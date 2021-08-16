PBOC Rolls Over More Policy Loans Than Expected to Boost Growth

Livia Yap
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank rolled over most of its medium-term policy loans coming due, a move to support economic growth amid a resurgence of Covid cases. Government bonds reversed earlier losses.

The People’s Bank of China injected 600 billion yuan ($92.6 billion) into the financial system through its medium-term lending facility, close to the 700 billion yuan maturing Tuesday. About half of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg prior to the operations predicted the PBOC would reduce the amount of funding to around 500 billion yuan.

China‘s benchmark 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 2.88% after earlier being about two basis points higher on the day. Futures contracts of the same tenor rose 0.1% after key economic data missed estimates.

The PBOC kept the rate unchanged at 2.95%, while also adding 10 billion yuan via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements in its open-market operations, matching the amount maturing.

The liquidity operations were closely watched for clues about the PBOC’s policy stance and come after an unexpected acceleration in inflation caused the biggest rout in Chinese government bonds in a year. The PBOC is facing mounting calls to cut interest rates as fresh coronavirus outbreaks threaten to upend the recovery. Economists affiliated with the government see scope for lower rates.

“Today’s operation is a little bit higher than expected, which can help ease the fear of a liquidity crunch,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging market economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “We can’t rule out the possibility of another reserve-requirement-ratio cut before year-end to roll over more MLFs coming due, but we don’t expect a policy rate cut.”

Asia’s second-biggest government debt market had rallied for the previous eight weeks, thanks in part to speculation the central bank would unleash more easing after reducing the reserve requirement ratio last month.

China’s economic activity slowed more in July than economists forecast, with fresh virus outbreaks adding new risks to a recovery already hit by floods and faltering global demand. Retail sales expanded 8.5% in July from a year earlier, slower than a projected 10.9% rise. Industrial output increased 6.4% in the period versus the median estimate of 7.9%.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's factory output, retail sales slow, miss expectations

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory output and retail sales both rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, data showed on Monday, amid signs of increasing pressure on China's economy as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business. China's economy has rebounded to its pre-pandemic growth levels, but the expansion appears to be losing steam as businesses have grappled with higher costs and supply bottlenecks while new COVID-19 infections in July prompted some local authorities to lock down and temporarily suspend business operations. Data earlier this month also showed export growth, which has been a key driver of China's impressive rebound from the COVID-19 slump in early 2020, unexpectedly slowed last month.

  • Report: Hong Kong police investigating protest group

    Hong Kong police are reportedly investigating the group that organizes an annual protest march marking the semiautonomous territory's handover to China for possible violation of the national security law. Police are gathering evidence and could take action against the Civil Human Rights Front, which holds the July 1 march each year and also organized some of the bigger political protests that roiled the city in 2019, Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee told Ta Kung Pao newspaper in an interview published Friday. Siu told the newspaper that the group never formally registered with the government nor the police since it was established in 2002.

  • China’s Recovery Weakens as Delta Outbreak Adds New Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity slowed more than expected in July, with fresh virus outbreaks adding new risks to a recovery already hit by floods and faltering global demand.All the main data missed forecasts: retail sales expanded 8.5% in July from a year earlier, lower than the 10.9% predicted by economists; industrial output increased 6.4% versus the median estimate of 7.9%; fixed-asset investment grew 10.3% in the first seven months of the year, compared with a forecast of 11.3%. T

  • Ex-Regulators Earn $460,000 to Help Firms Decode China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies in China are scouring ministries and regulators for officials willing to cross over and help them navigate a sweeping crackdown on the private sector that has upended some of the nation’s most high-profile firms.Officials at watchdogs in charge of the financial system, and those from ministries overseeing commerce, industry and information are the most sought after, with pay packages in some instances approaching half a million dollars, about 60 times the average for civ

  • Tokyo Was the First COVID-19 Olympics. It Won’t Be the Last

    The Toyko Olympics will be remembered for the COVID-19 measures athletes endured—and it won't be the last Games shaped by the virus. The next start in six months in Beijing, with even more rigorous rules being discussed

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall Amid China, Delta Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and most Asian stocks slipped Monday as key Chinese data pointed to slower growth, underscoring the risks to economic reopening from the fast-spreading delta virus strain.Shares fell in Japan on escalating Covid-19 infections and a stronger yen, while equities retreated in Hong Kong and fluctuated in China. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts retreated after a drop in U.S. consumer sentiment to a near-decade low injected some caution, depressing Treasury yields an

  • Australia purchases Pfizer vaccines from Poland as COVID-19 infections spike

    Australia has purchased about 1 million doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine from Poland to add to its inoculation efforts in Sydney and its home state, which on Saturday entered a snap lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-victoria-reports-21-new-local-covid-19-cases-2021-08-13 amid record new infections. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday the extra vaccines would start arriving immediately and over half will be directed to 20- to 39-year-olds in New South Wales, as the state reported its second largest increase in locally transmitted infections. Morrison has been under pressure for a sluggish vaccine rollout, with only about 24% of Australians above 16 fully vaccinated as supplies from Pfizer, seen as the preferred inoculation for younger people, have remained in short stock.

  • How China Evergrande Landed In Crisis Mode Again: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for China’s most indebted developer to find a way out of a looming credit crunch.This month alone, China Evergrande Group has endured multiple credit-rating downgrades that sent its stock and bonds tumbling, only to see them recover briefly after it confirmed talks to sell some prized assets and as creditors extended liquidity relief to help it pay overdue bills.Here’s a look at other key events over the past few months that have sent Evergrande investors on a

  • A Chinese Port Partially Closed Because of a Covid Infection. What to Know.

    The closure raises fears of new disruptions to world trade that could slow the global economy's recovery.

  • Las Vegas Summer League: Lakers lose to Pistons in Game 4

    The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the Las Vegas Summer League.

  • UNFCC Climate Report delivers a message of hope stating 1.5 is within reach if immediate action is taken

    ZESTAs “SHIP ZERO 26” COP Event is the solution for shipping

  • All Blacks get game plan right but off-field issues remain

    With the Bledisloe Cup wrapped up in a 57-22 demolition of Australia on Saturday, New Zealand have set their sights on the Rugby Championship with uncertainty surrounding coaches, venues and travel.

  • Russia's Putin urges stronger response to Siberian wildfires

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday urged authorities to strengthen their efforts to fight wildfires across northeastern Siberia, calling the situation “unprecedented” as fires threatened people's homes. Speaking in a video call with top officials, Putin noted that 13 forest fires in the Sakha-Yakutia region are raging within five kilometers (3 miles) of populated areas and emphasized the need to closely monitor the situation to protect residents. Yakutia is the largest of Russia's 85 regions, a vast territory bigger than Argentina.

  • 'Blown away': First fans to see a game at SoFi Stadium are enchanted

    Fans are amazed at the $5 billion Inglewood venue when it was opened to the L.A. faithful for the first time for Saturday's Chargers-Rams preseason game.

  • China roundup: Alibaba's sexual assault scandal and more delayed IPOs

    A sexual assault case at Alibaba has sparked a new round of #MeToo reckoning in China. Industry observers believe this is a watershed moment for the fight against China's allegedly misogynist tech industry. Meanwhile, social media operators are still undecided on how to deal with the unprecedented public uproar against the powerful internet giant.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • John Riel Casimero outpoints Guillermo Rigondeaux in snoozer

    John Riel Casimero outpointed Guillermo Rigondeaux in a snoozer Saturday night in Carson, Calif.

  • ‘Levelling up’ cost will be close to £2tn price of German reunification, says think tank

    Boris Johnson's plan to "level up" the UK will require a similar scale of funding to the near £2 trillion spent on reunifying Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a think tank has calculated.

  • Fish sporting human-like teeth charms angler, lights up social media

    A fishing pier company in North Carolina posted photos of the fish with the toothy grin on social media, quickly becoming viral.

  • 10 Communication Services Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 communication services stocks that pay dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of communication services stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Communication Services Stocks that Pay Dividends. With the pandemic-induced e-commerce surge and the rise of the new normal in the form of […]