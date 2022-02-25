China construction to build COVID facilities in virus-hit Hong Kong

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
  • Carrie Lam
    Carrie Lam
    Chief Executive of Hong Kong (born 1957)

By Twinnie Siu and Marius Zaharia

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong has contracted mainland firm China State Construction International Holdings Ltd to build eight isolation and treatment facilities to help the global financial hub fight a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, the government said.

The temporary facilities, with a combined capacity of 50,000 beds, will be spread across Hong Kong, including on private land lent for free by developers.

The move follows promises of "staunch support" from mainland Chinese authorities, with city leader Carrie Lam doubling down on the official goal of bringing infections down to zero from around 9,000 per day currently.

"The target is to maximise the site utilisation and complete the relevant works as soon as possible, equipping Hong Kong for the fight against the epidemic," the government said in a statement late on Thursday.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, New World Development and Henderson Land Development are among the developers that contributed to the scheme.

Reuters reported in September that Beijing had given a new mandate to the Chinese-ruled city's powerful property tycoons, telling them to pour resources and influence into backing Beijing's interests.

Hong Kong is following mainland China's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy, aiming to eradicate all outbreaks at all costs, but the spread of infections with the highly-transmissible Omicron variant this year has overwhelmed the city's health system.

Authorities on Thursday reported a new record of 8,798 confirmed daily infections, with 50 COVID-linked deaths over the past 24 hours. University of Hong Kong researchers predict new infections could peak at 180,000 a day next month.

This week, Lam used emergency powers granted under British colonial-era laws to exempt mainland Chinese staff and projects from any licensing or other legal requirements.

As COVID rages across Hong Kong at the start of a sensitive political year for Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing is deeply invested in the city's response to the crisis.

In the past week, since Xi told the city its "overriding mission" was to control the worsening crisis, Hong Kong has stepped up anti-COVID measures, including plans for mass testing buttressed by equipment, testing vehicles and personnel from the mainland.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong rolls out COVID vaccine passport, paves way for mainland doctors

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong rolled out vaccine passports on Thursday requiring people aged 12 and above to have at least one COVID-19 jab, and paved the way for mainland China manpower to help bring a worsening outbreak under control. The global financial hub reported a new record of 8,798 daily coronavirus infections, health authorities said, with 50 COVID-linked deaths in the past 24 hours. Hong Kong has registered over 400 deaths since the pandemic first started over two years ago, less than other similar major cities.

  • Hong Kong starts vaccine requirement for restaurants, stores

    Hong Kong launched a vaccination requirement to enter shopping malls, restaurants and a host of other places on Thursday as it battles an expanding omicron outbreak and tries to overcome vaccine hesitancy in parts of its population. Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city, is struggling to impose a zero-COVID strategy patterned on the tough measures mainland China has implemented to keep the virus at bay. The city of Hohhot in China's Inner Mongolia region launched a sixth round of citywide testing Thursday in an outbreak with 277 confirmed cases.

  • Virus-hit Hong Kong invokes emergency powers to allow in China medics

    Graphic on Covid restrictions in place in Hong Kong.

  • Hong Kong COVID cases hit record as compulsory testing looms

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong reported a record 8,674 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as authorities announced the toughest social restrictions since the pandemic began to combat the surge, and as the city prepares for compulsory testing of residents. From Thursday residents will have to show their vaccine record to access venues including supermarkets, malls and restaurants, wear masks for all outdoor exercise, and they will not be allowed to remove masks to eat or drink on public transport. Hong Kong is pursuing a "dynamic zero COVID" strategy similar to mainland China, aiming to eradicate any outbreaks at all costs instead of trying to live with the virus.

  • Henry's night forecast: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

    Henry's night forecast: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

  • WRTV News at 11 | February 22, 2022

    WRTV News at 11 | February 22, 2022

  • Some Montgomery school parents feel Rhithm app may violate their rights, privacy of children

    Rhithm app, introduced in MPS classrooms, leads to concerns from parents over privacy and communication from the school system

  • These 'Must-Have' Cotton Dish Towels Cost Less Than $1.50 Apiece

    Order a set of 12 from Amazon for $16.

  • A 'war zone' for housing: Why Boise became the hottest market to watch

    Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, those who work in Boise's real estate industry say the exodus from more expensive regions has created big demand for housing in the Idaho capital and surrounding suburbs.

  • The average savings account now pays just 0.06%. So is it even worth it to put money in a savings account?

    The national average interest rate for savings accounts is a lowly 0.06%, according to Bankrate’s weekly survey of institutions. The simple answer is probably, pros say, but only for some things (and make sure you get a high-yield savings account if you do); for most things, there are other options worth considering that will yield more growth. Experts say that one big thing that might make sense for you to put into a high-interest savings account is your emergency fund (6-9 months worth of expenses) — simply because it needs to be safe and easily accessible at a moment’s notice.

  • White House spokesperson compares Trump and Putin to pigs ‘rubbing their snouts together’

    Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates hit out at Trump for praise of Russian president

  • Fed should lift rates a full percentage point by mid-year -Waller

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday laid out the case for a "concerted" effort to rein in inflation, calling for raising interest rates a full percentage point by mid-year, starting with a half-percentage-point hike in March if data in coming weeks continues to point to an "exceedingly hot" economy. "I believe appropriate interest rate policy brings the target range up to 1 to 1.25 percent early in the summer," Waller said at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Economic Forecast Project. The Fed should also start trimming its $9 trillion balance sheet "no later than" its July meeting, he said.

  • From tuna fishing to teen love: the producer behind K-pop’s biggest stars

    Bumzu is one of the most influential people in K-pop, helping shape South Korea’s multibillion-dollar global music business Bumzu’s career as a singer took off after competing in a South Korean TV talent show and he later turned to producing. Photograph: Pledis Entertainment When Jin from the superstar boyband BTS released Super Tuna – an upbeat song about his favourite pastime, fishing – it instantly went viral. The track, written to commemorate the star’s birthday, has logged more than 53m You

  • A pandemic boom has made Miami the least affordable US city

    The latest housing affordability index from real estate company RealtyHop found that Miami is now the most expensive city in the US, surpassing New York and Los Angeles.

  • Pentagon: Russia has fired more than 160 missiles into Ukraine

    The United States has assessed Russian forces to have fired more than 160 missiles into Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official said Thursday. The Kremlin has launched "in total more than 160 missiles for airstrikes," fired from a mixture of ground- and naval-based platforms, the official told reporters. Most of the projectiles fired are short-range ballistic missiles, but the airstrikes also include "a mix of medium-range as well as...

  • Fact check: Video of Ukrainian police dropping riot gear from 2014, not recently

    A video circulating online was captured in May 2014, when pro-Russian demonstrators attacked the police headquarters in Odesa, Ukraine.

  • US Oil Tops $100 Per Barrel, Gas Prices Surge, As Russia Invades Ukraine

    The threat of sanctions on Russian crude following its 'full-scale' invasion of Ukraine has U.S. oil prices topping $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

  • Texas man slashed face of 6-year-old in knife attack on Asian family in 2020 hate crime

    A Midland man faces a maximum of life in prison on hate crime charges against a family he believed was responsible for the COVID pandemic because he believed them to be Chinese, authorities said.

  • 'Kids are broken' with online teaching as Hong Kong upsets parents with early school break

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Insurance agent Emily Kwong, 30, is struggling to home-school her five-year-old daughter and is worried she has learned nothing due to Hong Kong's strict COVID-19 restrictions that have forced toddlers and teens into online classes. The government said on Tuesday that mass testing for the city's 7.4 million people would start in March.

  • Would Apple, Amazon and others go through with their billion-dollar-plus new campuses? Not sure anymore.

    The fantastic run by Wall Street in the past couple of years may have yielded meteoric value for big companies such as Apple, Amazon and scores of others, but a shift in workplace patterns is going to present a huge challenge for those same companies that are planning a gigantic expansion of their physical presence.