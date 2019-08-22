Is China Chunlai Education Group (HKG:1969) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:1969) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does China Chunlai Education Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that China Chunlai Education Group had debt of CN¥853.4m at the end of February 2019, a reduction from CN¥1.05b over a year. However, it does have CN¥595.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CN¥258.0m.

How Healthy Is China Chunlai Education Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that China Chunlai Education Group had liabilities of CN¥839.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥522.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥595.4m in cash and CN¥28.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥737.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since China Chunlai Education Group has a market capitalization of CN¥1.77b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While China Chunlai Education Group's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.99 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 3.3 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. The bad news is that China Chunlai Education Group saw its EBIT decline by 14% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if China Chunlai Education Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time.