Second balloon over Latin America is ours - China

1
·2 min read
The first balloon, which was spotted over the United States, before it was shot down off the South Carolina coast
The first balloon, which was spotted over the United States, before it was shot down off the South Carolina coast

The Chinese government has admitted a balloon spotted over Latin America on Friday is from China - but claimed it is intended for civilian use.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the aircraft had deviated from its route, having been blown off course.

A similar balloon was shot down in US airspace by military jets on Saturday amid allegations that it was being used for surveillance.

China has denied accusations of spying, saying it was monitoring the weather.

The incident has led to a diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing.

On Friday - before fighter jets brought down the balloon at the weekend - US military officials said a second Chinese balloon had been spotted over Latin America.

On Monday, China admitted an aircraft had "accidentally entered Latin American and Caribbean airspace".

Ms Mao told reporters the second balloon had "deviated greatly" from its intended route, citing the aircraft's "limited manoeuvrability" and the weather conditions.

"The unmanned airship in question that came from China is of a civilian nature and used for flight tests," she added.

"China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law in order to inform and properly deal with all parties concerned, without posing any threat to any country."

At the weekend, Colombia's air force said an object with "characteristics similar to those of a balloon" had been detected on 3 February in the country's airspace at above 55,000ft.

Colombia said it had followed the object until it left the airspace, adding that it did not represent a threat to national security.

Meanwhile, work by US Navy divers continues to recover the wreckage of the surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden first approved the plan to bring down the balloon on Wednesday, but decided to wait until it was over water so as not to put people on the ground at risk.

The US believes the balloon was being used to monitor sensitive military sites.

Adm Mike Mullen, former chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, rejected China's suggestion it might have blown off course, saying it was manoeuvrable because "it has propellers on it".

"This was not an accident. This was deliberate. It was intelligence," he added.

Relations between China and the US have been strained by the incident, with the Pentagon calling it an "unacceptable violation" of its sovereignty. A planned trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China was cancelled as a result of the row.

China has lodged a formal complaint with the US embassy in Beijing over the incident.

Graphic of high altitude balloon, showing helium filled balloon, solar panels and instruments bay which can include cameras, radar and communications equipment. They can fly at heights of 80,000ft-120,000ft, higher than fighter jets and commercial aircraft
Graphic of high altitude balloon, showing helium filled balloon, solar panels and instruments bay which can include cameras, radar and communications equipment. They can fly at heights of 80,000ft-120,000ft, higher than fighter jets and commercial aircraft

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus tally: Children in California will not be required to get COVID vaccine to attend schools

    Children in California will not be required to get a COVID vaccine to attend schools, state public health officials confirmed Friday, ending one of the last major restrictions of the pandemic in the nation's most populous state,

  • SBU detains suspected Russian agents preparing strikes on critical infrastructure in Odesa and Kherson

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained two suspected Russian agents who were helping to prepare for missile strikes on railway junctions and energy facilities in Odesa and Kherson, the agency’s press service reported on Telegram on Feb. 6.

  • Indian regulator said it’s placing extra surveillance measures after more than $100 billion in Adani Group losses

    India's stock market regulator over the weekend said it devote extra attention to surveillance after the sell-off in Adani Group companies that has swelled to more than $100 billion in market cap losses.

  • China Spent the Weekend Mocking America Over Its Spy Balloon

    Dado Ruvic via ReutersAs the Chinese spy balloon that soared across American skies was shot down on Saturday and lawmakers argued over who was to blame, Beijing was basking in the bedlam.Revelations about the balloon—which China dubbed an “airship”—and its numerous counterparts floating across the world trended across social media both inside and out of China across the weekend and while Republicans and Democrats argued, Beijing had other things in mind: memes and mockery.America retaliates! Lau

  • Putin says Russia ready to help Syria and Turkey after major quake

    President Vladimir Putin offered Russian assistance on Monday to Syria and Turkey after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 killed more than 500 people and injured thousands in the two countries. Russia has strong relations with both Syria and Turkey: Putin backed President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war and has a strong rapport with President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a NATO member which has sought to mediate in the Ukraine war.

  • China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years. The virtual meeting "represents another important step in the stabilisation of Australia's relations with China," Farrell said after the first talks between the trade ministers of the two countries since 2019. Last month, Chinese officials relaxed import bans on Australian coal as both countries work to improve diplomatic relations after more than two years of Chinese trade restrictions on a range of Australian exports including barley, lobster and wine.

  • War in Ukraine highlights the growing strategic importance of private satellite companies – especially in times of conflict

    Satellites owned by private companies have played an unexpectedly important role in the war in Ukraine. For example, in early August 2022, images from the private satellite company Planet Labs showed that a recent attack on a Russian military base in Crimea caused more damage than Russia had suggested in public reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the losses as evidence of Ukraine’s progress in the war. Soon after the war began, Ukraine requested data from private satelli

  • China maintains spy balloon is civilian, claims some in US 'have hyped it up to attack and smear China'

    China is maintaining that the balloon over the U.S. is a civilian research craft, asserting "some politicians and media in the US have hyped it up."

  • North Korea party meeting set to discuss 'urgent' food issue

    North Korea has scheduled a major political conference to discuss the “urgent task” of improving its agricultural sector, a possible sign of worsening food insecurity as the country's economic isolation deepens amid a defiant nuclear weapons push.

  • Drug companies face COVID cliff in 2023 as sales set to plummet

    Pharmaceutical companies that made billions from the pandemic over the past two years selling vaccines and treatments are now up against a steep COVID cliff and investor pressure to spend their windfalls wisely. Western drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co are estimated to have brought in about $100 billion in revenue from COVID vaccines and treatments in 2022. Company and analyst estimates suggest those sales could fall by nearly two-thirds this year due to built up product inventories around the world including in the countries that pay the most.

  • Senior Taiwan opposition leader to visit China amid continued tensions

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A senior leader of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's main opposition party, will visit China this week and meet its top Taiwan policy-maker, the party said on Monday, amid continued military and political tensions between the two sides. China has during the past three years ramped up pressure on Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty, including staging regular military drills near the democratically governed island. The KMT said its deputy chairman, Andrew Hsia, would leave for China on Wednesday and meet Song Tao, the newly appointed head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, in a rare high-level interaction between top politicians from Taiwan and China.

  • US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon

    Fighter jets from Massachusetts supported the mission to bring down the balloon.

  • Former CIA Director says it'd be 'impulsive' to try to shoot down China's spy balloon

    John Brennan suggested China may have sent the balloon drifting over the US purely to gauge America's response.

  • Trump 2016 Campaign Paying $450,000 To Settle Suit Over Nondisclosure Agreement

    The deal will also negate hundreds of other campaign NDAs ruled "unduly burdensome."

  • Chinese spy balloon may gather 'unseen' info as Beijing possibly 'preparing the battlefield': experts

    Chinese spy balloon could have equipment that would allow it to detect signals and communications data, which it could then transmit to Beijing, observers say.

  • Putin promised not to kill Zelensky, Israeli mediator says

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in an interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised not to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the early days of the Kremlin’s invasion of its neighbor. In a nearly five-hour podcast interview with Israeli journalist Hanoch Daum, Bennett said he asked Putin if he had intentions to…

  • Fresno Costco locked down momentarily following shooting threat to law enforcement

    At one point, Fresno Costco customers were allowed to leave the store but no customers could enter.

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon flying above U.S. shot down off Carolina coast

    The suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over U.S. airspace in recent days was shot down near the Carolina coastline on Saturday, officials said.

  • Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore

    "These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.

  • Ukraine Latest: Defense Minister to Be Replaced, Top Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced by the head of military intelligence, substituting a general for a civilian as the country braces for a possible Russian offensive, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party said.Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in