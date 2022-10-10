China Chip Stocks Tumble as Biden Expands Technology Curbs

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese semiconductor stocks slumped after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concerns that the industry’s downturn is far from over.

Bellwether Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. fell as much as 5.2% in Hong Kong on Monday, the most since Aug. 15. That compares with a 6.1% drop in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index on Oct. 7, the biggest drop in almost a month following strong labor market data that reinforced expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. plunged 9.3% in Hong Kong, while Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. plummeted 19%. Will Semiconductor Co. was down as much as 6.7% in mainland trading.

US measures include restrictions on the export of some types of chips used in artificial intelligence and supercomputing, and also tighter rules on the sale of semiconductor equipment to any Chinese company. Separately, the US also added more Chinese firms to a list of companies that it regards as “unverified,” which means US suppliers will face new hurdles in selling technologies to those entities.

The curbs are a “big setback to China” and “bad news” for global semiconductors, Nomura Holdings Inc. analyst David Wong wrote in a note. China’s localization efforts may also be “at risk as it may not be able to use advanced foundries in Taiwan and Korea,” he wrote.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Saturday that the measures, which are set to enter into force this month, are unfair and will “also hurt the interests of US companies.” They “deal a blow to global industrial and supply chains and world economic recovery,” she said.

Smaller chip-related stocks saw bigger declines than their larger peers. Naura Technology Group Co. plunged as much as 10% in mainland trading, while Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. and ACM Research Shanghai Inc. fell more than 15% each.

To be sure, the intensifying Sino-American tensions could spur Beijing to step up support for homegrown firms in a bid to achieve its goal of becoming an independent chip powerhouse.

“It is possible that these latest actions will stimulate efforts to build more trailing-edge logic manufacturing and trailing-edge WFE capability in China,” Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts including Edison Lee wrote in a note.

The new US rules come at a time when the chip industry is already grappling with an ominous start to the earnings season. Samsung Electronics Co., the world’s largest memory-chip maker, and PC-processor maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported results last week that suggested a deeper-than-feared slowdown ahead.

Chinese stocks may anchor the sector globally on Monday as markets of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia are closed.

(Updates with Nomura, Jefferies comments and a chart.)

