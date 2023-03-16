China Central Bank Heeds Xi Call to Fight US ‘Containment’

China Central Bank Heeds Xi Call to Fight US ‘Containment’
55
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank echoed President Xi Jinping’s warning that the US is seeking to suppress the world’s second-largest economy, an unusual move that suggests the central bank could be looking for ways to safeguard against possible further sanctions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China planned to “appropriately respond to the containment and suppression of the US and other Western countries,” it said in a statement Wednesday following a meeting to study Xi’s speeches during the National People’s Congress session, which concluded Monday.

The PBOC repeated Xi’s rare direct criticism of the US last week, in which he said policies from the US and others have led to “unprecedented and severe challenges” for China’s economy. The US has restricted major Chinese firms from accessing American technology like advanced chips, with Xi taking steps to make the economy more self-reliant in those sectors.

It’s common for government ministries and agencies to hold meetings after major Communist Party and state events in order to show their backing for key policies. However, the PBOC’s comments were unusual in repeating Xi’s criticism of US “containment,” phrasing that wasn’t used in officials statements published by other departments on Wednesday.

“This is really a very strange statement for a central bank,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis SA. “My sense is that the central bank is preparing for potential sanctions,” she said, referring to possible penalties China could face from the US if Beijing provides military support to Russia.

Under Xi, who secured a precedent-breaking third term as president last week, the Communist Party has sought to increasingly centralize policy making. Premier Li Qiang, in his first State Council meeting since being appointed to his post, said Tuesday the body that runs the government is “first and foremost a political organ” and urged the participants to implement Xi’s instructions while endorsing his supreme leadership.

Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd., pointed out the PBOC’s statement came out of a gathering summoned by the Communist Party committee of the central bank, rather than a “working” meeting on issues like monetary policy. “It’s normal for such comments — which are basically the national CCP’s viewpoint and worries — to be transmitted down in party committee meetings at the PBOC and elsewhere in the public sector,” he said.

The PBOC didn’t elaborate on what measures it could take to protect the economy from US “containment.” Some possible actions include stepping up financing support for tech companies, strengthening China’s cross-border payment system — known by its acronym CIPS — and diversifying the nation’s $3 trillion foreign exchange holdings, analysts said.

US-China tensions have escalated in recent months, especially over advanced technologies. The Biden administration has expanded export restrictions to curb Chinese firms’ access to US technology, while also rallying allies like Japan and the Netherlands to restrict exports of some chipmaking machinery to China.

Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., said the PBOC’s pledge “will mainly manifest in financial support for technology and innovation.”

Why China’s Payment System Can’t Easily Save Russia: QuickTake

To support domestic tech champions, the PBOC could potentially extend or expand the 200 billion yuan relending program launched last year that encourages bank loans to tech firms, he said. There could also be more supportive measures for tech companies’ financing through equity and bonds.

Herrero said if China is sanctioned by Western nations for providing military support to Russia, the PBOC could announce that CIPS — China’s fledgling cross-border interbank yuan payment system — could operate without the use of the SWIFT messaging system, which dominates global banking transactions.

Some Russian lenders were restricted from using SWIFT after the nation was sanctioned, effectively excluding them from the international banking system.

External Shocks

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the nation’s foreign exchange regulator, pledged to push forward the opening up of China’s capital accounts and prevent “risks of external shocks.”

The PBOC’s statement also addressed concerns around financial stability. It vowed to “manage the pace of credit extension well,” ensure credit growth stays “reasonable” and do its best to stabilize growth, employment and prices, according to the statement.

The meeting was chaired by PBOC party secretary Guo Shuqing and attended by Governor Yi Gang, who was reappointed to his post over the weekend.

With global financial markets in turmoil following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the PBOC vowed to strengthen the financial system to ensure stability and improve contingency plans. It also reaffirmed a pledge to step up support for private and small companies and push for the property market’s stable and healthy development.

--With assistance from Jing Li, Fran Wang and Lucille Liu.

(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Schwab Rallies as CEO Bettinger Says He Bought 50,000 Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. climbed Tuesday, paring the prior day’s decline, after Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger told CNBC that he bought 50,000 shares for his own account.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits A

  • US Treasury Says It’s Monitoring Credit Suisse Situation

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury Department is monitoring the Credit Suisse situation, a spokesperson said Wednesday, after the bank’s biggest shareholder ruled out boosting its stake and the stock fell the most on record.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSwi

  • Berkshire Hathaway to beef up risk disclosures following SEC request

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to better explain how its board of directors manages risks, including those taken by longtime Chairman Warren Buffett, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked that it do a better job. In correspondence made public on Tuesday, the SEC's division of corporate finance asked Berkshire to "enhance" its risk management disclosures in its annual proxy filings, and Berkshire agreed to make the requested changes. Despite Buffett's legendary status as an investor and manager, some analysts have long urged the billionaire's Omaha, Nebraska-based company, whose market value is about $670 billion, to disclose more about itself.

  • Fifth Third, other Greater Cincinnati bank stocks tumble in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Stock prices of local banks Fifth Third, First Financial and LCNB Bank dropped Monday in the wake of collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday.

  • US Bank Stocks Sink as Credit Suisse Fear Spurs Renewed Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks of major US lenders sank with a sector gauge hitting the lowest level since November 2020 on Wednesday, following European banks down after Credit Suisse Group AG plunged.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapIn New York City, a $100,000

  • Biggest Banks Shed Billions as Credit Suisse Decline Fuels Selloff

    JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo have lost about $91 billion in market value over the past week.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Granderson: 'Blame Mexico' won't solve the crises of guns and fentanyl

    After kidnappings of Americans, Mexico faulted the U.S. for ignoring the "serious problem of social decay." But U.S. lawmakers would rather talk about invading.

  • White House hopes Biden's relationship with Xi can defuse U.S.-China tensions

    As the U.S. and China rivalry grows, President Joe Biden's belief in personal diplomacy faces the ultimate test.

  • If battered bank stocks look tempting now, these buying tips can help you cash in

    Bank stocks are tumbling in the wake of the failures of SVB Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) ), but there are good reasons to make this contrarian investment. First, federal regulators have made clear they will support banks on the edge of trouble because of depositor flight. The Federal Reserve will lend to banks against the full value of losing positions in Treasurys.

  • Financial Crisis 2.0? Morgan Stanley's Shalett Doesn't Think So

    (Bloomberg) -- Lisa Shalett is no permabull. She’s spent six months warning about the futility of fighting the Federal Reserve, and considers the rally that lifted stocks in January and February a head fake.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank F

  • Why Ray Dalio says SVB collapse is a ‘canary in the coal mine’

    Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio says the Silicon Valley Bank collapse signals more turbulence ahead for the venture-capital industry and beyond.

  • Credit Suisse Ignites Global Market Rout as Banking Fears Return

    (Bloomberg) -- All it took was a few tough words from Credit Suisse Group AG’s biggest shareholder on Wednesday to spark a selloff that spread like wildfire across global markets. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Swiss Government Holds Talks on Options to Stabi

  • Oil Falls Below $70 for the First Time Since 2021

    Crude has been accumulating in storage tanks as supply has been strong and demand has remained slack, the IEA reported.

  • U.S. Crude Slips Below $70 a Barrel

    Oil prices fell to 15-month lows amid fears that the banking-sector turmoil signals broader challenges for the economy.

  • Tech pressure, Yellen everywhere: How Washington scrambled as SVB collapsed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. European bank stocks fell on Wednesday, with Credit Suisse diving as much as 30% on renewed investor concerns about stresses within the sector. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen prepares for a Friday hearing before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, investors are raising concerns about a liquidity crisis at Silicon Valley Bank, sending the stock plummeting.

  • Bank of America won big from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Sources familiar with the matter say former Silicon Valley Bank customers are looking to put their money in the safest institution possible.

  • Chevron, Exxon Mobil Falter As Oil Prices Skid To 15-Month Lows

    U.S. oil prices dropped Wednesday to their lowest levels since December 2021 and energy stocks responded.

  • Russia races to salvage US drone wreckage in Black Sea

    Moscow said Wednesday it would try to retrieve the wreckage of a US military drone that crashed over the Black Sea in a confrontation that Washington blamed on two Russian fighter jets.Russia's defence ministry said it had scrambled jets after detecting a US drone over the Black Sea and denied causing the crash.

  • Xi mediation offer spurred Iran deal talks: Saudi official

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping approached Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler last year about Beijing serving as a "bridge" between the kingdom and Iran, jump-starting talks that yielded last week's surprise rapprochement, a Saudi official said Wednesday. "The Chinese president expressed his desire for China to be a bridge between Saudi Arabia and Iran.