China coal output in Dec slips on COVID; rises to record in 2022

Dunes of low-grade coal are seen near a coal mine in Ruzhou
·2 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's daily coal output in December fell from November's record as the country's rapidly expanding COVID-19 outbreak has sickened miners and slowed demand from industrial users.

China produced 402.69 million tonnes of coal last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday, equivalent to 12.99 million tonnes per day.

That compares with 13.04 million tonnes per day in November, and 12.41 million tonnes in December 2021.

Total production for 2022 rose to a record 4.496 billion tonnes, 9% higher than output in 2021, data from the NBS showed.

Beijing's sudden decision to abandon its strict zero-COVID policy at the end of November has led to dramatic increases in COVID cases. Coal mines in major mining regions such as Shanxi and Inner Mongolia have recorded many workers off sick.

While the lifting of restrictions is expected to raise coal demand from non-utility sectors such steel and cement in the medium term, the surging COVID cases have forced factories to cut back output because of labour shortages.

The slowdown in industrial demand has continued into January and is expected to persist through the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of this week.

China's coal production is expected to expand further in 2023 amid Beijing's emphasis on bolstering energy security. The country is assessed to have approved 260 million tonnes of coal mining capacity in 2022, bringing total capacity to 5.05 billion tonnes.

The National Development and Reform Commission also urged utilities to expand term contracts with domestic miners in 2023, which should prompt miners to further boost their output.

Graphic: China's coal production (bln T) https://www.reuters.com/graphics/CHINA-COAL/OUTPUT/lbvggownlvq/chart.png

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley in London and Muyu Xu in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • Fund groups warn over EU legal definition of 'greenwashing'

    European Union regulators should not define greenwashing in law, fund industry groups have told the bloc's markets watchdog, citing concerns this would complicate a sector in "constant flux". Trillions of dollars have flowed into investments claiming to be climate-friendly, but there have been few sanctions for greenwashing, or exaggerated green credentials. Regulators say sanctioning greenwashing could be easier with a legal definition, though the term is often used more broadly to describe deliberate or negligent practices regarding other environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related issues.

  • A surge in federal infrastructure funding will boost NC’s economy. Where is it going? | Opinion

    A flood of federal infrastructure dollars are coming to North Carolina

  • Global recession likely, say 63% of chief economists in WEF survey

    Many chief economists had somber predictions about whether the global economy would fall into a recession in 2023, according to a World Economic Forum survey.

  • Optimism about household wealth is collapsing

    STORY: Barely two in five people believe their families will be better off in the futureSource: Edelman Trust BarometerThat’s according to a global survey that has polled thousands of people for over two decadesGlobally, only 40% of respondents agreed their families would be better off in five yearsAdvanced economies were the most downbeatIn the U.S., 36% of respondents agreed, compared with 23% of Brits and 9% of JapaneseOnly China bucked the trend with a one percentage point rise to 65%The survey interviewed 32,000 respondents in 28 countries in November 2022It further confirmed that societies have been divided by the impacts of the pandemic and inflationThere were class divides, too, with growing levels of distrust in institutions among low-income householdsThe results come amid warnings from the World Bank that the global economy could tip into recession in 2023

  • Central banks risk setting off a financial earthquake with constant rate rises, warns ex-IMF economist

    Breakneck monetary tightening by the major central banks is nearing a critical tipping point and risks triggering a chain-reaction of financial distress, the world’s leading expert on debt crises has warned.

  • Goldman, UBS Join Bullish Bets on Global Assets as China Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets got a sugar rush when China reverted to pro-growth policies in late 2022, and some are arguing it’s not too late to join the rally.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChinese equities stand to gain a

  • Former Myers Park HS student’s sex assault case scheduled for trial Tuesday

    A former Myers Park High School student’s sexual assault case is set to go to trial Tuesday, records show. The former student sued Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the City of Charlotte saying they mishandled her report of a sexual assault that happened on campus in 2015. According to a nearly 30-page civil suit, an unidentified girl, Jane Doe, said a fellow student “grabbed and squeezed” her arm and pulled her toward the woods next to campus, despite her verbal protest.

  • China's 2022 economic growth one of the worst on record, post-pandemic policy faces test

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economic growth in 2022 slumped to one of its worst in nearly half a century as the fourth quarter was hit hard by stringent COVID curbs and a property market slump, raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.9% in October-December from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday, slower than the third-quarter's 3.9% pace. The rate still exceeded the second quarter's 0.4% expansion and market expectations of a 1.8% gain.

  • Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

    Barely two in five people believe their families will be better off in the future, according to a regular global survey that also identified growing levels of distrust in institutions among low-income households. The Edelman Trust Barometer, which for over two decades has polled the attitudes of thousands of people, found that economic pessimism was at its highest in some of the world's top economies such as the United States, Britain, Germany and Japan. Higher-income households still broadly trust institutions such as government, business, media and NGOs.

  • Tennessee driver's death after arrest sparks community protest, calls for state investigation

    The death of a man after a confrontation with Memphis police officers has sparked community protest and a call for a state police investigation.

  • Asia shares slip on weak China economic data

    Many Asia shares slipped on Tuesday after Beijing released weak fourth-quarter economic data, although investors' expectations for a strong China rebound remained high even as the global economy edges closer to recession. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was down 0.34% at 0213 GMT, widening morning losses. China's economy hit a bump in the fourth quarter, growing by 2.9% year-on-year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Tuesday, beating expectations but still underlining the toll exacted by a stringent "zero-COVID" policy.

  • Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market?

    I'm retired and living on Social Security and food stamps. I have all my money in two conservative retirement accounts. I cannot contribute any money to them. I plan on taking distributions in five years. What's the best course of … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Dec industrial output up 1.3%, retail sales down 1.8%

    China's industrial output grew at a modest 1.3% pace last month year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, easing from a 2.2% rise in November, as manufacturing activity was hit by the rampant spread of COVID infections that bound workers indoors. Retail sales contracted for a third straight month to 1.8% even as China abandoned its stringent zero-COVID policy last month, removing movement controls and testing measures. The world's second-largest economy was sluggish for most of last year due to China's tough anti-virus measures, a prolonged slump in its property sector and feeble global growth.

  • Vietnam lawmakers to hold rare extraordinary meeting - sources

    The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown that has already led to the arrest of a health minister and investigations into hundreds of senior officials. Three sources familiar with government and parliament affairs, who declined to be identified due to the political sensitivity of the matter, said the legislature may ratify resignations of more high-ranking officials this week. A National Assembly information official declined to comment on the possible meeting.

  • Billion-Dollar Deal Means Travel Is Back -- but Boeing Isn't Getting a Dime

    The year started with a holiday airline meltdown: Popular U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines left tens of thousands of passengers without flights. Issues with technology, overbooking, unruly passengers, and ostensibly unanticipated air travel demand have been pushing nearly every airline to its breaking point. Boeing has notoriously struggled with constraints in the aforementioned capacities, confirming 2023 will be "tough," as it grapples with shortages and misappropriated company resources.

  • New Zealand Business Confidence Slumps to Worst Since 1970s

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand business confidence slumped to the lowest since the 1970s in the fourth quarter as the prospect of higher interest rates and weaker demand fuel fears of a sharper-than-expected recession.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market

  • This Fee Can Cost You Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars. Here's How to Avoid It

    In the conversation Sethi was commenting on, one of the individuals involved said: "My investment advisor told me it is being managed by a portfolio manager justifying the 2.5% fees." It was this fee that could end up costing you hundreds of thousands of dollars over the course of your life -- and it is a totally unnecessary expense that virtually no one should be paying. See, all evidence points to the fact that actively managed portfolios rarely, if ever, outperform passively managed investments like index funds.

  • HSBC’s £1 Billion Buyout Fund With China Falters as Strains Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Right before the pandemic struck, a slated £1 billion ($1.2 billion) buyout fund backed by HSBC Holdings Plc and sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation was hailed as an example of growing business ties between Beijing and London. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get Ugly

  • How a small business is turning downed trees in Northern California into treasures

    Elizabeth Klinge breaks down how a small business is turning downed trees into treasures.

  • FTC tackling the problem of unfair, deceptive fees when buying a car

    Junk fees are the nickel-and-diming charges that "are unnecessary, unavoidable, or ... that inflate costs while adding little to no value."