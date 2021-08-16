PBOC Rolls Over More Policy Loans Than Expected to Boost Growth

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank rolled over most of its medium-term policy loans coming due, a move to support economic growth amid a resurgence of Covid cases. Government bonds reversed earlier losses.

The People’s Bank of China injected 600 billion yuan ($92.6 billion) into the financial system through its medium-term lending facility, close to the 700 billion yuan maturing Tuesday. About half of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg prior to the operations predicted the PBOC would reduce the amount of funding to around 500 billion yuan.

China‘s benchmark 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 2.88% after earlier being about two basis points higher on the day. Futures contracts of the same tenor rose 0.1% after key economic data missed estimates.

The PBOC kept the rate unchanged at 2.95%, while also adding 10 billion yuan via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements in its open-market operations, matching the amount maturing.

The liquidity operations were closely watched for clues about the PBOC’s policy stance and come after an unexpected acceleration in inflation caused the biggest rout in Chinese government bonds in a year. The PBOC is facing mounting calls to cut interest rates as fresh coronavirus outbreaks threaten to upend the recovery. Economists affiliated with the government see scope for lower rates.

“Today’s operation is a little bit higher than expected, which can help ease the fear of a liquidity crunch,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging market economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “We can’t rule out the possibility of another reserve-requirement-ratio cut before year-end to roll over more MLFs coming due, but we don’t expect a policy rate cut.”

Asia’s second-biggest government debt market had rallied for the previous eight weeks, thanks in part to speculation the central bank would unleash more easing after reducing the reserve requirement ratio last month.

China’s economic activity slowed more in July than economists forecast, with fresh virus outbreaks adding new risks to a recovery already hit by floods and faltering global demand. Retail sales expanded 8.5% in July from a year earlier, slower than a projected 10.9% rise. Industrial output increased 6.4% in the period versus the median estimate of 7.9%.

