China’s Commodities Demand Faces Another Headwind in Weaker Yuan

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Commodities in China dropped as a surge in the dollar heaped pressure on markets already plagued by concerns over Chinese growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tin led losses among base metals traded in Shanghai, with copper also falling sharply by the midday break. Crude tracked international markets lower. Producer stocks also fell, with the nation’s biggest listed oil company, PetroChina Co., and aluminum giant China Hongqiao Group hitting their lows for the year in Hong Kong.

The greenback climbed to a record high across currencies, making China’s massive import requirements for materials, energy and food more expensive. It’s just the latest in a litany of headwinds to the nation’s commodities demand that include the government’s Covid Zero rules, a property crisis, power outages over the summer, and weaker export markets.

China was forced to set the daily reference rate for the yuan weaker than 7 to the dollar for the first time in two years. In an attempt to slow the yuan’s decline, it also raised the risk reserve requirement on foreign exchange sales.

As the obstacles to growth mount, the focus is increasingly turning to what policy support will be offered at the party congress in October. While few are betting that the meeting will herald a significantly more relaxed approach to the virus, measures to prop up the embattled real estate sector are more likely.

Local governments, meanwhile, continue to push ahead with infrastructure developments over the peak season for construction, while the nation’s top economic planning agency once again pledged to front-load investment in the sector, including energy projects.

Events Today

(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise)

  • China energy strategy online forum, hosted by China Development Strategy Research Association, 08:30

  • NDRC briefs in Beijing on infrastructure construction, 10:00

Today’s Chart

Solar panels have overtaken wind turbines in the world’s biggest renewables market as manufacturers ramp up output to lead the energy transition. China’s solar capacity rose 1.9% to 349.9 gigawatts in August, surpassing wind, which grew by just 0.2% to 344.5 GW, according to the National Energy Administration.

On The Wire

  • China Mofcom Says to Beef Up Effort to Draw Foreign Investment

  • Asia Coal Shares Tumble as Global Recession Fears Plague Markets

  • China’s State Refiners and Teapots Raise Run Rates, OilChem Says

  • China’s Maike Metals to Sell Assets, Restructure, Chair Tells FT

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Sept. 27

  • China industrial profits for August, 09:30

Wednesday, Sept. 28

  • APPEC conference in Singapore’s China spotlight, including speakers from PetroChina, and Rongsheng Petrochemical, 09:00

Thursday, Sept. 29

  • USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 EST

Friday, Sept. 30

  • China’s official PMIs for September, 09:30

    • Caixin’s China factory PMI, 09:45

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • France’s Macron Seeks Credibility With Budget Balancing Act

    (Bloomberg) -- The French government will present a budget on Monday that aims to renew Emmanuel Macron’s fiscal credibility despite extra spending to cushion energy price shocks and the challenge of emboldened opposition in parliament. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tel

  • Binance Seeks Permit to Return to Japan Market After Four Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after retreating from the country as it didn’t have a permit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the W

  • Share Sales Tied to M&A to Keep Aussie Bankers Busy, UBS Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity sales to raise funds for mergers and acquisitions should remain strong in Australia and New Zealand through yearend, with traditional initial public offerings still far from picking up, according to UBS AG. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the W

  • Inside Boston-based DraftKings as MA prepares for legalized sports betting

    The Massachusetts Gaming Commission may still be hammering out details about what sports betting will look like in the state, but at DraftKings world headquarters in Boston’s Back Bay, everyone is pumped for the process to begin.

  • Typhoon Kills Five, Leaves Millions Without Power in Philippines

    (Bloomberg) -- Typhoon Noru battered the Philippines’ main Luzon island, killing five rescuers and leaving millions of people without electricity.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeThe fatalities were reco

  • Pelosi was right to visit Armenia. Here’s what she must do to help avoid another genocide

    Commentary by a Fresno writer and member of the local Armenian community.

  • Chinese university sets up metaverse major, names department after metaverse

    Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology has renamed its 25-year-old Information Engineering Department as the Metaverse Engineering Department. The university says it’s the first in China to offer a metaverse major, according to a local media report. See related article: South Korea and Meta to ramp up metaverse safety Fast facts Without further details […]

  • A Mississippi man was charged for burning a cross and using 'threatening and racially derogatory remarks' against Black neighbors, DOJ says

    The DOJ said Axel C. Cox, 23, burned the cross at his Gulfport, Mississippi home in 2020 to intimidate his Black neighbors.

  • Politics impede long-advocated growth of UN Security Council

    Virtually everyone involved agrees: Almost eight decades after it came into existence, the powerful U.N. Security Council needs to expand, to evolve, to include more voices. Five countries that were major powers at World War II's end have dominated the United Nations and its most important body for its 77-year history. The council's failure to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has, at this month's gathering of world leaders, shone a spotlight on another misstep: Consumed by national interests and regional rivalries, the 193 U.N. member nations have blocked expansion of the body charged with ensuring international peace and security.

  • New York City to equip subway cars with security cameras amid rising crime, decreased ridership

    New York’s subway cars will be outfitted with surveillance cameras amid significantly decreased ridership linked to public fear of crime […] The post New York City to equip subway cars with security cameras amid rising crime, decreased ridership appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘Like having Superman on your team.’ Max Homa loving life during first Presidents Cup

    Homa was coming off a win last week in the first PGA Tour event of the 2022-23 season. The five-time winner has also won twice at Quail Hollow, at the 2019 and 2022 Wells Fargo Championships.

  • Tropical Storm Ian Live Updates: Increased uncertainty as storm track moves westward

    What are the chances Sarasota-Manatee will be hit by the potential Hurricane Ian?

  • Inflation hits home for Mongolians struggling for basic goods

    At Ulaanbaatar's Naiman Sharga money exchange market, elderly women stand in the street waving wads of money at passers-by, encouraging them to change foreign currency to Mongolian tugriks.

  • Japan and China relations 50 years on

    The Japanese leader who normalized relations with China 50 years ago feared for his life when he flew to Beijing for negotiations that were opposed by many in Japan. (Part AP video shot by Haruka Nuga) (Sept. 26)

  • Russians protest, flee country as Putin's military mobilization begins; Blinken urges end to nuclear threats

    Russia's partial military mobilization aimed at slowing Ukraine's high-octane counteroffensive was in full swing Thursday.

  • Taiwan Dollar Depreciates to Weakest Level Since January 2017

    (Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar depreciated to the weakest level in more than five years, dragged lower by persistent equity outflows and the surging greenback along with lingering geopolitical tensions with China. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market

  • Oil’s Retreat Deepens as Dollar’s Surge Looms Over Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell again as the dollar’s surge to a fresh peak and mounting recessionary concerns threatened global demand, deepening a rout.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeWest Texas Intermediate

  • Mega-Polluting Coal Plans Clash With Australia’s Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposed pipeline of coal mine projects in Australia, the world’s second-biggest exporter of the fuel, are threatening to lock in decades of new carbon emissions and challenge the country’s promises of bolder climate action.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov

  • Pound plunges to all-time low against dollar – live updates

    Sterling sent to new 37-year low as Asian markets deliver more punishment for tax cuts FTSE 100 closing prices: 7018.60 (-218.08) US market closing prices: Dow Jones 29590.41 (-486.27) Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: 'Kwasi Kwarteng's tax cluster bomb risks blowing up Britain's credibility' Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stephen Curry spoke with commissioner Adam Silver privately after Robert Sarver's punishment

    "I think the outcome was exactly what should have happened."