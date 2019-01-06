China’s Censors Crack Down on Baidu and Sohu.com (Again)

China's cyberspace administration suspended some of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Sohu.com's (NASDAQ: SOHU) news services for a week on Jan. 3 as part of a new six-month campaign against "vulgar" content on the internet. The agency states that the campaign is aimed at eliminating "negative and harmful" content from China's online platforms.

Neither Baidu nor Sohu revealed why they were suspended, but stated that they would comply with the regulatory demands. The Chinese government regularly cracks down on internet companies for a wide variety of reasons -- including pornography, gambling, crude jokes, politically sensitive topics, and the promotion of vaguely defined "unhealthy lifestyles" -- so the bans weren't surprising.

An unplugged Ethernet cable in front of a Chinese flag. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Losing a week of updates on a few news feeds won't cripple Baidu or Sohu, but the ban comes at a sensitive time for Baidu, Sohu, and other Chinese tech companies, which are already struggling with the deceleration of the Chinese economy and a depreciating RMB.

The cost of doing business in a digital totalitarian state

Investing in Chinese tech companies has always been a double-edged sword. On one hand, many of these companies generate much stronger growth than their Western peers thanks to China's massive market of over 800 million internet users.



On the other hand, the Chinese government wants to completely filter the internet for those users -- and big platforms like Baidu, Sohu, Tencent's (NASDAQOTH: TCEHY) WeChat, and Weibo represent big blind spots for that plan. President Xi's recent efforts to consolidate his power also sparked more aggressive crackdowns on these channels of limited "free speech".



That's why Baidu and Sohu both list regulatory interference as a primary risk factor in their annual reports. Baidu warns that it's "subject to claims and investigations" based on the content on its platform, and that its business could be "adversely affected" by new government rules for online ads. Sohu warns that the content on its platforms "may be found objectionable by PRC regulatory authorities," which could lead to "penalties and other administrative actions."

Chinese internet companies generally hire large teams of censors to self-police their content before it's flagged by authorities. Yet that task has become increasingly difficult in recent years as China's internet population has grown and the government's grip on the internet has tightened.