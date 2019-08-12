China central bank injects 30 billion yuan via reverse repos after 14-day hiatus: traders

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank will inject 30 billion yuan ($4.25 billion) into money markets on Monday through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, traders said, breaking 14 straight trading days of not injecting fresh funds via reverse repos.

On a net basis, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will inject 30 billion yuan via open market operations for the day, with no reverse repos maturing on Monday.

There are no outstanding reverse repos set to expire for the rest of the week, but a batch of 383 billion yuan worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) is set to mature on Thursday, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.





(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)