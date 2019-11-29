The China Challenge Continues to Mount

While aware that China suppresses freedom of expression within its borders and territories, we are rarely privy to how Beijing’s propaganda keeps its citizenry acquiescent. Adopting Orwell’s 1984’s Newspeak the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) state-run media projects an image of a superior society with even greater safety and freedoms than in the west.

Beijing’s claims of greater safety are boosted when international headlines tell of multiple mass shootings of children in the USA.

The reality though is just as gruesome within its borders; Attack at School in China Leaves at Least 8 Children Dead.

For many reasons, American atrocities lead headlines even when the likes of the New York Times recently offered counterbalance: “Since 2018, there have been attacks on schools in Shaanxi Province, Hunan Province and in the cities of Shanghai, Beijing and Chongqing. But the authorities often play down news coverage of such violence out of concern for the potential to threaten social stability.”

China also has tripled the traffic-related deaths over the Americas as the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported; with 104 vs 33 deaths per 100,000 people respectively. Also, with “traditional” values and inadequate laws and enforcement, there are likely higher levels of unreported domestic violence among China’s families.

The obscured reality is that CCP governance does not provide more safety than western nations.

Read the original article.