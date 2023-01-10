China calls for science-based COVID measures against travellers from China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Tuesday called on relevant countries to base their COVID-19 prevention measures on facts and science.

COVID prevention measures should not be discriminatory, and not affect the normal people-to-people exchanges between two countries, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

China has told travel agencies that it has stopped issuing new visas in Japan for travel to China, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, quoting multiple sources in the travel industry.

