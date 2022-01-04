China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

China's digital yuan, or e-CNY, in Beijing
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has released pilot versions of its digital yuan wallet application on mobile phone app stores as the country's central bank steps up its push to develop its own digital currency.

The "e-CNY (Pilot Version)" app, developed by the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) digital currency research institute, was available for download on Chinese Android and Apple app stores on Tuesday in Shanghai.

A notice in the app said it is in a research and development pilot phase and is only available to selected users through supported institutions that provide e-CNY services, including major domestic banks.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang said in November that China would continue to advance the development of its central bank digital currency and improve its design and usage, including increasing its interoperability with existing payment tools.

In a year-end meeting, the PBOC said it would continue to push forward with the research and development of the digital yuan.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China to order cybersecurity reviews for some firms seeking overseas listings

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China said on Tuesday it would put in force new rules that will boost oversight over how its platform companies make plans to list abroad or use recommendation algorithms, in moves set to tighten Beijing's grip over its sprawling technology sector. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it would from Feb. 15 implement new rules that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of 4 of 11 counts, faces likely prison term

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of 4 of 11 counts, faces likely prison term

  • Which CBDC will launch first in 2022?

    In an ever-increasing digital world, countries are now taking the step to digitise their monetary ecosystem with the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

  • Prince Andrew launches legal gambit to derail sex abuse suit

    Prince Andrew’s lawyers tried again Monday to block a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17

  • Rosenthal china recognized worldwide

    No collector interest for Rosenthal Regina Platinum china tableware.

  • Illinois Democrat Bobby Rush to retire after nearly 30 years in Congress - media

    The ordained minister told the newspaper he intends to stay active in his ministry and inspire younger generations using his life story and experiences. The 29-year House veteran joins other Democrats who have stepped down including Representative Cheri Bustos, who resigned in April 2021 saying she will not run for re-election next year.

  • Boycotts, Covid and controversy as Beijing Olympics count down

    The Beijing Winter Olympics begin one month on Tuesday with diplomatic boycotts, the coronavirus and the fate of Peng Shuai all hanging heavy over the Games.

  • Palestinian PM holds Israel 'responsible' for life of prisoner on hunger strike

    The Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh holds Israel fully 'responsible' for the life of the prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old member of the Islamic Jihad militant movement, who began refusing food in August to protest Israel holding him without charges or trial, during the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah.

  • Beijing rehearses medal ceremony ahead of Winter Games

    With a month for the Beijing Winter Olympics to kick off, the local organising committee rehearsed the award medal ceremony in a venue next to the Bird's Nest National Stadium.

  • Jerusalem Post hacked on anniversary of Soleimani drone strike

    The Jerusalem Post said Monday that its website and Twitter account were targeted by “pro-Iranian hackers” who posted an ominous image of a model of the Israeli Dimona nuclear facility under a ballistic missile attack.

  • Inflation Menace vs Pandemic Recovery: Central Bank Guide for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackGlobal central banks are set to spend 2022 diverging, as some take

  • China denies US report it's rapidly growing its nuclear arms

    A senior Chinese arms control official denied Tuesday that his government is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, though he said it is taking steps to modernize its nuclear forces. Fu Cong, director general of the Foreign Ministry's arms control department, said China is working to ensure its nuclear deterrent meets the minimum level necessary for national defense. “On the assertions made by U.S. officials that China is expanding dramatically its nuclear capabilities, first, let me say that this is untrue,” he said at a briefing in Beijing.

  • China: Xi'an residents in lockdown trade for food amid shortage

    Faced with low supplies under lockdown, some have resorted to bartering phones and gadgets for food.

  • J $tash death: Florida rapper found dead after allegedly killing woman in front of three children

    ‘Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,’ lieutenant said

  • Redditors listed their favorite iPhone features that no one talks about

    Every year, Apple introduces dozens of new iPhone features that, more often than not, fly under the radar. While Apple naturally highlights a select few of these features during its WWDC and iPhone unveiling events, I’ve always wondered why Apple doesn’t have a webpage that lists some amazing iPhone features that, for whatever reason, are … The post Redditors listed their favorite iPhone features that no one talks about appeared first on BGR.

  • 3 Surefire Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    The metaverse has created quite a buzz as companies and investors scramble to stake a claim in this digital gold rush. In simplest terms, the metaverse combines a number of emerging technologies -- including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) -- with elements of ubiquitous tech like social media and video, resulting in an immersive digital world where users can work, play, shop, and socialize. Bulls are calling the metaverse the next evolution of the internet, providing a network of always-on virtual spaces where people can interact.

  • AirPods Pro 2 lossless audio feature might’ve leaked

    The first AirPods Pro 2 rumor of the year is already here from a trusted insider familiar with Apple’s plans. Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed the potential release date window for the upcoming Apple wearable and a mentioned couple of brand new features that were not available on previous models. And one of these two … The post AirPods Pro 2 lossless audio feature might’ve leaked appeared first on BGR.

  • January's PS Now And PS Plus Games Have Been Announced, Including Persona 5 Strikers

    Sony has officially announced the games being added to PS Now and PS Plus as of tomorrow. The former adds Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age and Mortal Kombat 11, while the latter includes Persona 5 Strikers.

  • Microsoft patent puts new twist on Surface device

    A patent posted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows a Microsoft Surface device with three display screens. It would be the latest device from the company to fold after the Surface Duo.

  • 7 Useful Things You Didn’t Know Video Doorbells Could do

    We all know the standard features that today’s video doorbells offer, but here are some of the unique ones you’re probably not aware about.