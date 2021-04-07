China condemns 2 ex-Xinjiang officials in separatism cases

  • FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, a woman walks past the Kashgar Dongcheng No. 4 Junior Middle School, which is part of a cluster of schools with slogans which read, "Study hard to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," "Kind Learning, Kind Thoughts, Kind Actions," and "Pursue Knowledge," on the outskirts of in Kashgar, western China's Xinjiang region. China says it has sentenced two ex-officials in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, including the former head of the education department, to death with a two-year reprieve on charges including separatism and bribe taking. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, an Uighur woman teaches a child the Chinese language from a textbook at a shop along an underpass in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region. China says it has sentenced two ex-officials in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, including the former head of the education department, to death with a two-year reprieve on charges including separatism and bribe taking. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
1 / 2

China Xinjiang

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, a woman walks past the Kashgar Dongcheng No. 4 Junior Middle School, which is part of a cluster of schools with slogans which read, "Study hard to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," "Kind Learning, Kind Thoughts, Kind Actions," and "Pursue Knowledge," on the outskirts of in Kashgar, western China's Xinjiang region. China says it has sentenced two ex-officials in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, including the former head of the education department, to death with a two-year reprieve on charges including separatism and bribe taking. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a former education official and a former legal official in the northwestern region of Xinjiang to death with a two-year reprieve on charges including separatism and bribe taking.

Sattar Sawut and Shirzat Bawudun are the latest of many Xinjiang bureaucrats, almost all members of the Turkic Uyghur ethnicity native to the region, to be sentenced on national security charges in what China calls a campaign against “two-faced officials” who are seeking to undermine Chinese rule from within the system.

Such sentences are usually commuted to life in prison after two years with good behavior. Both men pleaded guilty and neither would file an appeal, said Wang Langtao, vice president of Xinjiang’s regional higher people’s court. National security cases are heard behind behind closed doors and it wasn’t exactly clear when the men had been tried or when their sentences had been handed down.

The court on Tuesday said Sattar Sawut, the the former head of the regional education department, “incorporated ethnic separatism, violence, terrorism, and religious extremism content into minority-language textbooks.”

“Sattar Sawut took advantage of compiling and publishing ethnic language textbooks for primary and secondary schools to split the country, starting in 2002. He instructed others to pick several people with separatist thoughts to join the textbook compilation team, the court found," the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing comments by Wang at a news conference.

Also sentenced were three other education officials and two textbook editors, according to a documentary released by state broadcaster CCTV last week. The three officials received life in prison, while the penalties imposed on the editors were not immediately clear.

The son of one of the editors sentenced called the charges “absurd," saying his father had avoided politics and pointing out that the textbooks were deemed fine by the Chinese government for over a decade.

“These textbooks were sanctioned by the state,” said Kamaltürk Yalqun, son of imprisoned editor Yalqun Rozi. “China is trying to erase history and write a new narrative."

Xinhua reported that Shirzat Bawudun, the former head of the Xinjiang regional justice department, was convicted of “splitting the country" for having colluded with the East Turkistan Islamic Movement and having “offered help to separatists and religious extremists, and collaborated with overseas separatist forces." The ETIM is listed as a terrorist group by the United Nations, although many experts question whether it exists in operational form.

Shirzat Bawudun met with ETIM representatives and encouraged others to join the group, Wang said. He also “carried out illegal religious activities at his daughter’s wedding" and accepted bribes totaling 11.12 million yuan ($1.7 million), Wang said.

Following terror attacks that killed thousands, China swept more than 1 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and members of other largely Muslim minorities into camps, prisons, and other detention facilities where they are told to denounce Islam and traditional culture, learn Mandarin Chinese and swear fealty to the ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.

That crackdown has been accompanied by the arrests of leading Uyghur academics and other public figures, as well as the destruction of mosques and the gradual phasing-out of Uyghur language instruction in a campaign of forced assimilation that many independent experts call a “cultural genocide."

China denies any abuses, saying the centers were aimed at teaching job skills and deradicalizing those influenced by anti-Chinese jihadi teachings. It says its policies have prevented any new terrorist attacks taking place for more than four years.

Beijing has also vociferously attacked claims of forced labor in factories and cotton fields and encouraged an unofficial public boycott of foreign companies that have spoken out on the matter. It calls U.S. sanctions against officials associated with persecution in Xinjiang a former of political persecution that will have no effect on government policy.

The court said textbooks approved by Sattar Sawut were used for 13 years, bringing “grave consequences." It said the 2003 and 2009 editions of the textbooks contained 84 passages preaching ethnic separatism, violence, terrorism and religious extremism and that several people were inspired by the books to participate in a bloody anti-government riot in the regional capital Urumqi in 2009.

Kamaltürk Yalqun, the son of one of the detained textbook editors, said the passages highlighted by the government were about old historical tales and figures that had nothing to do with terrorism. The real aim of sentencing Sattar Sawut and the editors, he said, is cultural destruction and assimilation.

“Because these textbooks are rich in Uyghur culture, China targeted them," Yalqun said. "They’re moving toward the direction of eliminating Uyghur language education and culture altogether."

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook is letting China run state ads denying the abuse of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and staffers are reportedly raising concerns internally

    The ads on Facebook claim that life in the region of Xinjiang is happy. Multiple reports have detailed human-rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.

  • Chinese 'limited edition' sneakers soar after Xinjiang backlash

    Prices of some Chinese limited edition sneakers soared among collectors and speculators following calls for local consumers to boycott global brands that have said they don't source products or yarn from China's western Xinjiang region. Nike and Adidas came under attack on Chinese social media last month over past comments. Some researchers and foreign lawmakers say Xinjiang authorities use coercive labour programmes to meet seasonal cotton picking needs, which China strongly denies.

  • New Double Mutant Coronavirus Variant From India Found In California For First Time

    Just as California seemed to be on the verge of truly turning the Covid-19 corner, the Stanford Clinical Virology Lab confirmed a case of an emerging variant that originated in India, Deadline has learned. According to Lisa Kim, Senior Manager of Media Relations for Stanford Health Care, “The Clinical Virology Lab at Stanford Health Care […]

  • US weighs joint approach to Beijing Olympics with allies

    The State Department said Tuesday the Biden administration is consulting with allies about a joint approach to China and its human rights record, including how to handle the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. The department initially suggested that an Olympic boycott to protest China’s rights abuses was among the possibilities but a senior official said later that a boycott has not yet been discussed. The official said the U.S. position on the 2022 Games had not changed but that the administration is in frequent contact with allies and partners about their common concerns about China.

  • California aims to fully reopen by June 15

    California will soon reopen its economy so long as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low and vaccine supplies high.The announcement comes as the most populous U.S. state ramps up its vaccination efforts, with over 350,000 doses administered every day.Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday -- the state anticipates over 30 million people will be vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of the month."We can confidently say by June 15th we can start to open up as business as usual subject to ongoing mask wearing and ongoing vigilance."Newsom, a Democrat, will likely face a recall election at a still-unconfirmed date, fueled by Republican activism and frustration over social distancing restrictions.California was one of the first states to shut down as the pandemic began last year, and has established some of the tightest restrictions in the country.But plans to reopen the world's fifth largest economy also come as states like Michigan and Florida see a resurgence of COVID-19, linked to contagious new variants and the loosening of restrictions.California has reported nearly 3.6 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

  • Tanzanian president says 'not proper' to ignore Covid-19

    Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tuesday it was "not proper to ignore" the coronavirus pandemic, in comments suggesting a shift from her Covid-sceptic predecessor who downplayed the disease.

  • Amnesty International says Russia may be slowly killing Navalny

    Alexei Navalny, the prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is incarcerated in conditions that amount to torture and may slowly be killing him, human rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday. Amnesty International said Navalny, who last year was poisoned with a military grade nerve agent, was now being subjected to sleep deprivation and did not have access to a doctor he could trust in jail. "Russia, the Russian authorities, may be placing him into a situation of a slow death and seeking to hide what is happening to him," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general, told Reuters ahead of the publication of the group's annual report.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 2

  • Parents Say That North Carolina Teen Was Fatally Shot While Shielding 10-Year-Old From Gunfire

    Al-Tarrek “Rico” Bell was reportedly shielding a 10-year-old boy from gunfire when he was fatally shot outside a New Jersey apartment complex on March 27.

  • Cuban official: Island open to Cuban Americans investing, ‘strengthening ties’ with Cuba

    Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment is opening the door to Cuban Americans who want to participate in foreign investment projects as the island tries to jump-start its beleaguered economy and encourage Washington to loosen sanctions.

  • Asian-American tech leaders rally against wave of hatred: ‘We don’t deserve to live in fear in our own country’

    Asian-American executives, business leaders and others have raised more than $20 million to combat the growing instances of anti-Asian hate and violence amid the coronavirus pandemic

  • Woman’s ‘detective secret’ reveals how to track someone's behavior on Instagram: ‘This is how I caught my ex’

    An influencer on Instagram has a hack that could potentially end some relationships.

  • Hashida, who wrote 'Oshin,' many other hit dramas dies at 95

    Renowned Japanese scriptwriter Sugako Hashida, best known for the internationally popular TV drama series “Oshin," has died of lymphoma. Hashida had been treated for the illness since earlier this year. Born in Korea in 1925 during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula, Hashida moved to Japan in the late 1930s and lived those early years in Osaka.

  • Ivory Coast's President Ouattara keeps brother as defence minister

    Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has confirmed his younger brother Tene Birahima Ouattara as minister of defence, part of a slate of new appointments announced on Tuesday. The new defence minister will have to contend with Islamist violence spilling over from Burkina Faso in the north, and continue reforms that have calmed a series of army mutinies that threatened stability in the world's top cocoa-producing nation. Tene Birahima Ouattara was named interim defence minister in March after the death of Hamed Bakayoko, who had held the post alongside his role as prime minister.

  • Turkey summons Chinese ambassador over response to Uighur claims

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey called in China's ambassador on Tuesday after his embassy said it had "the right to respond" to opposition leaders who criticised China's treatment of Uighur Muslims three decades ago. The politicians, IYI Party leader Meral Aksener and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas of the main opposition CHP, had marked what they called the 31st anniversary of a brief uprising by Uighurs against the government in China's far west. "The Chinese side determinedly opposes any person of power that in any way challenges China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and strongly condemns this," it said.

  • Piers Morgan: Harry, Meghan did ‘hit job’ on royal family and I wasn’t going to have it

    Former 'Good Morning Britain' host Piers Morgan discusses with Tucker Carlson the fallout over his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

  • Women and Photographer Involved in Nude Photo Shoot on Dubai Balcony Will Be Deported

    Authorities in Dubai have announced that those who were involved in a naked photo shoot, including over a dozen women and a male photographer will be deported.

  • 2 NYC doormen accused of standing by as an Asian woman was attacked have reportedly been fired

    A 26-second video tweeted by the NYPD sparked outrage as it appeared the building's staff failed to intervene in the brutal attack.

  • Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure

    Taiwan worked with other democracies to help its diplomatic ally Paraguay get COVID-19 vaccines after China put pressure on the South American country to ditch Taipei in exchange for shots, and India stepped in to help, Taiwan's foreign minister said. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has formal ties with only 15 countries, and Beijing, which asserts that the island does not have the right to diplomatic recognition, has stepped up efforts to coax them away. Taiwan said last month it was helping Paraguay, its sole diplomatic ally in South America, buy COVID-19 vaccines after protests there over the government's handling of the health crisis.

  • At the Masters, past champions are welcomed back to field

    Fred Couples was playing a practice round at Augusta National this week, with the other members of his foursome all sharing a few things in common. Among the many perks that come with winning the Masters is this: Champions are invited back for life, and that means it isn’t uncommon to see players compete into their 60s and even 70s at Augusta National. There are 12 players in this year’s Masters field who wouldn’t have otherwise qualified had it not been for that lifetime pass they got for winning years ago.