China Coal Falls to Lowest in 2022 as Indonesia Releases Cargoes

Dan Murtaugh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese coal futures fell to the lowest level this year after Indonesia allowed some cargoes to leave ports as it considers lifting a temporary ban on exports of the fuel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Thermal coal on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange dropped by as much as 2.9% Tuesday after Indonesia’s government said the previous day that it would immediately release 14 ships fully loaded with coal that’s already been paid for by buyers. It said it will decide Wednesday whether to broadly resume exports after halting them Jan. 1 to ensure supplies for domestic power plants.

“No more export ban means that the Indonesia coal miners should resume normal activity,” Justian Rama, a Citigroup Inc. analyst in Jakarta, said in a note. “There could be some retreat or weakness in the coal price.”

The seaborne thermal coal market has been in disarray since Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter, announced it would halt exports for January so it could replenish stockpiles at fuel-starved power plants. Local miners have warned of possible force majeures, some Chinese buyers have tried to cancel deals, while Japan and the Philippines have asked Jakarta to remove the ban.

China is the world’s largest coal user and the top importer from Indonesia. Its benchmark coal futures dropped 2.7% to 681.4 yuan a ton as of 1:50 p.m, in Shanghai on Tuesday. They reached 680 yuan earlier, the least since Dec. 31.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investing Titans Can No Longer Ignore Malaysia’s Labor Abuses

    (Bloomberg) -- Concerns over labor abuse in Malaysia, long present in the Southeast Asian country, have escalated in the past three months, continuing to spread beyond the palm oil industry to other parts of the economy.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore

  • Asia Stocks, Futures Seek Direction; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. futures fluctuated Tuesday ahead of a key inflation print stateside that’s expected to strengthen the case for tighter monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Comb

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • PayPal: Long-Term Investors Should Win Out, Says RBC

    Last year ended on a down note for PayPal (PYPL) stock; over the past 3 months, shares have lost 28% of their value. With 2022 now up and running, investors will be hoping the stock can regain its footing. While RBC’s Daniel Perlin remains in the digital payments giant’s corner, the analyst thinks the company’s outlook necessitates a revision to his PayPal model. “We have better incorporated into our model management’s commentary around the difficult comps expected in FY22, given reserve release

  • Cook, one of Biden's reported Fed picks, is named Chicago Fed director

    Michigan State University economics professor Lisa Cook was named a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in January, even as she is expected to be nominated any day now to the Federal Reserve Board by U.S. President Joe Biden. Cook is beginning her three-year term as the Chicago Fed's newest "class B" director, a spokesperson said.

  • Genting Hong Kong Says Shipbuilder Insolvency to Spark Defaults

    (Bloomberg) -- Genting Hong Kong, the troubled cruise operator controlled by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay, warned Tuesday of more defaults due to the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds C

  • Gold finishes slightly higher, but settles below $1,800 for a third straight session

    Gold finishes Monday with a modest gain, finding support after notching the sharpest weekly slump since late November, but prices still mark a third straight settlement below the key $1,800 mark.

  • The Interview: National trade school UTI bets big on electric vehicles

    Universal Technical Institute, a for-profit, publicly traded school based in Phoenix, Arizona, with 14 campuses across the country, is kicking off the new year in growth mode, having recently acquired another school and introduced programming in electric vehicle technician training at its California campuses.

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • China Retail Investors Shun Equity Funds as Stocks Stumble

    (Bloomberg) -- A choppy start to the new year for Chinese stocks is driving investors further away from equity mutual funds.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronNew equity-focused funds ra

  • Bridgewater's Ray Dalio advises being underweight cash due to inflation environment

    U.S. investor Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, says investors need to be mindful of the current inflationary environment and stop viewing cash as a safe investment. "The mindset needs to change in which everybody looks at the returns in real terms," Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, told a virtual UBS Greater China conference this week. Instead, he suggested investors stay very well diversified, in terms of currency and geography, without elaborating further.

  • Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio Endorses China’s ‘Common Prosperity’ Drive

    The longtime China bull backed Beijing’s push for greater equality under President Xi Jinping and said countries such as the U.S. could benefit from a similar approach.

  • The CEO of Binance Is the Wealthiest Crypto Billionaire

    Changpeng Zhao is the world’s 11th richest person, surpassing Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, according to Bloomberg.

  • People Are Sharing Signs Of A Toxic Workplace You Can Spot On Your First Day, And It's Useful AF

    Pro tip: Work should not COST anything for you.View Entire Post ›

  • Small rural co-op planned to provide power to new Ford plant. Then KU came knocking.

    “Given our current relationship with Ford as an LG&E customer, it made sense to expand that relationship to include Kentucky Utilities,” a KU spokesperson said.

  • Working was pointless at best and 'degrading, humiliating and exploitative' at worst, says Reddit moderator behind the influential 'antiwork'

    In an interview with the Financial Times, Doreen Ford, a former retail store worker, said most jobs "just don't make any sense."

  • Panasonic is the latest Japanese company to break with Japan's workaholic culture and offer a 4-day workweek

    Last year in a bid to improve work-life balance, the Japanese government recommended that companies allow staff to opt for a four-day workweek.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Whole Foods says its First Amendment rights will be violated if it's forced to allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter insignia

    Whole Foods was responding to the National Labor Relations Board's claims that it illegally stopped employees from wearing BLM insignia at work.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    You don't have to have a teaching background to be an online tutor. The great thing about tutoring is that you can register with a service or you can strike out on your own. Registering with a service can supply you with a ready-made client pool, but your earning potential will be limited to what the service allows you to earn.