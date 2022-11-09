China Climate Envoy Xie Says He Met With John Kerry at COP27

(Bloomberg) -- China Climate Envoy Xie Zhenhua says he met with John Kerry, US special climate envoy, for unofficial talks, during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday.

The meeting is a potential sign that relations are warming despite a formal suspension of bilateral negotiations on the issue earlier this year.

Xie said that although China and the US haven’t started official talks, he met with Kerry for promoting COP27 goals as a joint effort.

The Wall Street Journal reported last night that Kerry spoke with Xie yesterday. “We need to be talking to each other because we’re the two biggest economies in the world and the two biggest emitters,” Kerry said at an event hosted by The Wall Street Journal.

Both men are interested in resuming talks on curbing methane, combating deforestation and accelerating the green transition, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the discussions. Kerry, who emphasizes that the challenge of the climate crisis is not a bilateral issue, has previously described sending unanswered texts and emails to Xie in hopes of restarting talks.

Beijing announced it was halting negotiations with the US over climate and several other issues in August, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, the self-governing island over which China claims sovereignty.

The freeze had implications for broader, multilateral climate negotiations at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. Collaboration between the two countries in 2014 helped provide the foundation for the Paris Agreement a year later. And a joint declaration in the final days of the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year helped pave the way for a final accord.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is not expected to attend COP27 but could be at Group of 20 meetings in Indonesia next week. Both Xi and President Joe Biden have confirmed they will be at the G20 summit Nov. 15-16, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said, though Xi’s attendance hasn’t been confirmed by China’s foreign affairs ministry.

