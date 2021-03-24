China Considers Creating State-Backed Company to Oversee Tech Data

Lulu Yilun Chen
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. It envisions the creation of a government-backed entity along with some of China’s biggest e-commerce and payments platforms, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The online firms would be initial shareholders in the joint venture, though top executives would need to be approved by the regulator, the people said. The central bank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposal is among a slate of options being considered to crystallize Beijing’s goal of gaining greater control over the data amassed by online behemoths from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to up-and-comers like ByteDance Ltd. and Meituan. Companies were encouraged this month to open up data in areas from e-commerce to social media to promote healthy development of the sharing and online economies in a report that outlined the Communist Party’s priorities.

During an earnings call on Wednesday, Tencent Chief Executive Officer said that its guiding principle is minimizing platform access to user data.

“Data is extremely complicated,” said Ma. “There’s a fine line between ensuring users’ privacy and opening up data to sharing.”

Rule Changes

One of the key hurdles for such a joint venture would be existing rules around data privacy, which give individuals the right to decide how their information is used, said one of the people. Putting consumer data under the oversight of a company or the government would require changes to the law, the person said.

It’s still unclear what the overall scope of the new entity would be, what types of data it would manage and from what sources. A part of the proposal envisions it eventually forming strategic alliances with government-backed institutions to facilitate data sharing, one of the people said, without providing further details.

The Communist Party has recently signaled an intent to tighten its grip over the internet, e-commerce and digital-finance spheres after decades of adopting a relatively hands-off approach that spawned a generation of billionaires.

With the development of big data analysis and artificial intelligence, the way big tech collects and uses data has become a sensitive issue for the party.

Much like Facebook Inc. or Google, the enormous amounts of information that China’s internet giants hoover up in real time are key to their bottom lines as well as their ability to innovate and expand. But Beijing has grown increasingly wary of the might of companies such as Alibaba and Tencent and their potential to influence public opinion.

President Xi Jinping warned this month that his government would go after so-called “platform” companies that have amassed increasing power through the data and patronage of hundreds of millions of consumers. The strongly-worded comments signaled China plans to amplify a campaign to curb the influence of its most powerful private corporations, which has so far centered mainly on Jack Ma’s Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Group Co.

Xi’s comments were the first time he specifically addressed platform economies, though he has previously stressed the importance of preventing monopolies.

China’s efforts to regulate its internet giants coincide with growing global scrutiny over the industry, as governments from the U.S. to the European Union and Australia have clashed with companies including Twitter Inc. and Facebook. That’s a testament to how important the industry has become to basic infrastructure and national security.

(Updates with comments from Tencent CEO in fifth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale

    Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp slumped 34% on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop shares remain up over 500% this year, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks. GameStop had previously decided against the move as it was restricted under U.S. financial regulations from selling shares because it had not yet updated investors on its earnings.

  • Growing support for Asian Americans after recent attacks

    In the wake of last week's shootings in Georgia, more communities are coming together to stand in solidarity with Asian Americans. It's been a galvanizing moment for those within the AAPI community, following a significant spike in anti-Asian racism and discrimination. Last year, the FBI warned of a potential surge in crimes against the community, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Anne Cheng, professor of English and American studies at Princeton University, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • High blood sugar may worsen outcomes for hospitalized COVID patients, study finds

    The findings held true even for patients without diabetes.

  • USTR's Tai highlights China, climate in talks with Japan, France, others

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke on Tuesday with top officials in Japan, South Korea, Mexico and France about shared interests ranging from concerns about China's trading practices and human rights to World Trade Organization reforms, USTR said. Continuing a series of calls with her international counterparts, Tai spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Hiroshi Kajiyama, the country's economy and trade minister, as well as South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee.

  • Bale: Future between Real Madrid, Tottenham, elsewhere is ‘no distraction’

    "The original plan was a season at Spurs and after EURO still have a year left at Real Madrid. My plan's to go back, that's as far as planned," Bale said.

  • China approves clinical trials for Livzon Pharma unit's COVID-19 vaccine

    China's medical products regulator has approved clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by a subsidiary of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc, the Chinese company said late on Tuesday. The potential vaccine joins more than ten candidates that Chinese scientists have moved into human testing, with four of them now cleared for wider public use and one for limited emergency use. The protein-based injection, dubbed V-01, could be transported and stored at normal refrigerator temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius, Livzon Pharma said in a filing, without giving further details.

  • Thunderstorms bring rain and hail to the south-central U.S.

    A storm system passing through the central U.S. on March 22 brought hail and rain from the Plains into southern Texas.

  • Britain toughens its post-Brexit asylum system

    Britain will introduce new rules for those seeking asylum, making it more difficult for refugees entering illegally to stay in the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday, calling it a firm but fair system. Since Britain completed its exit from the European Union at the end of last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been keen to set out a new independent vision for the country, unveiling new policies on defence, foreign affairs to immigration. In what the government says is the biggest overhaul of the asylum system in decades, the "New Plan for Immigration" sets out a plan to resettle refugees at urgent risk more quickly while making it more difficult for those arriving illegally.

  • India Likely to Resume Bankruptcy Filings as Halt Expires

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s government is considering resuming fresh bankruptcy filings after the current suspension expires on March 25, people with knowledge of the matter said.The lifting of the halt would come even as a resurgence in virus cases threatens the nascent economic recovery. It could spark a wave of new insolvencies, pent up from last year when businesses were hurt by India’s first economic contraction in decades.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government last year halted the process of initiating most fresh insolvency proceedings to insulate cash-strapped borrowers hit by the pandemic for six months starting March 25, and that was extended twice during the year.The suspension is unlikely to be prolonged further because a return to normality is needed, the people said, asking not to be identified citing rules. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is considering a proposal to this effect.A spokesman for the corporate affairs ministry didn’t answer calls made to his mobile during business hours.How India’s Actual Bad Debt Compares With Official Bank NumbersThe move closely follows a Supreme Court ruling Tuesday that allows lenders to resume classifying bad debt. The two steps together give investors a clearer sense of the impact of the pandemic on the asset quality of local banks. The move also reopens avenues for lenders to collect on soured debt from delinquent borrowers, allowing them more tools to manage one of the world’s worst bad loan piles.A likely wave of new cases would come, however, at a time when Indian courts are already struggling to deal with the backlog of existing insolvencies.Of the 4,139 admitted insolvencies initiated since India’s nascent bankruptcy law was enacted in 2016, a little over 40% are still ongoing as of December 2020, according to the people familiar with the matter. Another 1,126 bankrupt companies are in the midst of liquidation processes ordered by the court, they said.(Adds detail on existing case backlog in seventh and eighth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Merkel drops Easter shutdown plan for Germany, apologizes

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday dropped plans for a five-day shutdown over Easter, which had prompted confusion and criticism. Merkel announced the decision after a hastily arranged videoconference with Germany’s 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions. The same group, faced with rising coronavirus infections, had come up early Tuesday with the unexpected plan for tighter restrictions over Easter.

  • Canada border agents had valid interest in Huawei CFO, prosecutor tells extradition judge

    Canadian Border agents had legitimate reasons to question Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou for three hours before her arrest by federal police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday, pushing back at defense arguments. Meng's lawyers contend that abuses of process took place in the lead-up to her arrest in December 2018 that should invalidate the U.S. extradition request. Meng, 49, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on a U.S warrant at Vancouver International Airport.

  • USDA Targets More Farmers in New $12 Billion Covid Aid Round

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced $12 billion in new farm aid, and said it will seek to expand Covid assistance to producers that weren’t covered under the Trump administration’s pandemic relief programs.The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday it would devote $6 billion to expand Covid support to additional recipients, including renewable fuel producers, specialty crop and organic farmers, timber harvesters, and support for the food chain.The department will also reopen applications for the last round of Covid farm assistance and spend $2.5 million on more outreach to minority communities. Democrats and advocates for smaller producers have criticized the Trump trade and Covid farm bailouts for concentrating benefits on the nation’s largest producers. On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack criticized disparities in aid distribution under those previous efforts.“The pandemic affected all of agriculture, but many farmers did not benefit from previous rounds of pandemic-related assistance,” Vilsack said. The new round of relief “will help get financial assistance to a broader set of producers, including to socially disadvantaged communities, small and medium sized producers, and farmers and producers of less traditional crops.”Just 1% of farm aid recipients collected nearly a quarter of bailout payments, according to an analysis by the Environmental Working Group.Less than 1% of payments made in the first two rounds of Covid farm aid went to producers who collectively identified themselves as Black, Asian or Native American, according to USDA spokesman Matt Herrick. About three quarters of the payments were made to producers who didn’t identify their race. The new round also includes $1.1 billion in aid for cattle producers and an additional $4.5 billion for new $20-an-acre payments to producers of major crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton.The funding was provided by Congress in Covid relief measures passed last year. The current administration paused payments to review the programs when Biden took office.Some of the new aid will require new regulations that will be issued this spring, according to the USDA announcement.(Updates with additional details on aid beginning with second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain throws weight behind NATO as bulwark against Russia

    British foreign minister Dominic Raab will throw his support behind NATO as "a strong, united, political bulwark against Moscow's de-stabilising activities", rallying allies to thwart what he said was the threat posed by Russia. Attending a meeting of the U.S.-led military alliance on Wednesday, Raab will underline Britain's assessment that Russia poses the "most acute threat" as set out in a document laying out its post-Brexit foreign priorities last week.

  • China bashes US over racism, inequality, pandemic response

    China took the U.S. to task Wednesday over racism, financial inequality and the federal government’s response to the coronavirus in an annual report that seeks to counter U.S. accusations of human rights abuses by China’s ruling Communist Party. The 28-page report issued by China’s Cabinet opens with “I can't breathe,” a reference to George Floyd, the Black American who was declared dead last May after a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

  • Lockheed Martin Wins $3.7 Billion Missile Contract; Street Sees 14.8% Upside

    Lockheed Martin, together with partner, Aerojet Rocketdyne, has been selected by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to develop the Next Generation Interceptor missile defense system. Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) vice president of Next Generation Interceptor Program, Sarah Reeves said, “We are excited and proud the MDA entrusted Lockheed Martin to lead the development of this game-changing system that will greatly improve our nation’s security for decades to come.” Reeves further added, “We have been working toward supporting never-fail missions such as NGI for decades, and our team has the expertise and shared vision required to deliver on the MDA’s need to evolve GMD.” The MDA plans to modernize the present ground based mid-course defense (GMD) system and this $3.7 billion contract is the first step in the process. Notably, the NGI program was developed to protect the U.S. from intercontinental ballistic missiles and will be the first line of a layered missile defense architecture. (See Lockheed Martin stock analysis on TipRanks) Recently, Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr gave the stock a Buy rating with a price target of $410 (16% upside potential). Commenting on the company’s 2021 guidance, Rumohr said, “LMT faces administration change overhangs (program review, budget size, M&A policy) but 2021-22 prospects are intact with modest upside. This provides support for LMT’s 2.8% dividend yield with firepower for additional repo and/or M&A.” Turning to rest of the Street, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating alongside an average analyst price target of $405.83 (14.8% upside potential) based on 4 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares have rallied about 27.7% over the past year. Related News: SYNNEX Jumps 6% On 1Q Earnings Beat, Merger With Tech Data IDEAYA Posts Better-Than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Sales Top Estimates Raven’s 4Q Results Miss Analysts’ Expectations; Shares Sink 9% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Compass Minerals Agrees To Sell South America Specialty Plant Nutrition Business For $418 Million ServiceNow Inks Deal To Acquire Intellibot, Boosts Automated Workflow aTyr Pharma Pops 6% On Lower-Than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Outperforms AAR’s Quarterly Profit Exceeds Estimates But Sales Disappoint; Shares Gain

  • U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge: statement

    The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russia's "challenging behavior," according to a joint statement on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, "acknowledged a shared understanding that relations with China are multifaceted, comprising elements of cooperation, competition, and systemic rivalry."

  • US STOCKS-Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market. Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic as she defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for the new public investments put investors on alert. Yellen spoke at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also addressed the committee.

  • Paraguay Says Chinese Vaccine Offers Tied to Dumping Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- Like many nations, Paraguay faces an uphill battle to procure coronavirus vaccines. But its quest is being complicated by fraught relations between China on one side, and Taiwan and the U.S. on the other.The Paraguayan government has been approached with offers of Chinese-made vaccines in exchange for breaking ties with Taiwan, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement earlier this week. The ministry said that the offers were made by individuals “whose legitimacy and ties to the government of the People’s Republic of China are not proven.”Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo vowed in a radio interview Monday to not bow to pressure, according to local news site Hoy. “We are not going to accept them telling us, ‘We sell the vaccines, but they break relations with Taiwan,’” Acevedo said.Paraguay’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to phone calls and an email seeking comment.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday that she wasn’t aware of the source of the allegations, but said the country was “always honorable and above board” with its offers for vaccine support. “On the specific incident you mentioned, I think it is a typical malicious piece of disinformation,” Hua told a regular news briefing in Beijing.The episode is the latest example of how geopolitics is infecting the global race for vaccines, with major powers dominating production and hoarding supplies. It also caused street protests against the government’s handling of the health crisis and led to opposition lawmakers unsuccessfully pushing for an impeachment last week.Paraguay belongs to a shrinking club of 15 countries including Guatemala and Honduras that still recognize Taiwan’s government, officially known as the Republic of China, over Beijing. The 63-year-old relationship dates back to when anti-communist dictators Alfredo Stroessner and Chiang Kei-shek ruled in Asuncion and Taipei. Stroessner’s personal secretary and father of current Paraguayan President, Mario Abdo Benitez, accompanied the strongman on his visit to Taiwan in 1975.Taiwan has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and aid over the years, but Paraguay’s dogged support of Taipei has sidelined it from public works financing under China’s so-called Belt and Road initiative. While Chinese factories flood Paraguay with manufactured goods, Paraguay can’t directly sell its beef and soy to China.China’s Communist Party claims Taiwan as its territory, despite having never ruled it, and has stepped up efforts to poach the island’s diplomatic allies since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s election in 2016. Tsai, who maintains that Taiwan is already a sovereign nation, and has sought to defend such relationships while pursing greater economic and security ties with the U.S.‘Political Manipulation’“Vaccines should not be used as a tool for political manipulation,” Alexander Yui, director-general of Taiwan’s Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, told a news briefing Tuesday. “We strongly oppose attempts by some parties to use the cutting of Taiwan-Paraguay relations as a precondition for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from China.”Hua, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, sought to blame Taiwan for the dispute. “We urge certain people in Taiwan to stop making petty moves or create rumors or engage in political manipulation,” she said.Paraguay has struggled to secure vaccines for its population of more than 7 million. The South American country has received just 63,000 doses since February, although it recently announced that India and Qatar had promised to supply a total of 600,000 shots. The government has reported more than 198,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 3,800 deaths.Paraguay’s desperate search for shots has attracted dozens of middlemen including a real estate company offering to broker vaccine deals. Many of the 35 intermediaries that have approached the health ministry have demanded multi million dollar down payments, Health Minister Julio Borba said in a radio interview.After Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic switched ties to China, the U.S. has sought to prevent further diplomatic gains for Beijing in its own backyard. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed relations with Taipei during a March 14 call with Abdo Benitez, stressing “the importance of continuing to work with democratic regional and global partners, including Taiwan, to overcome this global pandemic, combat corruption, and increase transparency and accountability.”Ricardo Chiu, an official at Taiwan’s embassy in Asuncion, told Paraguayan media earlier this month that Taiwan would not interfere in any discussions regarding vaccines produced in China. Chiu rejected politicization of the fight against the pandemic, which he called “a human matter,” while also noting that Taiwan expected its own vaccine to be ready by June.(Updates with Paraguay-Taiwan ties starting in seventh paragraph and health minister in 13th paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the title of the Acevedo and details on vaccine supply.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

    The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her. The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Mortgage in Forbearance? Make Sure You Know These 3 Things

    If your loan payments are paused right now, here's some essential information to gather -- before forbearance ends.