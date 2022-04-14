China’s Coal Sector Raises Alarm Over Potential for More Outages

(Bloomberg) -- China’s industrial heartlands could be headed for another power crunch as imports dwindle and a resurgent virus clogs up transport of the nation’s mainstay fuel.

Eight coastal provinces, including powerhouse Guangdong, are expected to see a growing shortfall of coal for industry and cooling needs, Li Xuegang, vice president of the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association, said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

Concerned by the threat of power outages during peak summer demand, the authorities in Guangdong have asked the central government to ensure that miners keep the province supplied via longer term contracts, according to Thermal Coal Today. Forecasts of drier weather in some regions could add to supply pressures, given the reliance of Guangdong and other southern provinces on hydropower.

China’s overseas purchases of coal fell 24% on year in the first quarter to 52 million tons after domestic price controls made imports less economical. That’s a particular problem for coastal regions in the south as virus restrictions have slowed the transport of fuel from the mining hubs of the north and west.

Low margins due to the price caps are also a disincentive to long-distance sales. Li said coastal inventories had dropped by about a fifth in March compared to the end of 2021, when production was boosted to record levels in the wake of an unprecedented energy crisis in the fall that forced factories to shut.

His comments are in line with the China National Coal Association, which said in its annual report last month that China should expect periodic shortages in some regions this year even as miners have increased production.

Nationwide coal output in the first two months rose 11% on year to about 687 million tons, or 11.6 million tons a day. It’s expected to have risen slightly in March, but still be below averages of more than 12 million tons recorded over November and December.

China’s push for domestic miners to raise production has reached its limits, according to Li. Although Beijing wants to add another 300 million tons of capacity -- an amount that’s close to recent annual import needs -- it hasn’t given a timeline for the expansion.

In the meantime, miners will probably face stricter safety and environmental restrictions on their output to avoid mishaps in a crucial election year for President Xi Jinping.

  • USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 EST

  • EARNINGS: China Northern Rare Earth, Ming Yang Smart Energy

The extended lockdown of Shanghai and other cities has prompted China’s cabinet to call for a cut in the amount of money that banks are required to keep in reserve. Bloomberg Economics says that could be announced as early as Thursday. A cut to interest rates may follow on Friday as China attempts to rescue the economy’s growth prospects in the face of a resurgent virus.

China’s network of delivering everything from electronic parts to raw materials to the nation’s factories has nearly ground to a halt as Covid-19 restrictions leave hundreds of thousands of truck drivers caught in a web of quarantine controls.

  • Ship With Russian ESPO Oil Unloads at China’s Rizhao: Vortexa

  • China March Electricity Consumption Rises 3.5% Y/y

  • China’s Aluminum Inventory May Rise on Covid, Pressuring Prices

  • China’s Banks Buck Global Green Trend to Ramp Up Coal Financing

Friday, April 15

  • China sets monthly 1-year medium term lending rate, 09:20

  • China new home prices for March, 09:30

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

