China considers new rules to end forced transfer of tech secrets from foreign partners

China says it plans to ban practices that allegedly allow it to steal valuable technology secrets from foreign companies.

The US has previously criticised China for forcing companies that want to do business with it to hand over their intellectual property.

In a bid to ease concerns, a new law drafted by Xi Jinping’s government could see greater rights given to foreign tech companies and investors.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, a state-run press organisation, Beijing is keen to change current rules which dictate the industries accessible to foreign companies as it seeks to change its closed-market image to one that is more open.

“The foreign investment law is meant to promote and protect foreign investment and ensure foreign businesses enjoy fair treatment, which will boost their confidence in the Chinese market,” the agency said.

Current laws and regulation in China means foreign companies usually enter joint ventures with Chinese partners to access the market.

It’s been a source of concern for a number of foreign companies that complain about their tech being forcibly handed over to rivals as a result.

But not everyone is convinced by the annoucement.

Industry experts claim that China can use informal methods, such as denying administrative approvals, to pressure foreign companies into handing over their technology secrets.

“More needed than simple rule changes. Reducing coercive tech transfer would require banning and penalising informal demands and threats, [and] heavily constraining industrial policy that directs and constrains investment,” Scott Kennedy, director of the project on Chinese business and political economy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, tweeted in response to the proposal.

Earlier this year, Cambridge-based chipmaker Arm Holdings, which is owned by Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, sold its operations in the country to a Chinese consortium for $775m.

The deal has raised concerns about the potential forced transfer of Arm’s innovations, given China’s growing semiconductor industry and ambitions to advance in more complex areas such as chip design and manufacturing.