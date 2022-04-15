China’s Central Bank Cuts Reserve Ratio for Banks to Spur Growth

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, stepping up its monetary policy action to cushion the economy from its worst Covid outbreak since early 2020.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China lowered the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by 25 basis points and for smaller banks by 50 basis points, according to a statement published Friday.

The change is effective on April 25 and will unleash about 530 billion yuan ($83 billion) of long-term liquidity into the economy, the central bank said. The PBOC last reduced the ratio in December.

The move was signaled by the State Council, China’s cabinet, at a meeting on Wednesday. Top officials have also repeatedly warned of risks to growth and the need for more monetary and fiscal stimulus as the economic outlook worsens. Stringent measures to contain the Covid outbreak have damaged production, strained supply chains and curbed consumer spending.

Major banks have downgraded their growth forecasts for this year, and economists now predict the economy to expand by 5%, below the government’s target of around 5.5%.

Earlier Friday, the PBOC refrained from cutting interest rates and injecting liquidity into the economy via the medium-term lending facility. Authorities also urged commercial lenders on Friday to lower their deposit rates, according to people familiar with the matter, a move to help ease funding costs for banks so they can boost lending.

The PBOC is running out of policy space as rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve begin to fuel capital outflows and threaten the yuan. Tighter monetary policy in the U.S. has already wiped out China’s yield premium over U.S. Treasuries.

Even so, officials from the banking regulator said Friday that China remains appealing to global investors given the economy’s long-term prospects and its higher real interest rate.

Cutting the RRR is an effective way to unleash cheap long-term liquidity. With local governments speeding up infrastructure bond sales, the cash boost may help banks to finance the surge in bonds.

The room for further RRR reductions may be shrinking though. Economists say the central bank may soon need to shift away from a widespread use of the RRR as it’s already relatively low and is becoming a less effective tool to deal with the economy’s structural challenges.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

    U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. The healthcare, utilities, consumer staples and real estate sectors have posted gains so far in April even as the broader market has fallen, continuing a trend that has seen them outperform the S&P 500 this year. Their appeal has been particularly strong in recent months, as investors worry the Fed will choke the U.S. economy as it aggressively tightens policy to combat surging consumer prices.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Russian warship sunken in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic

    Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.

  • Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers tells Bloomberg Economics that the Federal Reserve "is going to have to keep going until we see disinflation."

  • Rubio: Federal agencies should immediately cut ties with McKinsey

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Wednesday said that federal agencies should immediately cut ties with management consulting firm McKinsey & Company amid reports of the firm allowing its employees to consult for government agencies. “McKinsey & Company’s entire business model is to profit from undisclosed conflicts of interest,” Rubio said in a statement. Rubio also…

  • $2,000 stimulus checks could be coming for people in this state

    Just because the federal government can’t get its act together on something, that doesn’t mean individual states can’t try and pursue the same thing on their own. Just look at what’s happening right now around the country with stimulus checks, with more than one state right now proposing new injections of free money into their … The post $2,000 stimulus checks could be coming for people in this state appeared first on BGR.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Historic World War II ship partly sinking in Buffalo, New York

    A historic World War II ship on display at the naval park in Buffalo, New York, was partly sinking Thursday, officials said. "One of our museum ships, the USS

  • BlackRock Strategists Say Traders Are Wrong About Fed’s Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from the world’s biggest asset manager are challenging traders betting that the Federal Reserve will raise rates to around 3% next year, saying that policy makers will raise borrowing costs to 2%, but not go much further.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile HitHere’s The Message Elon Musk Sent to M

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Trump Brags About Relationship To Putin As Fox News Shows Body Bags In Ukraine

    "I knew Putin very well. Almost as well as I know you, Sean," the former president told Sean Hannity.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns inflation will hit the stock market — and says the Fed isn't trying to curb rising prices

    Burry predicted inflation would eventually squeeze companies' profit margins, and accused the Fed of preparing to shore up markets.

  • Ukraine has seized the assets of captured Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk, including 50 homes, 26 cars, 30 plots of land, and one yacht

    The Ukrainian politician, thought to be Putin's top choice for replacing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was captured Tuesday.

  • 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These stocks have stood the test of time and are poised to keep generating returns for long-term investors.

  • Psaki: It’s ‘Nice’ of Texas to Send Busloads of Illegal Immigrants to D.C.

    Jen Psaki on Wednesday said it is “nice” of the state of Texas to bus illegal immigrants from the border to Washington, D.C., hours after the first bus out of Texas arrived.

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.

  • Here's when Indiana's $125 automatic taxpayer refund will hit your account

    Indiana residents will be payed either by check or through direct deposit, depending on how they filed their 2021 tax returns.

  • Putin nemesis Bill Browder reveals the 'real money' funding Kremlin's war

    A trillion dollars: That’s how much money legendary investor Bill Browder believes Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs have stolen from the Russian people since the fall of the Soviet Union.