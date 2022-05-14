China cites pandemic and withdraws as host of 2023 Asian Cup

·1 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — China withdrew as host of soccer's 2023 Asian Cup on Saturday in the latest cancellation of the country's sports hosting duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian Football Confederation praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.”

The 24-nation tournament was due to be played in 10 cities in mostly newly built stadiums in June and July of next year.

China's withdrawal could let Qatar or Saudi Arabia step up as hosts while both are bidding in a contest to host the 2027 edition. India and Iran are also candidates for the 2027 edition with a decision expected early next year.

Qatar has stadiums in place to host the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November. However, a June 2023 start for the Asian Cup could be unlikely because of the extreme heat in the Qatari summer, making early 2024 a better option.

The quadrennial Asian Cup is traditionally played in January and February. Qatar (2011) and Australia (2015) hosted the tournament when it was played in January, while the 2019 event in the United Arab Emirates was held from Jan. 5 to Feb. 1.

Qatar is the defending champion after it upset Japan 3-1 in the 2019 final to earn the country's first major soccer title.

China was due to host the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in September but that was postponed along with nearly all international sports events in the country. China did host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing though under a strict lockdown for athletes and officials with few fans able to attend.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers pressure EU for full ban on trade of goods made with forced labour

    Lawmakers are piling pressure on the European Commission to implement a full ban on the trade of products made using forced labour, amid concerns that bureaucrats could water down plans to outlaw the practice later this year. A resolution will be launched by influential members of the European Parliament's trade committee in early June, calling for a tool "based on best practices" of bans on forced labour products in the United States and Canada, as "a political priority of the parliament and th

  • China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup host due to pandemic

    China has withdrawn as the 2023 Asian Cup host due to the coronavirus, football officials said Saturday, with Beijing's strict zero-Covid strategy dealing another blow to the country's sporting ambitions.

  • Pelosi says Hong Kong’s arrest of cardinal ‘one of the clearest signs yet of Beijing’s worsening crackdown’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed the arrest of a Catholic cardinal in Hong Kong, calling it “one of the clearest signs yet of Beijing’s worsening crackdown” in an op-ed published Friday in The Washington Post. Cardinal Joseph Zen and four other people were arrested earlier this week by national security police in Hong Kong…

  • Myanmar’s gaming stars face barriers in tough eSports journey

    Myanmar's eSports athletes must battle not only online opponents but also a creaky national infrastructure in their bid to make it in the ferociously competitive world of gaming.

  • G7 warns of Ukraine grain crisis, asks China not to aid Russia

    The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.

  • A court case against migrant activists in Italy offers a reminder – not all refugees are welcome in Europe

    As many European countries welcome Ukrainians fleeing war, recent charges against a migrant advocate in Rome offer a reminder that popular anti-migration sentiments persist across Europe. Andrea Costa, the president of Rome-based migration nonprofit Baobab Experience, was recently acquitted on charges of facilitating illegal migration – a form of migrant smuggling. Costa and two volunteers with Baobab Experience faced up to 18 years in prison after they purchased bus tickets for African migrants

  • China faces an increase in extremist threats in central Asia, US panel is told

    Suicide bombings in Afghanistan and Pakistan underscore a rising threat that China faces from extremists in central Asia since the US left the region last year, the leading US advisory panel on China policy was told on Thursday. Witnesses told the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) that instead of a chance for China to fill a power vacuum left after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the animosity that extremists and separatists are directing at China has increased.

  • South Korea plans to send vaccines to coronavirus-stricken North Korea

    South Korea’s president said Friday the country would supply North Korea with coronavirus vaccines, according to reports.

  • Prosecutors: DNA links Boston man to two unsolved rapes

    Investigators says a discarded nip bottle helped identify Irving Pierre

  • Airlines press U.S. to lift pre-departure testing requirements

    U.S. airlines are pressing the Biden administration to lift a 16-month-old rule requiring nearly all international air passengers with some exceptions to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the country. Airlines for America, an industry group, said Friday a survey of its carriers estimated that dropping testing rules would bring in an additional 4.3 million international passengers and $1.7 billion in incremental revenue - and could result in an incremental 1.075 million foreign visitors and $2.1 billion in visitor spending. Crain's Chicago Business reported Thursday that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he did not think pre-departure rules "will be there forever" but added lifting them would require the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to be confident "relaxing it would not harm the progress that we’ve made against the virus."

  • China's top chipmaker SMIC says smartphone, PC demand has 'dropped like a rock'

    China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Friday it anticipates smartphone sales from its clients this year to fall by at least 200 million units due to the Russia-Ukraine war and China's COVID lockdowns. While SMIC previously had issues fulfilling orders due to high demand amid a global chip shortage, customers from the smartphone, personal computer and household appliance sectors were now cancelling orders due to these two events, CEO Zhao Haijun told analysts after the company's quarterly results. Demand for such products "dropped like a rock" as sales in Russia and Ukraine were heavily impacted while China's COVID lockdowns meant that companies had trouble delivering products or had to shut stores, he said.

  • Apple's iPhone supplier Pegatron cuts production in Shanghai factory as city's strict Covid-19 lockdown limits output

    Apple's tightly managed supply chain network has taken another hit in mainland China, as Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp cut production at its factory in Shanghai, where a strict Covid-19 lockdown remains in force. Pegatron, one of Apple's largest suppliers focused on certain iPhone models, said on Thursday that its production of communications devices and consumer electronics will decrease this quarter because operations at its major assembly plant in Shanghai are constrained by t

  • Investors exhibit panic-like buying as stock market bounces

    Stock market internals suggest investors are exhibiting panic-like buying behavior as the market indexes rally, according to the Arms Indexes of both major exchanges. The Arms is a volume-weighted breadth measure that compares the ratio of advancing stocks to declining stocks to the ratio of advancing volume to declining volume, in order to gauge the intensity of the market's move. The Arms tends to fall below 1.000 when the market rallies, and many technicians believe a decline below 0.500 impl

  • Some Shanghai businesses to reopen Monday, officials say

    Supermarkets, malls and restaurants in Shanghai will be allowed to open in a limited capacity starting Monday, officials said, even while it remained unclear whether residents would be let out from their homes. The city's Vice Mayor Chen Tong said Sunday at a daily press briefing that grocery stores, malls, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to reopen while implementing measures that “reduce the flow of people." Agriculture markets will also be allowed to reopen while ensuring “no contact” transactions.

  • South African copper thieves are screwing up the future of electric vehicles

    Copper theft in South African mines threatens to cut into the global supply of platinum, a crucial metal for electrifying the auto industry.

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat10 Dead in Buffalo Supermarket Attack Police Call Hate CrimeElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverUkraine

  • Leasing to Section 8 Tenants

    As a landlord, there are pros and cons to accepting housing vouchers. What Is Section 8 Housing? The Housing and Community Development act of 1974 established the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which was an amendment to Section 8 of the Housing Act of 1937.

  • Biden Says US Ready To Share COVID-19 Vaccine Related Technology

    President Joe Biden said that the U.S. will share technologies used to make COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization and is working on expanding rapid testing and antiviral treatments for hard-to-reach populations. "We are making available health technologies that are owned by the United States government, including stabilized spike protein that is used in many COVID-19 vaccines," Biden said in his opening speech. It has gathered more than $3 billion in new funding to fight the pa

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Futures Have a Strong Session to Close Out the Week

    The S&P 500 has bounced quite nicely during the trading session on Friday, after forming a hammer on Thursday.

  • A German craftsman says sanctions are preventing a Russian oligarch from paying $1 million in wages to local workers renovating his vacation homes: report

    Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov owes local workers renovating his lakeside villas in Germany around $1 million, a craftsman told The New York Times.