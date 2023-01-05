China Commodity Bulls See Big Gains When Covid Pain Subsides

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s abandonment of Covid Zero is stirring hopes that a demand recovery in the world’s biggest commodities importer will boost prices once the country gets over the current virus wave.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Beijing’s retreat from virus controls since early last month has aided sentiment across raw materials. Traders are piling into iron ore futures, copper is rising despite the prospect of recessions in the US and Europe, and there’s talk of record annual soybean imports. China is also expected to buttress global oil demand this year.

There are still daunting risks, however, not least the severe Covid—19 wave that’s sweeping across Asia’s biggest economy. That’s a shaky starting point, but a stronger recovery is expected to eventually take hold. China’s GDP will rise 4.8% in 2023, compared with a meager 3% last year, according to a Bloomberg survey.

“It will definitely be a better year in 2023,” said Jia Zheng, a commodities trader at Shanghai Dongwu Jiuying Investment Management Co. “The first quarter might be the worst period as various economic policies are yet to take effect, but we will start to see improvement from the second quarter onwards.”

The shape of China’s recovery will help steer world commodities after they eked out a gain of around 7% last year. That came after a surge in prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, followed by a gradual pullback on aggressive monetary tightening and slowdowns in major economies.

Oil and Energy

There are some encouraging signs that oil and energy consumption will recover quickly from the current virus wave. Traffic congestion across 15 major cities had rebounded nearly 60% by Dec. 28 from a week earlier, but was still 30% below January 2021 levels, an index compiled by BloombergNEF based on Baidu Inc. data showed.

Chinese oil consumption will be back at pre-virus growth levels by the third quarter, said Zhou Mi, an analyst at Chaos Research Institute in Shanghai, while demand for liquefied natural gas will rise about 6% this year, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd. Overall energy consumption — including coal and gas as well as crude and renewable electricity — will be 2% higher this year than in 2022, oil major Sinopec’s research unit said.

“China is reopening much faster than we had expected, posing further upside risk to our oil demand figures,” Amrita Sen, director of research at Energy Aspects Ltd., said in a note last week. The industry consultant sees jet fuel demand — closely tied to tourism and travel — at 90% of pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter.

Metals and Agriculture

The recovery optimism was the major driver of a 17% jump last month in iron ore futures. In the domestic market, investors betting on a recovery in construction activity pushed open interest in contracts for the steel-making ingredient to the highest since June 2020 on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

China’s property malaise remains a risk to demand for iron ore and other metals, however. Citigroup Inc. said in a note that it sees iron ore prices hitting $130 a ton in three months, compared with around $114 on Thursday, but warned there wouldn’t be any meaningful turnaround in steel demand without a major easing of credit led by the central government.

The strict Covid-19 controls may have been dispensed with, but there’s also not many bright spots or growth engines, said Eric Liu, head of research and trading at ASK Resources Ltd. However, Tomas Gutierrez, an analyst at Kallanish Commodities, said improving credit support and the end of Covid Zero should set the stage for a steel recovery from the second quarter onwards.

In agricultural commodities, the hope is that Chinese spending on food and restaurants will come back quickly from the virus-induced slump. A strong pick-up could have a “momentous” impact on the country’s import flows, researcher Gro Intelligence said in a note.

Chinese soybean imports could jump to a record of more than 100 million tons this year, up from about 89 to 90 million tons in 2022, according to the most bullish forecasts in a Bloomberg survey. China buys almost two-thirds of the soybeans traded internationally.

Risks and Stimulus

There are plenty of counterpoints to the optimism, however. Activity is starting from a low base and while this Covid-19 wave may have already peaked in major coastal cities it will take longer to spread through inland centers and rural areas. That’s poised to deepen the usual demand lull around Lunar New Year in late January. There could also be more virus waves to come.

“I think we will see a bumpy and gradual recovery,” said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Research Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. Officials may prioritize health and social spending over infrastructure, and economic uncertainty means consumer and household spending will take time to materialize, she said.

As well as the end of Covid Zero, the extent to which Beijing steps up with supportive economic policies will be crucial for commodities demand. There’s likely to be monetary loosening this year, and more stimulus and infrastructure spending may be unveiled at the National People’s Congress in March, Shanghai Dongwu’s Jia said.

“Reopening is a positive but the problem for the market is where exactly in time to put that reopening,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “What the market is trying to put a finger on, and it’s extremely difficult to do so, is how long this painful period is going to last.”

The Week’s Diary

Thursday, Jan 5:

  • Nothing major scheduled

Friday, Jan 6:

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

Saturday, Jan. 7

  • China foreign reserves for December, including gold

On The Wire

Chinese coal buyers have begun asking traders to secure shipments from Australia after authorities signaled an end to a more than two-year ban on imports. The companies include four key importers initially earmarked to resume purchases and also other firms, indicating the nation’s power and steel sectors expect the policy to be loosened further.

--With assistance from Hallie Gu, Ann Koh, Liz Ng, Kathy Chen and Sharon Cho.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Stock Exchange Woos Global Companies After Expanding China Link

    Hong Kong is making a pitch to multinational companies to list in its stock market, despite heightened tensions between China and the West.

  • Jefferies Jumps With Sumitomo Mitsui Eyeing a Larger Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares surged on a report that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is considering raising its stake in the US investment bank.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarSumitomo Mitsui Chief Executive Offi

  • BMW debuts i Vision Dee concept, a car that can change colors and smile at you

    BMW's new i Vision Dee has a windshield that acts as a head-up display and a color changing exterior.

  • Thai headline CPI meets forecast in Dec, seen slowing in 2023

    Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.89% in December from a year earlier, in line with analyst forecasts, but above the previous month driven by higher energy and food prices, government data showed on Thursday. The index compared with a forecast for a 5.9% rise in December in a Reuters poll and followed November's 5.55% increase. For 2022, headline CPI increased 6.08%, a 24-year high, while the core CPI index rose 2.51%.

  • Cathie Wood Bought Tesla During Biggest Rout in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought Tesla Inc. stock on the day of its biggest plunge since September 2020, reaffirming her conviction in the electric-vehicle maker that many other investors have soured on.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USFunds backed by

  • Pickett’s patience, poise help fuel Steelers’ late surge

    Technically, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s middle name is Shane.

  • Giant Tuna Fetches $275,000 at Japan Auction After Covid Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- A giant tuna was auctioned for 36 million yen ($275,000) in the ceremonial first sale of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, marking the first gain in four years and signaling that consumers are returning to spend in restaurants and bars. Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Stu

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall in first trading day of 2023, Apple and Tesla sink

    U.S. stocks closed with losses Tuesday as last year's selling pressures poured over into a busy first trading week of 2023.

  • Key Takeaways From Minutes of Fed’s December Meeting on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Here are key takeaways from minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 13-14 meeting, released Wednesday:Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarA number of officials stressed that the decision to step down to a 50 basis-point hike, following four

  • CEO of Singapore’s Creative Sim Wong Hoo, Who Took on Apple, Dies at 67

    (Bloomberg) -- Sim Wong Hoo, who founded Creative Technology Ltd. in Singapore before sparring with Apple Inc., has died. He was 67.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarSim died peacefully on Jan. 4, the company said in a Singapore exchange filing Thursd

  • Those who invested in Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) five years ago are up 61%

    When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make...

  • Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Aurelius Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:ATECH) Stock Up Recently?

    Aurelius Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:ATECH) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. As most would...

  • Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For KTMG Limited (Catalist:XCF)

    When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 11x, you may consider...

  • For 2023, Some B-School Predictions AND Resolutions

    Laurence Wainwright teaching the inaugural cohort of Oxford’s MSc in Sustainability, Enterprise and the Environment in 2021. Of 2023, he writes that he sees five trends in graduate business education, among them a “call ... The post For 2023, Some B-School Predictions AND Resolutions appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • A Closer Look At C.I. Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CIHLDG) Impressive ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) has had a rough month with its share price down 8.5%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Ukraine Latest: France Says It Will Provide Armored Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that France would provide armored combat vehicles to Ukrainian troops, and President Joe Biden confirmed the US may send its Bradley Fighting Vehicles.Most Read from BloombergShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsIf You Have Student Loans,

  • SEC objects to Binance.US's deal to buy Voyager Digital

    Attorneys for Voyager and Binance.US did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Last month, the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said its review could delay or block the deal.

  • CNH Industrial's striking Wisconsin workers to vote down offer: union

    Union members at a CNH Industrial plant in Wisconsin are expected to vote against ratifying the latest contract offer from the construction and agriculture equipment maker, possibly extending an eight-month long strike, a union representative said on Wednesday. Local members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union will vote on Saturday on the proposed contract. In May, over 1,000 union members in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, walked off their equipment-making jobs after a six-year contract expired at both facilities.

  • China's Dec services sector extends declines as COVID cases surge - Caixin PMI

    China's services activity shrank in December as surging COVID infections hit demand, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday, although the pace of recent declines slowed while business confidence rose to a 17-month high. China abruptly removed its stringent zero-COVID strategy in early December after rare public protests over the protracted curbs, triggering a surge COVID infections across the country. The hit to business caused by the new spread of the virus extends the pain to the services sector from the country's stringent COVID curbs, which were lifted in early December, and reflects a similar trend seen in a larger official services PMI published last week.