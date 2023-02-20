China Accuses U.S. of ‘Shifting Blame’ on Russia-Ukraine War

Amid growing American concerns that China may be intent on supplying Moscow with military aid, China’s foreign ministry condemned the United States for “shoving responsibility, shifting blame, and spreading false information,” during a news conference Monday.

“It is the US side, not the Chinese side, that supplies a steady stream of weapons to the battlefield. The US side is not qualified to lecture China, and we would never accept the US dictating or even coercing pressure on Sino-Russian relations,” Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman, stated.

The comments come on the heels of American officials publicly claiming that China is actively supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Appearing on Face the Nation last Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the White House has “been watching this very closely.”

“The concern that we have now is based on information we have that they’re considering providing lethal support, and we’ve made very clear to them that that would cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship,” Blinken added.

Although China has continued to defend its economic and energy ties with Russia since the latter’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it has so far refused to supply President Vladimir Putin with military aid.

Against the backdrop of an escalating war of words between the two superpowers, President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the embattled nation of Ukraine on Monday morning.

President Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, were seen walking around Kyiv, the country’s capital, amid air-raid sirens blaring in the background.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” President Biden noted in a state following his arrival.

On Monday, the White House committed a half-billion dollar aid package to Ukraine, including sophisticated military hardware such as artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars. New sanctions are expected to be announced targeting Russia later in the week.

