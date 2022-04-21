China Confirms It Will Build Extra Coal Mine Capacity This Year

(Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet has confirmed that the addition of an extra 300 million tons of coal mining capacity will happen this year, a blow to shippers already contending with weaker Chinese imports.

The authorities hadn’t previously given a timeline for the ramp up, which threatens to upend the global market for the dirtiest fossil fuel. China’s year-to-date imports are already running almost a quarter below the pace set in 2021 due to record domestic production, and price controls that disfavor its main suppliers in Indonesia, Russia and Mongolia.

China is by far the world’s biggest consumer and producer of coal, mining over 4 billion tons last year. The extra capacity looks calibrated to cover a typical year’s imports, although with Chinese demand set to grow until at least the middle of the decade -- and the market still prone to shortages -- overseas purchases are unlikely to be cut out of the equation entirely.

Still, Citigroup Inc. has called China’s willingness to walk away from overseas supplies a potential “game changer” for the world market, which poses “major downside risks to global fossil-fuel prices over the next few years.”

Exporting nickel from Russia to China is profitable again, after falling prices on the London Metal Exchange reopened the arbitrage window. The difference between nickel prices in Shanghai and London has largely returned to historical levels. The effects of last month’s epic short squeeze on the LME have eased and the global benchmark has tumbled nearly 40% from a record.

Cnooc Ltd. surged 44% in its first day of trading in Shanghai as mainland investors jumped at the chance for exposure to soaring oil and gas prices.

Elon Musk says Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai factory is “back with a vengeance” after a three-week Covid-induced shutdown. But his bullishness belies concern the plant has only enough components to last about a week even at reduced capacity, highlighting the challenges posed by snarled supply chains.

