China Central Bank Holds Back on Rate Cut With Focus Now on RRR

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank refrained from cutting interest rates and injecting liquidity into the economy on Friday, disappointing analysts who had expected more forceful action to cushion growth from worsening Covid outbreaks.

The focus now shifts to a possible reduction in the reserve requirement ratio for banks, a move that would give lenders cheap funding to spur loans and growth in the economy. The State Council, China’s cabinet, hinted strongly on Wednesday of a reduction in the RRR.

The People’s Bank of China kept the rate on its one-year policy loans at 2.85% on Friday. Only 6 of the 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted the decision, with a majority expecting a reduction of 5-10 basis points.

The PBOC also refrained from injecting extra liquidity into the financial system, opting instead to roll over the 150 billion yuan ($23.5 billion) of loans maturing in the medium-term lending facility. Economists had expected a net injection of 100 billion yuan.

China’s 10-year government bond yield rose as much as 2 basis points to 2.77% after the announcement, while the offshore yuan traded in a tight range of around 6.39 per dollar. The benchmark CSI 300 Index erased earlier losses to trade little changed as of 10:42 a.m. local time, having rallied 1.3% on Thursday amid expectations of a rate cut. The liquidity-sensitive ChiNext Index slid 1%.

Market participants are anticipating an imminent reduction in the RRR. Senior central bank officials said at a press briefing Thursday that the tool would be used at the “proper time.”

“We think the central bank may follow up with a 50-basis point RRR cut today,” said Liu Peiqian, China economist at NatWest Group Plc. The PBOC may want to avoid “excessive easing that may fuel a renewed round of debt surge,” she added.

Growth projections for China have been steadily downgraded this year as Covid lockdowns spread, with economists now expecting economic expansion of 5% in 2022, below the government’s target of around 5.5%. Top officials including Premier Li Keqiang have repeatedly warned about the outlook as lockdowns in major cities like Shanghai disrupt production and spending.

The PBOC may have refrained from injecting more liquidity through the MLF to avoid flooding the economy with liquidity, considering a likely RRR cut in the near term, said Xing Zhaopeng, a senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Pressure is mounting on the PBOC to do more to spur lending, given continued supply chain snarls and the hit to activity from lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities.

“Further out, we see the central bank cutting its key rate in May or June to support growth. We stick to the view that the PBOC will reduce the rate by another 30 bps by year’s end.”

David Qu, China economist

The PBOC was expected to lower rates sooner rather than later as tighter monetary policy in the U.S. reduces China’s yield premium over U.S. Treasuries, adding to capital outflow pressures and threatening the yuan.

“China’s monetary policy space is already limited, so it probably doesn’t want to use all of the stimulus tools within a short period of time,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc.

The PBOC may opt to cut interest rates in April or May, after it reduces the RRR, according to Lu, who expects a 10-basis point reduction in policy rates by the end of this year. The room for policy easing is limited, he said, due to the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, the need to protect commercial banks’ profitability and a worsening inflation outlook, he said.

China’s yield advantage over Treasuries disappeared for the first time in more than a decade earlier this week, after overseas investors offloaded a record amount of Chinese sovereign bonds in March and trimmed holdings of mainland equities for the first time since September 2020.

Some economists also see weak loan demand as a challenge to monetary easing, amid lockdown measures and low confidence in the economy. New monetary stimulus may end up being parked at banks rather than flowing through to the real economy.

Banks may still cut loan prime costs -- China’s de-facto benchmark loan rates -- on April 20 after the government urged them to “make reasonable interest concessions,” Citigroup Inc. economists wrote in a Thursday note.

