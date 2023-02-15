China’s Coal Emissions Are a Mystery in Fog of Conflicting Data

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Whether or not the world’s biggest polluter increased carbon emissions last year is up for debate after releases of conflicting Chinese data, according to a leading climate researcher.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The discrepancy lies in the difference between official statistics indicating strong growth in coal use, and industrial data showing weak output in all of the major coal-burning sectors, said Lauri Myllyvirta, an analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. The difference means that China’s emissions could have increased by 1.3% at one extreme, or fallen by 1% at the other, Myllyvirta wrote in a report published in Carbon Brief.

China is by far the world’s largest source of greenhouse gases, and the gap between the two estimates is equivalent to Spain’s entire annual emissions in 2020, according to BP Plc data. The risk is that any increase will derail the government’s target of reducing the economy’s emissions intensity by 2025, which has implications for its broader net zero goals and the world’s carbon budget as a whole.

The National Bureau of Statistics didn’t respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

As last year’s Covid Zero restrictions and property crisis suppressed economic growth, coal power generation grew by less than 1%, while production of heavily emitting steel and cement both contracted. Despite that, official consumption data showed a 3.3% increase in coal use, Myllyvirta said.

One possible reason for the discrepancy is the global spike in natural gas prices last year, which led power plants and factories to swap in cheaper coal. Still, China’s capacity for switching between the fuels is limited, so that couldn’t account for the entire difference, he said.

Another possibility is that China’s push to mine more coal led to increased production of lower-quality fuel. That would mean more volume was needed to generate the same amount of electricity.

Having abandoned Covid Zero, China’s growth is highly likely to accelerate this year. But emissions don’t necessarily have to follow suit, Myllyvirta said. Although demand for transport fuels is set to rebound after the end of movement restrictions, if the government shifts its stimulus away from heavy industry and toward household consumption, it could get the economy back on track while steering clear of missing its climate targets, he said.

The Week’s Diary

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • China sets monthly medium-term lending rate, 09:20

  • China holds briefing in Beijing on natural disaster risks, 10:00

  • CCTD’s weekly online briefing on Chinese coal, 15:00

  • CRU webinar on metals impact of China’s post-Covid recovery, 16:00

  • China Photovoltaic Industry Association’s 2022 review & 2023 outlook seminar in Beijing, day 1

  • Light Energy Cup solar forum in Suzhou, day 1

  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits China

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • China new home prices for January, 09:30

  • China Photovoltaic Industry Assoc.’s solar 2022 review & 2023 outlook seminar in Beijing, day 1

  • Light Energy Cup solar forum in Suzhou, day 2

  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits China

Friday, Feb. 17

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

On The Wire

China’s central bank added more cash into the financial system to meet a rapid rebound in loan demand after the nation eased Covid restrictions.

--With assistance from Lin Zhu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SM Entertainment Shares Rise Above Hybe’s Tender Offer Price

    (Bloomberg) -- SM Entertainment Co.’s stock price rose above bigger rival Hybe Co.’s offer price for the K-pop pioneer, amid expectations of a bidding war with internet giant Kakao Corp. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, A

  • As BUSD Dies, Tether’s USDT Soaks Up Another $1 Billion

    With the fall of a top-three stablecoin, Tether is emerging as a clear winner.

  • Orica (ASX:ORI) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last three years, but the stock increases 3.5% this past week

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • China Bolsters Liquidity Support to Meet Surge in Loan Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank added more cash into the financial system to meet a rapid rebound in loan demand after the nation eased Covid restrictions. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed

  • Toshiba Troubles Deepen With Falling Profit, COO Resignation

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. cut its full-year profit forecast and said its chief operating officer resigned after an investigation into his expenses, a pair of setbacks as the troubled electronics giant tries to extract favorable terms in privatization talks. Shares fell.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neig

  • Ghana bilateral lenders in talks to form official creditor committee

    LONDON (Reuters) -Ghana's bilateral lenders are discussing the formation of an official creditor committee, a first step needed to engage in debt relief talks for the crisis-hit country, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The Paris Club of creditor nations has contacted other bilateral creditors, such as China, to engage on forming the committee and deciding who would chair it, one of the sources said. China is Ghana's single biggest bilateral creditor with $1.7 billion of debt, while Ghana owes $1.9 billion to Paris Club members, according to data from the International Institute of Finance.

  • Australia’s Bid to Break China’s Lithium Dominance Hit by Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s ambition to ease China’s stranglehold on production of a key battery compound has hit further hurdles after Wesfarmers Ltd. said its lithium refinery would be delayed by six months.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflat

  • Stablecoin Markets Pick Winners and Losers Ahead of SEC Paxos Lawsuit

    Binance USD's market cap has dropped to $15 billion, down 31% from its all-time high.

  • Norfolk Southern pushed back on Obama-era safety rule as railroads worked to cut costs

    Efforts to keep costs down and make railroads more efficient have made trains less safe, experts told USA TODAY.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether, other major tokens rise despite hotter-than-expected CPI reading

    Bitcoin rose in Wednesday morning trading in Asia to move back above US$22,000 as investors shrugged off a seeming U.S. regulatory crackdown on digital assets and data showing U.S. inflation for January was above forecasts.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Says Putin Struggles, Swapping Out Generals

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s military is still struggling in Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin “continues to change generals the way I swap socks,” John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, told reporters.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to

  • California Reservoirs Refilled by Winter Deluges, Satellite Images Show

    In the wake of a series of destructive storms in late December and early January, California's long-ailing mountain reservoirs have risen, satellite images from NASA show.

  • A total solar eclipse and a 'ring of fire' make 2023 special for eclipse-chasers

    2023 will have two very special solar eclipses. While the first solar eclipse is incredibly rare, the second is easily accessible to millions of North Americans.

  • Watch: Time lapse video of Fort Myers Beach shrimp boat going back in water

    It can be a slow, agonizing process, but the shrimp boats pushed out of the water by Hurricane Ian are starting to float again.

  • Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria

    Gunmen stormed a Syrian hospital that is caring for a baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family’s earthquake-shattered home, and the attackers beat the facility's director, a hospital official said Tuesday. The official denied reports on social media that the Monday night attack was an attempt to kidnap the infant named Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.” Aya's story has been widely shared in news reports, and people from around the world have offered to help her.

  • Tapped out: An Arizona community symbolizes West’s water woes

    The Southwest confronts growing water scarcity, from states wrangling over the Colorado River to one Arizona community where a key source just dried up.

  • Graph uses 'cherry-picked' data in misleading posts about CO2-driven global warming: experts

    A graph purporting to show the fluctuation of global temperatures over the last four decades has been shared thousands of times in social media posts that misleadingly claim it proves "CO2-driven warming is a hoax" and undermines the theory that all CO2 emissions warm the planet. But experts told AFP the graph shows a warming trend and that social media users had "cherry-picked" its data. Climatologists have measured how emissions from human activities have caused global warming."NASA satellite

  • China’s Wind and Solar Are Now Almost Enough to Power Every Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Wind turbines and solar panels are now generating almost enough electricity to power every home in China.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?New Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsWind and solar output jumped 21% last year t

  • Two storm systems set to bring snow, severe weather to much of the US

    Various weather hazards ranging from snow to possible tornadoes are expected to contribute to a messy week of weather ahead for the U.S.

  • Gas stoves ignite new concern as Fort Collins, other cities pursue climate action goals

    Fort Collins health and environment codes will move builders away from installing natural gas-powered appliances by 2030. Consumers still demand them.