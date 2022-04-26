China Central Bank Seeks to Calm Markets with Support Pledge
(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pledged to increase support for the real economy as authorities try to reassure financial markets battered by a worsening growth outlook and rising Covid lockdowns.
“The PBOC will step up the prudent monetary policy’s support to the real economy, especially for industries and small businesses hit hard by the pandemic,” the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on Tuesday. The central bank said it will promote healthy and stable development of the financial markets and provide a good monetary and financial environment. It reiterated it will keep liquidity reasonably ample.
The statement follows a PBOC decision Monday to cut the amount of money that banks need to have in reserve for their foreign currency holdings, an attempt to help limit the drop in the yuan.
