China’s Central Bank Pledges Support for Businesses Hit By Covid

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank announced a spate of measures to help an economy which has been hit by lockdowns to control the current Covid outbreak, but the focus on boosting credit likely means the chances for broad-based easing are shrinking.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China told banks to meet the “reasonable funding needs” of local government financing vehicles, according to a document released with the foreign exchange regulator Monday. It also urged more lending to people with “flexible employment” such as taxi drivers, online shop-owners and truck drivers, and provide longer-term and cheaper loans to small businesses.

In the announcement of 23 measures, the central bank vowed to step up the use of targeted tools including the relending program, which provides funds for banks to lend to sectors that include those hit by the pandemic. The various relending programs are expected to lead to 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) in additional bank loans, it said.

The measures came after China reported its biggest decline in consumer spending and worst unemployment rate since the early months of the pandemic in March, as lockdown measures to stop Covid infections disrupted activity. The support for LGFV financing is rare as regulators have been tightening the rules governing the sector in recent years in an attempt to push local governments to bring their debts back on to their official balance sheets.

The announcement suggests that “the chance of broad policy interest rate and RRR cuts is lowered further as the PBOC did not mention them in the discussion on monetary policy tools,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Hui Shan wrote in a report. “Instead, the PBOC’s monetary easing could be more reliant on targeted policy tools in coming quarters.”

Banks should lend more to infrastructure projects and purchase local government bonds to help them front-load investment, and shouldn’t “blindly” suspend or withdraw loans from LGFVs, to ensure that they can deliver projects under construction, the PBOC said. Policy banks will also need to to step up their financing to major investment projects, it said.

On housing policy, the PBOC called on local authorities to set appropriate minimum down-payments and mortgage rates based on each city’s conditions, and urged banks to support the reasonable financing needs of property developers and construction companies. The central bank also asked banks to increase the share of private companies among the recipients of new corporate loans.

The PBOC has transferred 600 billion yuan of profit to the central government as of mid-April and this was mainly used for tax rebates and transfer payments to local governments, it said. The profit transfer had the impact of increasing the base money supply by 600 billion yuan, which has the same effect as a 25 basis-point cut in the reserve requirement ratio, it said.

The statement followed the central bank’s move on Friday to provide lenders with a modest cash boost while refraining from cutting interest rates. That cautious approach to monetary easing comes as some analysts argue the key to bolstering growth now lies in adjusting strict Covid controls rather than offering more liquidity.

Separately, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission vowed to increase financial resources for the logistics, transportation and courier industries, and use relending funds to lower financing costs. This will provide funding help to smaller businesses suffering from temporary difficulties due to Covid, the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks in Asia Mixed as China Measures Weighed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed Tuesday with investors weighing Chinese measures to support the economy and the prospect for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Aga

  • Tesla forces Shanghai workers to sleep on the floor

    Tesla is forcing its workers to sleep on the floor of its Shanghai factory as Elon Musk’s carmaker restarts production in China amid a stringent Covid lockdown.

  • Boris Johnson to offer MPs ‘full-throated apology’ over ‘partygate’ fine

    Boris Johnson will offer a "full-throated apology" to MPs on Tuesday after being fined for breaking Covid laws as he tries to head off a potential Commons rebellion.

  • China Sees Multiple Growth Risks, Vows to Meet GDP Target

    (Bloomberg) -- China sees multiple risks to the economy as Covid outbreaks worsen, yet pledged to still meet its ambitious growth target and stabilize jobs. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtThe economy is facing “

  • How to Set Up a Trust Bank Account

    When you set up a trust bank account, the bank acts as the custodian of the account. The trustee still retains control of the trust's management, though.

  • China’s Spreading Lockdowns Keeping Metals Supply Chains Snarled

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s virus lockdowns are spreading to other parts of the country, keeping metals supply chains snarled and demand subdued even as the situation in Shanghai seems to be improving.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsThere are s

  • Dendrick Hurd pleads guilty to embezzlement

    Former MDOC probation officer Dendrick Hurd pleaded guilty to embezzlement on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Forrest County Circuit Court.

  • Yellen to Attend G-20 Sessions as U.S. Retreats on Boycott Idea

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. backed further away from any suggestion that its officials would boycott Group of 20 meetings if their Russian counterparts attend, as the Treasury Department said Secretary Janet Yellen will participate in some sessions this week.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy

  • Japan to Model Digital Yen Tests on Sweden’s Approach, Not China’s

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtThe Bank of Japan will explore the design issues of a central bank di

  • BOJ's Kuroda says yen's 'quite sharp' moves may hurt businesses

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves had been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the risks stemming from the currency's depreciation. Kuroda said there was no change in his assessment that, overall, a weak yen was good for the economy since it boosts the value of profits Japanese firms earn overseas. But he said the yen's drop to about 125-126 yen against the dollar, from about 115-116 yen a month ago, was volatile enough to hurt companies.

  • SNL’s Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Easter Is Way Too Gay

    NBCEaster is here and Saturday Night Live was in the mood for rebirth this weekend. Following a cold-open greeting from Bowen Yang’s Easter Bunny, the show gave several cast members a chance to present their best impressions and “share their hopes” for the spring season.First up was Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, who warned viewers that “like Jesus” COVID-19 numbers have “risen again.” He then added, “If you’re vaccinated, you’re going to be fine. And if you’re not vaccinated, I’m not suppos

  • Elon Musk Will Have No Trouble Financing Twitter

    Rich people rarely have to pay cash. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a lot of options to finance a Twitter purchase, even if he needs to up his offer.

  • Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies tied to far-right radio host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy in an effort to settle litigation brought by relatives of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Agai

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Russian forces launch ground assault in eastern industrial heartland, Ukraine says

    Russian forces try to break through defenses along the front line in the Donbas, but 'our servicemen are holding out,' a Ukrainian official said. Russia pounds Lviv, killing 7. Mariupol holds on.

  • Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

    The TSA says it will no longer enforce the mask mandate in light of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle's decision

  • Trump calls for Russia and Ukraine to reach agreement to end war

    Former President Trump on Monday called for an end to the violence in Ukraine weeks after Moscow launched its unprovoked military attack. “It doesn’t make sense that Russia and Ukraine aren’t sitting down and working out some kind of an agreement,” Trump, who initially praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as “smart” over the invasion before…

  • Outgoing GOP Lawmaker Issues Dire Warning About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Rep. Fred Upton sounds the alarm over the upcoming midterm election.

  • Donald Trump keeps calling NY AG Letitia James names. Here are 5 reasons she's been getting under his skin.

    The District Attorney for New York is clearly getting under the former president's skin. Here are five good reasons why.

  • Some GOP donors reportedly told Joe Manchin that they want him to face off against Trump as a Republican in 2024

    Manchin reportedly told the predominantly-Republican fundraiser attendees that he plans to run for re-election to the Senate that year instead.