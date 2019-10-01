Hong Kong protester shot in chest during demonstrations on China's 70th anniversary - live updates

A float carrying a portrait of late Chinese leader and founder of the People's Republic of China, chairman Mao Zedong - REX

Hong Kong police shot a pro-democracy protestor in the chest on Tuesday as violent clashes erupted across the city hours after China held a massive military parade in Beijing to celebrate 70 years of Communist Party rule.

It was the first such injury from a live round in nearly four months of increasingly violent protests and threatened to strip the spotlight from China's carefully-choreographed birthday party, designed to underscore its status as a global superpower.

The 18-year-old was shot in the chest after police said he was part of a group of protesters who outnumbered officers, leaving them fearing for their lives.

One officer fired a live round from point-blank range at the teenager. A police source told The Telegraph the bullet had lodged in his lung. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

While President Xi Jinping took salutes from some 15,000 troops in the capital, pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong threw eggs at his portrait, with tens of thousands of people defying police orders to disperse.

Running battles raged for hours across multiple locations, with some hardcore protesters hurling rocks and Molotov cocktails, while police responded for the most part with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

But in one area north of the skyscraper district, a police officer unloaded his weapon at close range into a young man, video footage showed.

"An officer discharged his firearm after coming under attack and a protester was struck in the chest in Tsuen Wan district today," a police source said, requesting anonymity.

The wounded protester received initial first aid from officers before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital, the source added.

Many of the fights in the city were especially fierce with police in one district having corrosive liquid thrown at them and officers in another area retreating into a town hall from projectile-throwing crowds.

Burning barricades sent a pall of black smoke over the city, a regional hub for some of the world's biggest banks.

The violence cast a shadow over the lavish parade in Beijing where tanks, new nuclear missiles and a supersonic drone paraded down the Avenue of Eternal Peace as Xi and other Communist Party leaders watched from a rostrum overlooking Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The event was meant to showcase China's journey from a poor nation broken by war to the world's second largest economy.

2:35PM

Dominic Raab: 'Use of live ammunition only risks inflaming situation'

Following today’s protests in Hong Kong, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "Whilst there is no excuse for violence, the use of live ammunition is disproportionate, and only risks inflaming the situation.

"This incident underlines the need for a constructive dialogue to address the legitimate concerns of the people of Hong Kong.

"We need to see restraint and a de-escalation from both protesters and the Hong Kong authorities."

2:34PM

1:13PM

Bullet lodged in 18-year-old's lung, police source says

A police source has told The Telegraph that two officers had been surrounded by protesters who they claimed were hitting them with long rods.

The officers were "outnumbered", the source said, and felt their lives were at threat.

One drew revolver and fired at close range with his .38, the standard issue in Hong Kong..

The police source also confirmed that the preliminary medical report found that the bullet stopped in the man’s lung and did not penetrate his heart.

His condition is still understood to be critical.

1:05PM

The sea of armed police officers

This video shows the sheer scale of the police operation in Hong Kong.

Raptors have come, chasing protesters away. Water cannon truck again fires blue dyed water pic.twitter.com/fFymCURMQC — Sophia Yan (@sophia_yan) October 1, 2019

12:53PM

Police confirm 18-year-old was shot because officer 'felt lethal threat to life'

Senior superintendent Yolanda Yu Hoi-kwan said in a statement that an 18-year-old man got shot in the left shoulder/chest area around 4pm, and was sent to hospital, though was conscious at the time.

Yu said protesters were attacking police, although it wasn't specified how, and said officers warned protesters to stop. When they continued, it led to officers to feel their lives were under threat, the superintendent said.