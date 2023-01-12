China consumer inflation accelerates in Dec; PPI falls with soft demand

1
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's annual consumer inflation rate accelerated in December, driven by rising food prices even as domestic demand wavered amid restrained economic activity during the month.

The consumer price index (CPI) was 1.8% higher than a year earlier, rising faster than the 1.6% annual gain seen in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. The result matched a Reuters poll estimate of 1.8%.

The CPI for all of 2022 was 2.0% higher than the level of 2021, compared with the government target of around 3%.

The producer price index (PPI) showed an annual drop for a third straight month. In December it was down 0.7% from a year earlier, falling less than an annual contraction of 1.3% seen in November. Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 0.1%.

The PPI for all of 2022 was up 4.1% on the previous year, the bureau said.

Growth in the economy, the world's second-largest, was sluggish in 2022, impacted by uncompromising COVID-19 curbs for most of the year and wavering global demand.

China abandoned its strict zero-COVID measures last month, lifting lockdowns, removing quarantine and halting regular testing. The result was widespread infections that dampened consumer activity and disrupted production.

The World Bank said in a report on Jan. 10 that China's 2022 growth in gross domestic product had slumped to 2.7%, its second slowest pace since the mid-1970s, after 2020's 2.2%. The global lender cited pandemic restrictions, property market turmoil and drought as factors that had affected consumption, production and investment.

It predicted a rebound to 4.3% for 2023, still 0.9 percentage point below its June forecast due to the severity of COVID disruptions and weakening external demand.

China's commerce ministry said last week that it would study and implement policies to boost consumption and that consumer demand would gradually return with continuous optimisation of epidemic control and prevention.

The property sector, slumping under huge debts, remains a drag on economic growth, but state support measures and the lifting of pandemic controls are expected to help ease the pace decline of home sales.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Joe Cash and Liz Lee; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rally, bond yields fall with bets on easing U.S. inflation

    The S&P 500 closed up more than 1% while U.S. Treasury yields fell and the dollar was little changed on Wednesday as investors bet that upcoming U.S. inflation data would allow the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Longer-dated treasury yields fell a day before release of December's U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data as investors bet inflation is on a sustainable downward path that could lead the Fed to slow rate hikes or cut rates.

  • 'CPI is going to continue to come down' -strategist

    STORY: The U.S. consumer price index on Thursday is expected to show December's headline inflation at 6.5% versus 7.1% in November.A soft landing is the ideal Federal Reserve policy goal after raising interest rates, a situation in which inflation slows but there are not enough job losses to trigger a recession.

  • China’s Factory Deflation Continues as Covid Outbreaks Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate prices fell more than expected in December, while consumer inflation ticked up as the sudden end to Covid Zero snarled factory operations but eliminated mobility curbs that had weighed on activity for much of the year. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Sudd

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • What the latest CPI data may mean for consumers’ food costs

    Yahoo Finance reporter Brooke DiPalma previews the December CPI data and what consumers can expect with food prices in 2023 amid inflation.

  • Will Inflation Get Better in 2023?

    The good news, though, is that the rate of inflation has been dropping since peaking in mid-2022. In January of 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures changes in the cost of consumer goods, was up by 7.5% on an annual basis. In June, the CPI peaked at 9.1%.

  • Oil ends higher even as the EIA reports one of its biggest weekly crude supply increases on record

    Oil futures finish higher on Wednesday, buoyed by expectations for stronger demand from China, despite a hefty weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Germany’s Scholz Backs Joint EU Funding to Counter US Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Social Democrats will call for the European Union to create new joint financing instruments to help member states compete against increased US subsidies for green technology.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard La

  • Stripe Cuts Valuation 11% to $63 Billion, The Information Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Stripe Inc. has reduced its internal valuation by about 11%, at least the third time since June that the US payments startup has lowered its own view of its share price, The Information reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenl

  • Goldman sees lower rents pulling a key core inflation gauge below 3% this year

    As asking apartment rents tumble, a top Goldman Sachs economist sees the Federal Reserve's favored U.S. core inflation gauge dipping below its own year-end 3.5% forecast.

  • Asia stocks hit 7-month high on China and CPI bets

    Asian stock markets mostly pushed higher on Thursday, ahead of U.S. consumer price data that investors hope will confirm inflation is in retreat, while the yen rose with a report Japan will next week review the side-effects of its ultra-easy policy. Following gains for Wall Street indexes overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% and touched an almost seven-month high. Japan's Nikkei wobbled 0.2% lower.

  • Judge Allows Binance.US Bid to Buy Voyager Assets to Advance

    The exchange agreed in December to purchase the company after Voyager's deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX fizzled.

  • Taxpayer Advocate Sees ‘Light at the End of the Tunnel’ for Beleaguered IRS

    Last year was full of misery for taxpayers and tax professionals dealing with the Internal Revenue Service, but this year should be somewhat better, according to an independent watchdog’s annual report to Congress. “We have begun to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins wrote in the preface to her latest report. “I am just not sure how much further we have to travel before we see sunlight.” Collins’s report says the IRS has made substantial progress

  • U.S. Flights Resume After Computer Outage Forces FAA To Temporarily Ground Air Departures — Update

    UPDATE, 5:30 PM Pacific: A corrupted file is being blamed from the massive shutdown of US air transportation this morning. “The FAA is continuing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system outage. Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyberattack. […]

  • Fed’s No-Rate-Cut Mantra Rejected by Markets Seeing Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials are making a full-court-press effort to convince investors they won’t be slashing their benchmark interest rate before year’s end.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden

  • Yen jumps; dollar tentative ahead of U.S. inflation data

    The yen got a boost on Thursday on expectations that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its monetary easing, while the dollar paused its retreat and wobbled near a seven-month low against the euro ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day. The Japanese yen jumped nearly 0.7% to 131.58 per dollar in early Asia trade, following a Yomiuri report that the BOJ will review the side effects of its monetary easing at next week's policy meetings and may take additional steps to correct distortions in the yield curve. The yen last bought 131.92 per dollar.

  • Belarus creates private military company similar to Wagner Group

    Belarusian Private security company Gardservis is preparing to participate in military operations; it's the only such organisation in this country that enjoys the right to carry weapons and provide relevant services, which was granted by self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko.

  • Naomi Osaka says she is expecting her first child

    STORY: Naomi Osaka is expecting her first childShe made the announcement days after withdrawing from the Australian OpenShe said on Twitter she’s looking forward to her child watching one of her matchesand saying, ‘that’s my mom’The 25-year-old star has won four Grand Slamsand is one of the highest-earning women athletes, according to ForbesOsaka said she plans to return to the game and play at the 2024 Australian Open

  • Biogen's (BIIB) Partner Eisai Files MAA for Lecanemab in Europe

    Biogen's (BIIB) partner Eisai files a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for lecanemab for treating early Alzheimer's disease in Europe.

  • Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11% - The Information

    It's at least the third time since June that Stripe has cut its internal valuation, following a smaller cut in October, and brings the total reduction to about 40% in the past six months, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter. Stripe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Stripe in November cut its headcount by about 14%, saying that the payments startup had overhired and grew operating costs too quickly.