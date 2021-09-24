China’s Casino Crackdown Part of Quest to Transform Macau

China’s Casino Crackdown Part of Quest to Transform Macau
Shirley Zhao
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- To many investors, Macau’s push to extend oversight over the world’s largest gambling hub came as a shock, triggering a record selloff in casino shares. To long-term observers, however, it was just the latest move in China’s grand plan to transform the $24 billion economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

For years, Beijing has been focused on trying to control an industry that’s enriched the only Chinese territory where casinos are legal but also provided an avenue for capital outflows for the country’s rising elite. Authorities have been steadily tightening their grip, with facial-recognition software installed in Macau’s ATMs, cash withdrawals limited, and a digital currency under consideration to better track transactions.

At the same time, the government has been laying the groundwork for the dilution of Macau’s reliance on gambling. Unveiled in 2019, China’s blueprint for the Greater Bay Area -- a region that includes Hong Kong and parts of southern China -- sees the former Portuguese colony departing from its decades-long identity as a casino Mecca to become a global leisure and tourism hub. Think sports stadiums, convention centers and traditional Chinese medicine parks instead of more baccarat tables.

“What the government wants, and what Beijing wants, is to have a lot more non-gaming facilities,” said Allan Zeman, chairman and an independent director of Wynn Macau Ltd., one of the six casino operators with licenses to operate in the enclave. “The border will kind of disappear. Macau will become a much bigger place, so gaming is just one part of a city that will have a lot more.”

Last week’s announcement of revisions to the law governing casinos was one of the most definitive signs yet that there’s no turning back for Beijing.

The proposed changes, which are now up for consultation with the public and industry, came just a week after the Chinese government released a plan to further integrate Macau with the Chinese mainland. The city is being encouraged to develop non-gaming industries in a special zone on the neighboring island of Hengqin -- currently divided between Guangdong province and Macau -- with a focus on high-tech manufacturing, cultural tourism, Chinese medicine, conventions and sports, according to a master plan released by Beijing earlier this month. Gambling won’t be allowed.

The Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau’s six casino operators has fallen 23% since last Tuesday’s proposal. The market recovered slightly this week, with the index gaining about 6%.

Gambling in Macau goes back more than three centuries, with the practice legalized there in 1847 as a way to fill the colonial authority’s coffers. By the late 19th century, gaming taxes had become the government’s main income. For decades the industry was monopolized by a company co-founded by late billionaire Stanley Ho before opening up in 2002 to the current players. Macau eventually surpassed Las Vegas, and today bettors can pose before a fake Eiffel Tower or stroll along replica Venetian canals on its main strip.

But a shift is firmly under way. While still employing one-fifth of the city’s workforce, the gambling industry’s contribution to Macau’s gross domestic product had dropped to 51% before the pandemic hit, from 63% in 2013, according to the latest government data.

The license renewal process for the city’s six casino operators is shaping up to be a key test of Beijing’s pivot. With the permits set to expire in less than 10 months, the government is expected to pressure the firms -- who have seen gaming revenue contribute 85% of overall revenue on average the past three years, according to Bloomberg calculations from company reports -- to boost investment in non-gaming sectors.

Macau’s government will likely nudge casino operators to invest in projects in Hengqin, even if their profit outlook is questionable, given the limitations on expanding further in Macau, said Ben Lee, a managing partner at gambling consultancy IGamiX.

While the casinos have recently been doubling down on luring more so-called mass market bettors, who may spend more time dining out and shopping than at the tables, entire projects separate to the casino business could be more challenging. Convention activities, the ferry service and income from retail accounted for less than 3% of net revenue in 2019 for Sands China Ltd., the largest operator in Macau by gaming revenue.

And they face stiff competition for non-gaming business from elsewhere in the region. Hong Kong -- just a ferry ride away -- has an established convention and exhibition industry and hosts major international events from art festivals to rugby tournaments. The island province of Hainan has also seen a domestic tourism boom due to its tax-free status and wants to develop similar industries.

The revisions to the casino law follow a decade-long crackdown on VIP bettors, said Morningstar Inc. analyst Jennifer Song. Such gamblers attracted Beijing’s wrath because they’re facilitated by junkets which sometimes breach Chinese law by promoting gaming in the mainland, organizing overseas gambling trips and providing shadow banking services to high rollers.

The moves significantly reined in what was once the lifeblood of Macau, Song said. Now, Beijing’s wider plan could have a similar effect on the casino industry overall.

(Updates with stock moves in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Adds $71 Billion in Liquidity in Past Week to Calm Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank continued to pump liquidity into the financial system on Friday as policy makers sought to avoid contagion stemming from China Evergrande Group spreading to domestic markets.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingHo

  • China is finally ready to test out its state crude oil reserves

    China is selling its first ever batch of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve tomorrow (Sep. 24). This is the “coming of age of China’s [strategic petroleum reserve],” said Michal Meidan, director of the China energy program at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies in London. “What’s happening on Friday is a test, the first test, of China’s SPR mechanisms…China has never done an SPR release before.”

  • Stocks Up, Yields Higher as Traders Weigh Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Friday and sovereign bond yields remained higher on optimism about the economic outlook, though uncertainty lingers about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s Housing

  • U.S. business optimism in China rebounds to pre-trade war levels -survey

    U.S. companies' optimism about business conditions in China has recovered to hit three-year highs even though the firms have reservations about Beijing's COVID-19 policy, an annual survey showed on Thursday. Beijing's wide-ranging crackdown on companies has also unnerved U.S. firms, an American industry lobby executive said. The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which conducted the survey with consultancy PwC China, attributed the renewed optimism to rising revenues as well as ebbing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in China, which has largely gotten control over its spread with a zero-tolerance policy.

  • Malaysia to seek China's view on Australia's nuclear sub pact

    Malaysia on Wednesday said it plans to seek China's position on the new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, days after sounding the alarm that the pact could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region. The alliance, known as AUKUS, will see Australia get technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of the agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power, especially in the strategically important South China Sea. Indonesia and Malaysia https://reut.rs/3hYHgQq warned that it would lead to an arms race in the region amid a burgeoning superpower rivalry in Southeast Asia, while the Philippines has backed the pact https://reut.rs/3zxeSKQ as a means of maintaining the region's balance of power.

  • Japan's Suga Says China Military Rise Could Threaten Economy

    Sep.23 -- Japan's outgoing prime minister says China’s rapidly growing military influence could present a risk to his country. Yoshihide Suga spoke in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg ahead of his trip to Washington to attend the first in-person leaders’ meeting of Quad nations U.S., Australia, India and Japan that will be held Friday. Dan Ten Kate reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Britney Spears wants conservatorship terminated this fall

    Britney Spears wants her conservatorship over and done with this fall. But first? She wants her dad, Jamie Spears, out.

  • A researcher who foresaw Evergrande’s troubles says it’s a pyramid scheme

    Anne Stevenson-Yang called Evergrande a pyramid scheme because it excelled at pretending to create value where none actually existed.

  • Experts warn the scope of Hong Kong's national security law is broadening

    Experts warn the scope of Hong Kong's national security law is broadening

  • Rachael Ray Reveals NYC Apartment Flooded During Hurricane Ida, a Year After Her House Burned Down

    "The apartment just literally melted, like in Wicked or something," the TV host tells PEOPLE exclusively of the storm's impact on her home

  • Great Wall of Lights: China’s sea power on Darwin’s doorstep

    It’s 3 a.m., and after five days plying through the high seas, the Ocean Warrior is surrounded by an atoll of blazing lights that overtakes the nighttime sky. It’s the conservationists’ first glimpse of the world’s largest fishing fleet: an armada of nearly 300 Chinese vessels that have sailed halfway across the globe to lure the elusive Humboldt squid from the Pacific Ocean’s inky depths. As Italian hip hop blares across the bridge, Marini furiously scribbles the electronic IDs of 37 fishing vessels that pop up as green triangles on the Ocean Warrior’s radar onto a sheet of paper, before they disappear.

  • Deontay Wilder says he’s ‘rejuvenated and reinvented’

    Deontay Wilder says he's "rejuvenated and reinvented" going into his third fight with Tyson Fury on Oct. 9.

  • 10 Things in Politics: New emails reveal Hunter Biden wanted $2M for Libya deal: exclusive

    And the FDA authorized COVID-19 booster shots for older adults and people considered at high risk.

  • Meet the 14-Year-Old Girl Whose Solar-Powered Invention Is a Finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize

    Vinisha Umashankar is the youngest of 15 finalists for the £1 million award launched by Prince William

  • Top 4-star Michigan State football target sets commitment date

    A top in-state 4-star will be making his college decision soon

  • Report: U.S. releasing Haitian migrants on "very large scale"

    Many Haitian migrants camped in the Texas border town of Del Rio are being released in the U.S., two federal officials tell AP.Driving the news: Haitians have been freed on a "very, very large scale" in recent days, according to one U.S. official, who put the figure in the thousands.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Many are released with notices to appear (NTA) at an immigration office within 60 days. That takes less processing by Borde

  • A British hotel converted from a 100-year-old prison is being criticized for its popularity among travel influencers

    A viral tweet sparked criticism for the prison-turned-hotel Malmaison Oxford and some of the guests who posted about their stays on Instagram.

  • Court case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists to resume on November 29

    A closely monitored national security case involving 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, most of whom have been in custody for more than six months, will resume on Nov. 29, a judge ruled on Thursday. Magistrate Peter Law in the Western Kowloon Court ruled more time was needed for pre-trial legal proceedings to be finalised. Hong Kong laws prohibit media from publishing the contents of such proceedings.

  • Alabama will reach historic benchmark with win over Southern Miss

    The Crimson Tide may make history if they can get a win over Southern Miss.

  • An unexpected breakthrough COVID-19 test brings home what it takes to stop the spread

    The retired chief of staff of the Kansas City VA Medical Center knew he could put others at risk. | Opinion