China is a challenge not a foe, says British trade minister

LONDON (Reuters) - China should not be described as a foe, but as a "challenge", British business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch said on Monday, amid concerns over possible Chinese interference in Britain's parliamentary democracy.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday he had raised his concerns during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit in India, after the reported arrest of two alleged spies.

Asked if China was a friend or foe, Badenoch told Sky News: "China is a country that we do a lot of business with, China is a country that is significant in terms of world economics ... We certainly should not be describing China as a foe but we can describe it as a challenge."

