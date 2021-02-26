China celebrates colourful Lantern Festival

A man takes a picture of himself and a child during the Lantern Festival in Taiyuan, northern China. Photo: 26 February 2021
The event is also known as the Spring Lantern Festival in China

Villages and cities all over China have been transformed into a sea of bright light to mark the end of Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Lantern Festival comes two weeks after Chinese New Year's day, which was on 12 February.

It is a time for family reunions and visits to crowded lantern-lighting shows and some riddle-solving.

But last year's festivities were muted because of the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

People take selfies at a lantern show in Beijing, China. Photo: 26 February 2021
In Beijing, many visitors took selfies at a colourful lantern show in the capital
People watch a lantern show in Wenzhou, eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: 26 February 2021
A rainy day did not stop these people from admiring beautiful lanterns in Wenzhou, eastern Zhejiang province
Performers in Wuhan, central Hubei province, wear face masks as they prepare for the traditional dragon dance. Photo: 26 February 2021
Performers in Wuhan - where the Covid outbreak is believed to have started - wore face masks as they prepared for the traditional dragon dance
A woman dances inside a huge red lantern in Shenyang, north-eastern Liaoning province. Photo: 26 February 2021
This woman danced inside a huge red lantern in Shenyang, north-eastern Liaoning province
Train attendants dressed in historical costumes and holding musical instruments on board a train in Zhengzhou Photo: 26 February 2021
These train attendants - dressed in traditional costumes - played music and sang songs for passengers in Zhengzhou
Bearers bring out the traditional Chinese red sedan chairs in Enshi, central Hubei province. Photo: 26 February 2021
Bearers brought out the traditional Chinese red sedan chairs in the central city of Enshi
Crowds gather to see the lighting of giants LED lanterns in Chengdu, Sichuan province. Photo: 26 February 2021
In Chengdu, south-western Sichuan province, crowds flocked to see the lighting of LED lanterns
A giant Ferries wheel is illuminated in Binzhou, northern Shandong province. Photo: 26 February 2021
Dating back to the Han Dynasty, the 2,000-year old festival sees cities, such as Binzhou in northern Shandong province, transformed by lanterns and fireworks
Lanterns in a park in Beijing, China. Photo: February 2020
Last year, many festivities were cancelled as China banned mass gatherings because of the coronavirus outbreak

All images copyright.

