China’s New Carbon Market Is Gridlocked Awaiting Policy Guidance

(Bloomberg) -- Trading activity in China’s nascent national carbon market has all but flatlined as power firms await policy clarity amid soaring commodity prices and government concerns about energy security.

The price for emission allowances has settled at 60 yuan a ton for seven straight sessions, with 50 tons or less exchanged on five of those days, according to data from the National Carbon Trading Agency.

China launched trading last year, giving more than 2,000 power plant members some free emissions allowances, and then letting them buy and sell on the open market. By late last year each had to have enough allowances to cover their 2019 and 2020 emissions to be considered in compliance.

One problem facing the market is that the regulator, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, hasn’t yet issued allowances for 2021 and 2022, and the compliance deadline for them won’t be until December 2023.

Participants are unsure whether the MEE will tighten the market to try to rein in emissions, or loosen it to ease the financial burden on power plants hit hard by soaring coal costs. A plan sent out for consultation last month that would allow for less pollution was met by strong opposition from power firms, said Qin Yan, a senior carbon analyst with consultancy Refinitiv.

“A precondition for active market trading is having expectations,” said Qian Guoqiang, deputy general manager of consultancy SinoCarbon. “Without expectations people cannot make reasonable decisions and arrangements, and cannot make trades.”

As of now, the only entities allowed to trade are owners of large coal power plants -- speculators who may have added liquidity by making bets on the uncertainty haven’t yet been invited.

Policy progress is being delayed as the MEE focuses on cracking down on negligence and fabrication among firms involved in verifying and submitting emissions data. A recent provincial inspection unearthed widespread data problems, and the MEE publicly criticized four consulting firms last month over issues.

“The regulator is focusing on cracking down on data fraud at the moment,” said Refinitiv’s Qin.

