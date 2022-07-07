China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond Sales

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) of special bonds in the second half of this year, an unprecedented acceleration of infrastructure funding aimed at shoring up the country’s beleaguered economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bond sales would be brought forward from next year’s quota, according to people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. It would mark the first time the issuance has been fast-tracked in this way, underscoring growing concerns in Beijing over the dire state of the world’s second-largest economy.

Previously local governments didn’t start selling the debt until Jan. 1, when the new budget year begins. The proposal to adjust that timeline would therefore need to be reviewed by the State Council and might also need approval from the country’s legislative body, the National People’s Congress.

The debt would mostly be used to pay for infrastructure spending, an old playbook that policy makers are using to boost an economy hit by Covid lockdowns and a housing slump. The funding would add to 1.1 trillion yuan in new support for infrastructure announced over the past few weeks, as President Xi Jinping’s government tries to get the economy back on track toward achieving its annual growth target of around 5.5%.

Commodities rallied in European trading hours following the news, with copper extending gains to as much as 3.6% to $7,789 a ton on the London Metal Exchange.

“It has been clear for sometime that local governments need more money. The news today suggest that the central government is still unwilling to expand its own balance sheet, and instead let local governments to bring borrowing quota from 2023, which means a fiscal cliff next year,” said Wei Yao, head of research for Asia Pacific and chief economist at Societe Generale SA.

Still, it remains “very very challenging” for China to achieve its growth target, she said, sticking to the bank’s call of a 4% expansion this year.

Read more: China Data Show Economy Shrinking in Challenge to Xi’s Target

China’s Ministry of Finance and the National Development and Reform Commission didn’t immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

Each year local governments receive a quota for how many general and special bonds they can sell. Until 2018 provinces and cities would wait for the NPC meeting in March to officially approve that quota before they started selling the bonds, meaning the money wouldn’t be spent until much later in the year.

From 2019 onwards, the central government began issuing the quotas earlier so local authorities could start selling the debt as soon as possible after the new year began. In December last year, the Ministry of Finance said it had already issued almost 1.5 trillion yuan worth of 2022’s quotas, and then pushed for all 3.65 trillion yuan worth of bonds to be sold quickly and used this year.

By the end of June, most of those bonds were sold, meaning there’s space in the second half of the year to sell more debt if the government wants to.

In 2018, the NPC allowed the State Council to start granting some of the following year’s bond quotas early but didn’t mention the timing of sales. That means allowing the use of 2023’s quota this year may need the approval of the NPC first, possibly at one of the regular meetings of its standing committee.

Separately, the NDRC, the country’s top economic-planning body, is asking regional authorities to submit plans for projects for 2023 as early as possible, people with knowledge of the matter said.

While it is a normal practice for local governments to make proposals for the next year, that process normally kicks off in the last quarter of each year, one of the people said. Some provinces were told to start new projects when feasible even if the construction was originally scheduled to start next year, one of the people said.

The government’s growth target for 2022 is looking increasingly challenging amid Covid resurgences and a property downturn. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the economy will grow 4.1% this year.

(Adds commodities rally in the fifth paragraph and analyst’s comments in the following two paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Huarong Perpetual Dollar Bond Tumbles Most Since Debt Scare

    (Bloomberg) -- A China Huarong Asset Management Co. perpetual dollar bond is set for its biggest drop since the company spooked investors about its financial health last year. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers

  • Tianqi Lithium Raises $1.7 Billion in Year’s Biggest Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp. raised about HK$13.5 billion ($1.7 billion) after pricing its Hong Kong second listing at the top of a marketed range, cementing the Asian financial hub’s largest share sale this year.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerWall

  • Oil Extends Volatile Week as Tight Market Vies With Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated, with prices on course for a deep weekly loss, as investors weighed concerns that a potential global slowdown would hollow out energy demand against signs of still-tight physical markets.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerWall Str

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereThe starkest warnin

  • China IPO applications jump, bucking global trend, as COVID curbs ease

    A spike in listing applications from Chinese companies in June has nearly doubled China's IPO candidates to almost 1,000, the highest in at least three years, potentially making the country a bright spot for bankers as equity offerings slow in other markets. The rush was partly due to China's easing of COVID curbs last month, bankers say. The IPO hopefuls also scrambled to submit their applications by June 30 to avoid having to refresh them with first-half results and further delay the process.

  • Should There Be a Higher Bar to Call Products ‘Sustainable’?

    (Bloomberg) -- Sustainable. Natural. Carbon neutral. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereThese are some of the labels that have become ubiquitous in the world of eco-conscious consumerism an

  • RBI’s Forex Inflow Measures Greeted With Skepticism Offshore

    (Bloomberg) -- The rupee rallied after the Reserve Bank of India’s move to boost foreign-exchange inflows, but offshore bond investors are more skeptical about the benefits of the steps.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming.

  • Australia, China Foreign Ministers to Meet at G-20 to Reset Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- The foreign ministers of Australia and China will meet for the first time in almost three years as the two nations try to reset a relationship that has often been marked by diplomatic tensions and economic tariffs. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This S

  • Equinor sees Q2 gas derivatives gain of up to $550 million

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Equinor said on Thursday its second-quarter results would be positively impacted by between $400 million and $550 million from trade in natural gas derivatives used to hedge its physical deliveries. The oil firm has earned record profits from soaring oil and gas prices and is widely expected to see a further increase in earnings this year, forecasts by analysts show. Equinor uses derivatives to trade and change price exposure in all trading segments.

  • SAS flights cancelled as pilot strike deepens airline's troubles

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Hundreds of SAS flights were cancelled on Thursday as the airline wrestled with a strike by pilots at its main SAS Scandinavia arm, overshadowing a traffic surge during June. Talks between the airline and pilots over a new collective bargaining agreement collapsed on Monday, prompting a strike which adds to travel chaos in Europe and deepens the financial crisis at SAS, which estimated it would ground half its flights. The troubled airline, whose biggest owners are the Swedish and the Danish states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States on Tuesday.

  • Shell Sees $1 Billion Gain in Refining on Record Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said soaring margins from fuel production may have added more than $1 billion to the earnings of its refining business last quarter, when gasoline prices broke records in several countries.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerWall Street

  • GameStop Announces Four-For-One Stock Split; Shares Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares jumped 11% in premarket trading on Thursday after announcing a four-for-one stock split in the form of a dividend, becoming one of the latest companies to do so as the practice has gained in popularity.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingGood Luck Making It to Your Vacati

  • Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

    Lack of childcare and well-paid jobs might be driving the labor shortage. Mitch McConnell thinks March 2021 stimulus checks are to blame.

  • Top Russian Official’s Crazed Threat: Alaska Takeover Could Be Next

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesRussian officials have begun to issue a series of threats to the United States in an attempt to fend off a war crimes tribunal, with top officials suggesting that Russia could be interested in going after Alaska next, which the United States purchased from Russian in 1867.Russia’s lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, warned the United States ought to hesitate when seizing or freezing Russian assets abroad, and instead ought to remember that Alaska previously belon

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m

  • Petition calling for Clarence Thomas removal from Supreme Court gets 1M signatures

    An online petition that calls for the removal of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has attracted more than 1 million signatures. The petition, titled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was created on the public advocacy organization website MoveOn in May. The petition description cited Thomas’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade as reasoning for his removal. …

  • Why did Rishi Sunak resign?

    Rishi Sunak quit as Chancellor saying the PM's approach to the economy was too different to his own.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says there's 'no question' the US is already in a recession and the Fed could shock markets with a much smaller rate hike this month if data weakens

    "The Fed has to be careful not to slam on the brakes and just crash this economy," Jeremy Siegel, a Wharton professor, said.

  • Donald Trump wants to sue former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, but can't find them after a half-dozen tries since March

    Trump lawyers say they've tried six times to serve Page and Strzok with papers for his March lawsuit alleging a plot to "rig" the 2016 election.

  • Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

    IKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesRussian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty.Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”“The time has come for the forgetful Europe to give itself a moral cleansing,” Lukashenko said, without going into further detail about what that would entail, according to BelTA.Lukashenko