CCP 100: Xi warns China will not be 'oppressed' in anniversary speech

China's President Xi Jinping has warned against "bullies" at a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Mr Xi said those attempting to bully Beijing would "have their heads bashed against a great wall of steel", a statement seen as referencing the US.

His comments sparked applause from the 70,000 strong audience.

They come as China faces criticism over its crackdown in Hong Kong and alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Relations between US and China are also tense, especially over the issue of Taiwan. While democratic Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state, Beijing views the island as a breakaway province.

US law requires it to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, should Beijing use force to take the island back.

On Thursday Mr Xi said China maintains an "unshakeable commitment" to unification with Taiwan.

"No one should underestimate the resolve, the will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Military aircraft flew in formation to mark the 100th anniversary

The ceremony on Thursday morning saw military jet fly-pasts, cannon salutes and patriotic songs played.

A carefully vetted crowd were in attendance in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, many of whom were not wearing masks.

The country has seen a media blitz in recent weeks promoting a party-approved version of China's history.

Hong Kong is also marking its handover anniversary on the same day.

People in the streets of Beijing waving at planes flying in formation to Tiananmen Square

What else did Xi say?

Mr Xi, who spoke for around an hour, reiterated the role of the party in modern China, saying that it has been central to the country's growth and that attempts to separate it from the people would "fail".

"Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China," he said.

He added that "we will never allow anyone to bully, oppress or subjugate China".

"Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," he said.

Story continues

The celebrations at Tiananmen Square saw massive crowds

China has repeatedly accused the US of trying to curb its growth - and these comments are also seen as a reference to Washington.

On Hong Kong and Macau - which he said both retain a "high degree of autonomy" - they should "accurately implement the principles of 'One Country, Two Systems".

Analysis box by Robin Brant, Shanghai correspondent

Xi Jinping, modern China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, wore a light grey suit which appeared to be identical to the one worn by the Communist Party founder in the famous portrait that adorns one side of Tiananmen Square.

Mr Xi praised his people for the "new world" he said they had created.

What he was also saying was that this is a world that could not have come into being without the Party.

At one point military jets flew over the crowd in formation of the number 100; flown by pilots loyal to the Party and the people.

It's easy to forget when you live here but a key part of the Communist Party strategy has been to try to morph the Party and the machinery of government and the perception of the nation of China into one.

They attribute any success, progress, advancement - and there has been phenomenal economic advancement - to the people and the government but most of all the Party.

Just to make sure the message went out loud and clear, at the end of the ceremony, the crowd sung a song called 'Without the Communist Party There Would Be No New China'.

How did China prepare for this anniversary?

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which was founded in 1921, came to power 72 years ago after a long civil war.

In that time the country has undergone massive changes - but some of these milestones were conspicuously missing in the propaganda drive.

On Monday, an art performance titled The Great Journey was staged at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing, where performers put on extravagant set-pieces detailing the history of the party and country.

But significant events such the Cultural Revolution purges, the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, and the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong were missing, reported AFP news agency.

The Great Journey showcased party history highlights, but some chapters were reportedly omitted

A segment of Monday's show was dedicated to how China beat Covid-19

Since April, Chinese cinemas were ordered to screen propaganda films, known as "red films", at least twice a week.

A song, called 100%, that praised China's achievements and featured 100 rappers was also released.

"Red tourism" has also become popular, with travel companies such as Ctrip launching 100 unique routes for "red pilgrims".

Tourists have been thronging "red tourism" sites such as the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai

But not all were pleased with the propaganda.

"Now when I turn on the TV at night, dozens of stations are airing dramas about revolutionary wars," a Beijing resident told BBC Chinese.

Reporting by Waiyee Yip and BBC Chinese.

You might also be interested in: