s biggest FX trading hub. In North America, daily volumes more than doubled compared to the same reporting period last year, to $7.8 billion per day. Exchange giant CME Group Inc.’s EBS says spot volumes on its platforms in London and New York are up 90% and 131%, respectively, from 2015 to 2020.Along with this growth in the spot market, there is also buoyant demand from investors for instruments to hedge and trade their currency risk. Daily option volumes on the yuan in London rose to a record $11.7 billion in October, while an average of almost $12 billion of forward contracts changed hands each day, the most since 2019, according to Bank of England data.“It’s been the intention to allow the currency to float more freely in the market,” said James Hassett, Singapore-based co-head of global emerging markets and G-10 linear FX at Barclays Plc. “That’s giving people more confidence to trade it.”At the heart of this metamorphosis are foreign funds, which have steadily poured cash into China over the past year, adding to their bond holdings at the fastest pace on record in January. Many are chasing higher returns -- China’s 10-year bonds yield 3.3%, compared with around 1.3% for equivalent U.S. Treasuries and less than 0% for German bunds. Others are adding to their holdings to build exposure to the nation’s assets, which were only recently included into some of the world’s biggest benchmark indexes.Amid this shifting landscape, market gauges show the offshore yuan’s projected price swings over a one-month horizon are now as wide as for the euro and the yen. While that’s partly a function of fluctuations for those major currencies dropping in the face of unprecedented central-bank action, yuan volatility is drawing in hedge funds and other fast-money investors looking to make a profit.The extra liquidity has helped drive down the cost of transacting in the yuan to about $20 for every million dollars traded, according to Citadel Securities’ Kimmel. That’s similar to the pound and compares to about $10 for the euro-U.S. dollar cross, the world’s most liquid pair. It’s well below the spread on emerging-market currencies, which “typically exceed” $100 per million, he said.The question is whether all this interest in the yuan can last, particularly if yields climb in developed markets like the U.S., ultimately diminishing the relative appeal of China. Some of the world’s biggest banks are betting demand will remain, with the likes of Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. boosting their China-dedicated personnel in hubs including London, New York and Singapore.The moves echo HSBC Holdings Plc’s call last year for the yuan to be included in the top tier of foreign exchange. The classic Group-of-10 FX label -- which includes smaller Scandinavian currencies in addition to behemoths like the dollar, euro and yen -- is “outdated and misguided,” strategist Paul Mackel said.Despite its still-small share of global trading -- 4.3% as of 2019, according to the latest data from the Bank for International Settlements -- the yuan commands an outsized role in the foreign-exchange market because its daily moves serve as a key indicator of global investor sentiment. Wells Fargo strategists including Erik Nelson argue that the Chinese currency may even be exerting influence on the broad dollar index.‘Paradigm Shift’The offshore yuan may be “pulling more weight in the battle for global currency supremacy,” the strategists wrote in a note to clients this month. “If we continue to see signs that USD/CNH is having more influence on broad dollar moves, this could be a significant paradigm shift in FX markets,” they wrote.Yet Beijing’s ambitions to make the yuan a truly global currency still face some very real challenges.The currency’s share in central bank reserves is just about 2%, compared to almost 21% for the common currency and just over 60% for the U.S. dollar. That’s a woefully low percentage given the size of its China’s economic output. At less than 3%, the renminbi’s share in global payments is just a fraction of its bigger rivals, despite increased use.But it’s the age-old issue of restrictions on the movement of capital across Chinese borders that remains one of the biggest headwinds the currency faces, according to Bipan Rai, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Toronto.“China has made a lot progress on this front, but it’s still not quite at the level of free capital flow that you tend to see in other developed markets,” Rai said. “That might be some ways away.”(Adds detail in 6th and 7th paragraphs to show China’s latest move to relax capital controls.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • You can get 60% off new frames and lenses at GlassesUSA right now—here's how

    GlassesUSA is offering customers up to 60% off on basic frames and select contact lenses for a limited time—get the details.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Former Trump advisor says Texas power outages are consequence of electing Biden

    Millions were left without power after huge storm blasted the state

  • 'Slavery ended over 130 years ago': Former NFL player Herschel Walker says Black Americans shouldn't get reparations

    "Reparations teach separation," he said. "Slavery ended over 130 years ago. How can a father ask his son to spend prison time for a crime he committed?"

  • Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

    In the pictures, he was seen loading packages of bottled water into residents’ vehicles

  • Man stabs wife and kills her boyfriend in domestic dispute, then dies in I-95 crash, police say

    Two people died in a domestic violence tragedy that, Miami-Dade police said, started in a mobile home park and ended with the wife in the hospital and the husband dead in a truck crumpled against a concrete highway support.

  • Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said letting Trump 'define' the future of the Republican party will 'just further divide our country'

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also said he will not back Trump during his reelection run in 2024 on CNN's State of the Union Sunday.

  • Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights

    President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee Merrick Garland will tell the Senate on Monday he plans to prioritize civil rights and combat domestic terror if confirmed as the top U.S. justice official, according to remarks released on Saturday. The Justice Department's mission to enforce the 1957 Civil Rights Act "remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice," said Garland, whose confirmation hearing is scheduled to begin Monday. "Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change," he said.

  • Kanye West's controversial comments on slavery were a 'turning point' in his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian, report says

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage reportedly hit a turning point after the rapper said slavery "sounds like a choice," a source told Us Weekly.

  • Ted Cruz is being mocked over photos showing him loading bottles of water into a car as he seeks to rebuild his reputation after the Cancun vacation debacle

    Critics say the Twitter images of the senator loading water into a vehicle as part of disaster relief efforts appear to be staged.

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Ohio bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious bag only to discover it contained 6 newborn kittens: Photos

    The bag was left outside church in New Miami, Butler County. An anonymous note said the mother was called Sprinkles and the kittens were a day old.

  • Trump and Pence 'departed amicably' and 'they've spoken since' leaving office, former Pence chief of staff says

    While Pence attended President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, Trump departed for his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and skipped the ceremony.

  • Patrick Mahomes and fiancée give off 'Bridgerton' vibes in new pregnancy shoot

    One fan suggested the couple dress up as Daphne Bridgerton and the duke next Halloween.

  • 'Saturday Night Live' parodied Ted Cruz apologizing for his Cancun trip on a 'Britney Spears' talk show

    The "SNL" cold open parodied Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on an apology-themed show hosted by a fictional Britney Spears, featuring a NY Gov. Cuomo character.

  • An Arkansas man stormed the Capitol waving the US flag and used its pole to beat a police officer, said a federal grand jury. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

    Trump supporter Peter Stager of Conway, Arkansas, has been indicted on seven charges for his role in the Capitol riots.