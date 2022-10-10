China Chip Stocks Tumble as Biden Expands Technology Curbs

2
Abhishek Vishnoi
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese semiconductor stocks slumped after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concerns that the industry’s downturn is far from over.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bellwether Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. fell as much as 5.2% in Hong Kong on Monday, the most since Aug. 15. That compares with a 6.1% drop in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index on Oct. 7, the biggest drop in almost a month following strong labor market data that reinforced expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. plunged 9.3% in Hong Kong, while Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. plummeted 19%. Will Semiconductor Co. was down as much as 6.7% in mainland trading.

US measures include restrictions on the export of some types of chips used in artificial intelligence and supercomputing, and also tighter rules on the sale of semiconductor equipment to any Chinese company. Separately, the US also added more Chinese firms to a list of companies that it regards as “unverified,” which means US suppliers will face new hurdles in selling technologies to those entities.

The curbs are a “big setback to China” and “bad news” for global semiconductors, Nomura Holdings Inc. analyst David Wong wrote in a note. China’s localization efforts may also be “at risk as it may not be able to use advanced foundries in Taiwan and Korea,” he wrote.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Saturday that the measures, which are set to enter into force this month, are unfair and will “also hurt the interests of US companies.” They “deal a blow to global industrial and supply chains and world economic recovery,” she said.

Smaller chip-related stocks saw bigger declines than their larger peers. Naura Technology Group Co. plunged as much as 10% in mainland trading, while Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. and ACM Research Shanghai Inc. fell more than 15% each.

To be sure, the intensifying Sino-American tensions could spur Beijing to step up support for homegrown firms in a bid to achieve its goal of becoming an independent chip powerhouse.

“It is possible that these latest actions will stimulate efforts to build more trailing-edge logic manufacturing and trailing-edge WFE capability in China,” Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts including Edison Lee wrote in a note.

The new US rules come at a time when the chip industry is already grappling with an ominous start to the earnings season. Samsung Electronics Co., the world’s largest memory-chip maker, and PC-processor maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported results last week that suggested a deeper-than-feared slowdown ahead.

AMD, Samsung Demand Woes Spoil Rally in Chip Stocks: Tech Watch

Chinese stocks may anchor the sector globally on Monday as markets of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia are closed.

(Updates with Nomura, Jefferies comments and a chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines May Ask Banks for More Documents to Support FX Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may require banks to provide more documents to support foreign-exchange transactions and to increase reporting frequency amid the local currency’s excessive volatility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting Force“The central b

  • The Gold Market’s Great Migration Sends Bullion Rushing East

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a global migration underway in the gold market, as western investors dump bullion while Asian buyers take advantage of a tumbling price to snap up cheap jewelry and bars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRising rates that make gold less

  • Russian strikes kill civilians in Zaporizhzhia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attacks on the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 9 "merciless strikes on peaceful people."

  • K&S' (ASX:KSC) investors will be pleased with their 20% return over the last year

    These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can...

  • EU Eyes New Sanction Power to Target Third-Country Firms, People

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will gain broad powers with its new Russia sanctions package that would allow it to target people inside and out of the bloc who help evade its restrictive measures. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceThe package adopted by me

  • NFT Platform OpenSea’s CFO Exits Role in Another Crypto Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The crypto management carousel just keeps on spinning.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceThe latest in a spate of C-suite departures in the sector comes from nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea, where Brian Roberts has exited from the role of

  • Russia appoints former Chechen war, Syria commander to lead flagging Ukraine campaign

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has generated thousands of accusations of genocide and other war crimes after Ukrainian troops reported mass graves in reclaimed cities.

  • Zelenskyy responds to Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia that killed 12

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 10:14 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that the Russians responsible for the terrorist attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 9 October, which claimed the lives of 12 civilians, will be held responsible for their crime.

  • Election 2022: Republicans seek to upset Democrat incumbents in two 23rd District House races

    Incumbents Drew Hansen and Tarra Simmons, Democrats, will face Republicans Paige Jarquin and Janell Hulst, respectively.

  • Deadly floods inundate parts of Indonesia

    At least three people died in the latest round of floods to hit the country in early October.

  • Rivera insists he’s not panicking over 1-4 start

    Ron Rivera is not about to panic, and insists there's a lot of football left to play.

  • Arizona Democrats join Women's March for abortion rights: 'We are on a razor's edge'

    In partnership with Women's Marches across the country, hundreds of Arizonans of all ages and races gathered with colorful signs outside the state capitol building Saturday to rally for abortion rights exactly one month before Election Day. "Let's fight like women's lives are on the line, because they are," Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, told the crowd. A key swing state this November, Arizona's become a battleground for abortion rights since the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade -- a ruling that's impacted electoral politics across the nation this midterm cycle.

  • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Beat the Market Over the Next 5 Years

    The statistician in me says that the U.S. stock market will be markedly higher five years from now. Depending on who you ask, the average bear market -- a stock market decline of 20% or more -- lasts between nine and 12 months. There are only a few public digital-advertising companies, including demand-side platforms like The Trade Desk and supply-side platforms like PubMatic.

  • Democratic duo proposes banning arms to Saudi Arabia over OPEC cuts

    A pair of Democratic lawmakers is proposing the U.S. halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia in response to oil production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) penned an op-ed in Politico Sunday calling on Congress to cut off arms sales to the leading OPEC country until…

  • I'm Lassoing in a 'Cowboy' Trade in Oil

    This Frisco, Texas-based independent natural gas producer is almost exclusively located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales of Northern Louisiana and East Texas. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys has an over $1 billion stake in the name, too. First, the Nord Stream I and II natural gas pipelines that run through Europe were taken offline for the foreseeable future.

  • Ukraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Victoriia Maslova abandoned her herbal cosmetics factory in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on the first day of Russia's invasion of the country, fleeing to Poland with her mother and three younger brothers when rockets began hitting a nearby airport. A month later, they were back in Ukraine, determined to keep manufacturing Maslova's plant-based cosmetics brand, Vesna. To reverse the economic shock caused by the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, Ukraine's government is pinning its hopes on the entrepreneurial resolve of people like Maslova, along with the return of millions of refugees - and large-scale international financial aid.

  • After claim that possible new Israel gov’t will damage relations with US, Sen. Menendez stays silent

    A reported row over the inclusion of a controversial politician who could be part of a new Netanyahu government has led to friction between a prominent pro-Israel Democrat Senator and the former pm.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has had a rough three months with its share price down 22%. But if you pay close...

  • Zelenskyy: Russia's relentless terrorist attacks signal its refusal to negotiate

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 22:27 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Russia's relentless attacks on civilians in Ukraine signals its refusal to take part in negotiations.